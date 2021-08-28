PREP FOOTBALL: Chilhowie clips Marion, 27-22

CHILHOWIE, Va. – After getting the benefit of two generous second-half deflections, Chilhowie received yet another deflection – this one a double deflection – with 2:11 remaining.
Oddly enough, this deflection didn’t involve a tipped pass.
Instead, it was Warrior quarterback D.J. Martin bouncing off two would-be Marion tacklers at the goal line for the game-winning score from five yards out – propelling host Chilhowie to a dramatic 27-22 victory over Marion during Friday’s rather entertaining Smyth County showdown.
“I wanted to take it over there,” noted Martin, who finished the night 12-of-19 for 202 yards and two TDs. “We were pretty close to the end zone, so I wanted to powerhouse that run home. I trusted the line to give me a hole, and I was able to run it right in there.”
Martin’s heroics were the last of some very fortuitous football trajectories for the Warriors (1-0), who rallied twice to take the lead against the Scarlet Hurricanes (0-1).
With Marion clinging to a 22-21 lead midway through the final stanza, the visitors moved the ball into Warrior territory. However, Reid Osborne – who was a not too shabby 12-of-22 through the air for 155 yards and two TD passes of his own – was the victim of an unfortunate bounce.
Logan Langston was Osborne’s intended receiver at the Warrior 35-yard line, but Chilhowie defensive end Marcos Silverio was there as the ball arrived. The ball rattled around between Langston and Silverio for what seemed like an eternity, before the Warrior sophomore eventually grabbed it out of the air for the game’s lone turnover.
The Warriors, who received a game-high 120 rushing yards from Jonathan Gilley, then went 68 yards in a little over three minutes for the clincher – turning in five straight double-digit gains just before Martin’s quarterback keeper.
“I’m very proud of that young man,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson about Martin. “He’s come a long way since last year, when he was sort of thrown to the fire with hardly any preparation. He’s always had the athleticism, but he’s stepped up in the leadership part. I think that’s the key for him.”
Gilley, who also nabbed six passes for 106 yards, started the fourth by snagging a nifty 9-yard TD catch off yet another deflection in the end zone on a 4th-and-goal situation down seven.
“I saw the deflection, but my awareness was key,” Gilley said. “I’ve been working on that. When I saw it deflect in the air, I went up for it. I wanted to be there, and I was ready.”
Chilhowie’s rally squelched Marion’s two separate pushes – the second coming off Osborne’s 36-yard go route strike to Langston that gave the Scarlet Hurricanes a 22-15 edge midway through the third.
“My hat is off to Chilhowie,” noted Marion coach Tim Smith, who got a game-high 86 receiving yards from Langston. “They just played their tails off. Coach does a good job over there, and utilizes his athletes well. It was a great scheme for what they had.”
Chase Lewis added 86 receiving yards for the Warriors, who had all smiles in their celebratory huddle.
“We’ll take it any way we can get it,” concluded Robinson. “Over the years, if you start off with a win against Marion – it’s usually a good sign.”
Marion 8 6 8 0 – 22
Chilhowie 8 0 7 12 – 27
Scoring Summary
C – Gilley 5 run (Martin run)
M – Pruitt 5 pass from Osborne (Carroll run)
M – Taylor 5 run (kick failed)
C – Gilley 69 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
M – Langston 36 pass from Osborne (Carroll pass from Osborne)
C – Gilley 9 pass from Martin (kick blocked)
C – Martin 5 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: M 12, C 17; Rushes-Yards: M 31-250, C 41-169; Passing Yards: M 155, C 202; Comp-Att-Int: M 12-22-1, C 12-19-0; Penalties: M 4-45, C 7-56; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-0, C 0-0, Punts-Avg.: M 5-32.4, C 2-32.5.