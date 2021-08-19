PREP FOOTBALL: Chandler ‘anxious’ as Tennessee High opens season with Dobyns-Bennett

“The goal for us all year is to try to be balanced,” Chandler said. “We have tried to stress physical football, but you do have an experienced quarterback like Steven, you want to utilize that with some of the receivers that we have. I think our biggest challenge to try to get ourselves to stay balanced.”

Many of the same names will be the same on defense for the Vikings, who are going against a squad with a significant advantage in terms of numbers. No wonder Chandler has worked them hard on conditioning.

“First of all, all summer and all this whole camp we have just tried to emphasize being tough, always battling and then when you get into a game with D-B, we are going to have to obviously have to take of the football, not shoot ourselves in the foot with mistakes and really just give maximum effort,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how our replacement guys, the people that we are counting on to replace what we lost, how they step up into this varsity role now when it is their time.”

Grant Ferrell returns on the defensive line, where he will be joined by Phelps. Replacing the back part of the defense will be a tall task, with Daniel Chapdelaine and Kennedy stepping in at linebacker and Foote replacing Keller at safety.