PREP FOOTBALL: Chilhowie clips Marion, 27-22

CHILHOWIE, Va. – After getting the benefit of two generous second-half deflections, Chilhowie received yet another deflection – this one a double deflection – with 2:11 remaining.

Oddly enough, this deflection didn’t involve a tipped pass.

Instead, it was Warrior quarterback D.J. Martin bouncing off two would-be Marion tacklers at the goal line for the game-winning score from five yards out – propelling host Chilhowie to a dramatic 27-22 victory over Marion during Friday’s rather entertaining Smyth County showdown.

“I wanted to take it over there,” noted Martin, who finished the night 12-of-19 for 202 yards and two TDs. “We were pretty close to the end zone, so I wanted to powerhouse that run home. I trusted the line to give me a hole, and I was able to run it right in there.”

Martin’s heroics were the last of some very fortuitous football trajectories for the Warriors (1-0), who rallied twice to take the lead against the Scarlet Hurricanes (0-1).

With Marion clinging to a 22-21 lead midway through the final stanza, the visitors moved the ball into Warrior territory. However, Reid Osborne – who was a not too shabby 12-of-22 through the air for 155 yards and two TD passes of his own – was the victim of an unfortunate bounce.