PREP FOOTBALL: Chandler to direct Tennessee High in interim role in 2021

Chandler has been a fixture around Tennessee High football, spending nine seasons as an assistant with Greg Stubbs, two with Shane Boggs and the last eight with Mays. He also spent two years at Sullivan East working with Jon White.

“I have learned from everybody, things I would definitely do different if I were ever to be a head coach again,” Chandler said. “I just learned a lot from those guys, things I want to do as a head coach.”

Chandler learned lessons during his one season at John Battle, including trying not to do too much.

“One thing I learned at Battle that I am not trying to do again is I jumped in and tried to be a head coach and an offensive coordinator and I was really brand new at both,” he said. “You know how anytime you start a job you learn a lot your first go-around, things you would do again and things you wouldn’t do again.

“I took that job, I was 28-years-old, my oldest daughter was born one week after I got hired and I just realized it was not the time for me to be a head coach.”

Chandler remembered those mistakes, and wasted no time appointing Josh Holt to take over his role as defensive coordinator, while Mike Wampler will direct the offense. Chandler will continue to work with the linebackers.