PREP FOOTBALL: Chandler to direct Tennessee High in interim role in 2021

Tennessee High lost plenty of talent from the football field after the 2020 season, but Matt Chandler likes what the Vikings have coming back.
He knows them well, having been a part of the Vikings’ football program the last two decades.
His tenure will continue as interim head coach in 2021, replacing Mike Mays, who stepped down after eight seasons in May to become the strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools athletic programs.
Chandler, who was a head coach at John Battle in 1999, has already seen that move pay off.
“I will tell you this new role for Coach Mays as the strength and conditioning coordinator has [meant] an awesome offseason for our football team in the weight room,” said Chandler, who served as Mays’ defensive coordinator for the last eight seasons. “The work has been tremendous. We have gotten stronger, I feel good that we have some depth in the line of scrimmage, both offense and defense, that we have not always had.”
When Mays stepped down in May, Chandler was his choice to take his place. Chandler didn’t apply for the position, but did agree recently to the interim role for the upcoming season.
“I think it is really the best move right now for our program,” Chandler said. “I think we can just hit the ground running…I like this bunch we have coming back. I just wanted to keep things going with them so I am looking forward to this.”
Chandler has been a fixture around Tennessee High football, spending nine seasons as an assistant with Greg Stubbs, two with Shane Boggs and the last eight with Mays. He also spent two years at Sullivan East working with Jon White.
“I have learned from everybody, things I would definitely do different if I were ever to be a head coach again,” Chandler said. “I just learned a lot from those guys, things I want to do as a head coach.”
Chandler learned lessons during his one season at John Battle, including trying not to do too much.
“One thing I learned at Battle that I am not trying to do again is I jumped in and tried to be a head coach and an offensive coordinator and I was really brand new at both,” he said. “You know how anytime you start a job you learn a lot your first go-around, things you would do again and things you wouldn’t do again.
“I took that job, I was 28-years-old, my oldest daughter was born one week after I got hired and I just realized it was not the time for me to be a head coach.”
Chandler remembered those mistakes, and wasted no time appointing Josh Holt to take over his role as defensive coordinator, while Mike Wampler will direct the offense. Chandler will continue to work with the linebackers.
“I will definitely have to go into more of the role of just overseeing everything with the program,” he said. “I still plan on coaching linebackers. I still want to coach, not just walk around overseeing, I love coaching too much, but I will change that role.”
“I just feel like there are too many good coaches on our staff for me to try to do both when I don’t have to. If I didn’t have the confidence in the coaching staff we already had I would feel like I need to call one side, but we have too many quality coaches.
“I just decided I don’t think it would be fair to the players, me trying to double dip. I am going to have a learning curve as a new head coach, I haven’t done it in 20-some years so I figured I would let somebody have the primary focus on defense.”
Tennessee High, which finished 4-4 last season, falling in the opening round of the playoffs, lost several talented seniors, including Virginia Tech bound Jaden Keller, along with the linebacker duo of Bryce Snyder and Connor Bailey. However, the cupboard is far from bare.
“We lost several key skill guys so there is definitely some people to have to be replaced and some new guys that are going to have to step up into those roles,” Chandler said.
Among those returnees is rising senior quarterback Steven Johnson, along with running back candidates Levon Montgomery, Micah Montgomery and Micah Kennedy. Nysaiah Foote is a leader at receiver and expected to be the signal-caller in the secondary for the Vikings. The offensive line will be led by the senior trio of Justice Musser, Carson Mullins and Sam Weddington. Defensively, Grant Ferrell is the leader up front, while Daniel Chapdelaine and Kennedy will fill roles at linebacker.
“I feel good about the growth of Steven Johnson in the offseason as our quarterback. We got some running backs that I feel real strong about…,” he said. “We have got some guys that Steven can throw it to so I feel like we can be balanced offensively. Defensively, we have got some replacing to do. We lost two all-conference linebackers, but I feel like we have some guys that can step in and play those positions.”
While Tennessee schools are currently observing the TSSAA-mandated summer dead period, the Vikings will join other teams across the state in returning to the gridiron on Monday in preparation for the upcoming season.
“We can still just be in helmets, later in the second week we can start getting acclimated into helmets and shoulder pads and then the week beginning July 26 we can go full pads,” he said.
Tennessee High certainly won’t start with an easy opponent. Dobyns-Bennett awaits in 44 days.
“Talk about jumping into the fire,” he said. “We are going to do that with Dobyns-Bennett, which is obviously a tremendous program and always a well-coached team.”
The schedule will look different in the year ahead. The Mountain Lakes Conference will have just five teams, with the Vikings hosting Cherokee and Morristown West at the Stone Castle, and visiting Daniel Boone and David Crockett. The six non-conference games include home tilts with Dobyns-Bennett, Knox Karns and Virginia schools Abingdon and Pulaski County.
Non-league road games include visits to Volunteer and to newly-created West Ridge.
“We only have four conference games so we had to find six non-conference games and that was a real challenge,” Chandler said. “We felt like we need to play ‘up’, play some people that are obviously strong programs to help us down the road, especially as you get toward playoff time.
“You can always look back, if you have played a Dobyns-Bennett, teams like that, it helps you.”
While Chandler is spending this week on a family vacation, there is little doubt his mind will also be thinking ahead to his new role with the Vikings.
“It will be a good trial run for me,” Chandler said. “I wasn’t sure, but now I just feel like it is just meant for me to be the coach this season and see how things go.”
