PREP FOOTBALL: Chilhowie statistician Willie Russell won his fight with COVID-19

Darrell Dingus-Ely, the 33-year-old sports information director at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was diagnosed on Aug. 24 and just recently ended his self-isolated quarantine from his wife and three kids.

“I still have issues,” Ely said. “My cough is still there, I still struggle to breathe and have been put on an inhaler to help improve that situation.”

For Russell, it was a nightmarish scenario that began when he thought he had the flu and went to be tested.

“It felt like you were having the inside of your skull scratched,” Russell said. “Wasn’t painful, just odd. After being diagnosed I went into the quarantine period, which we really had been doing at home already. After about a week with no change, my oxygen numbers began to slide and I was sent to Bristol Regional Medical Center to get the once over. I had a CT scan, which revealed pneumonia in both lungs and got admitted.”

He would then spend 15 days in the hospital’s COVID ward.

“The first day or so wasn’t really bad,” Russell said. “After that, things snowballed. The low point was being asked If I’d let them put me on a ventilator. That subject came up on three separate occasions. I knew that was the front-line treatment, but the thought of it scared me quite a bit.