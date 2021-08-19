PREP FOOTBALL: Chandler ‘anxious’ as Tennessee High opens season with Dobyns-Bennett

Looking for the most nervous man in Bristol?
That might be Matt Chandler, the interim head coach of the Tennessee High Vikings.
“My nerves are definitely sky high right now,” said Chandler, who stepped in when Mike Mays resigned in May. “I am very anxious for this and to get this going.”
Starting his tenure against Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle won’t help those nerves. The Joey Christian-coached Indians have won nine straight against the Vikings, and only one of those has been decided by less than 20 points.
“I just always say this, Dobyns-Bennett is a premier team, a premier program, extremely well coached,” said Chandler, who had spent the last 20 years as an assistant for the Vikings after serving as head coach at John Battle in 1999. “I am very impressed with them. They lost a lot of seniors, but they have a lot of quality that are back. I just have tremendous respect for Joey Christian and his staff and that program in general.”
Tennessee High, which finished 4-4 last season, lost such talented seniors as Jaden Keller, who is now playing at Virginia Tech, Bryce Snyder and Connor Bailey, but Chandler is pleased with how the Vikings prepared, including a trio of scrimmages along the way.
“I feel like the boys have done everything we have asked them to do. I am very proud of them,” Chandler said. “The effort has been great, the attitudes have been great. I do feel like that we have prepared as best we can and the players have responded to it.
“Now in the scrimmages we obviously made a ton of mistakes which happens and I think have really tried to learn from those and work on those mistakes, but I am very proud of our boys’ effort and attitude.”
Dobyns-Bennett, who Chandler noted loaded up with a difficult scrimmage slate, returns just three players with starting experience, all of whom have been moved to new positions. The Indians are expected to start
6-foot-6 Jake Carson at quarterback, Andrew Myers at running back, while Levi Evans and Ben Phillips are weapons at H-back and tight end. Jonavan Gillespie and Hayden Sherer lead the receiving corps, with a completely new starting five on the interior line.
Only Evans and Sherer return on defense, but there is plenty of talent available to fill roles.
“[Carson] is very impressive. I think you earn the starting job at Dobyns-Bennett you are obviously a good football player,” he said. “Myers is shifty, he runs hard and he is a good cutback type runner. Anybody I mention here we are worried about them….
“For years we have always praised the lines at Dobyns-Bennett because they are always well-coached and physical so we expect more of that.”
ook for Tennessee High to try to establish the run behind speedy backs Levon and Micah Montgomery, and Micah Kennedy. Senior quarterback Steven Johnson returns, in addition to talented receivers Nysaiah Foote and Davis Campbell. Justice Musser and Sam Weddington lead the offensive line.
“The goal for us all year is to try to be balanced,” Chandler said. “We have tried to stress physical football, but you do have an experienced quarterback like Steven, you want to utilize that with some of the receivers that we have. I think our biggest challenge to try to get ourselves to stay balanced.”
Many of the same names will be the same on defense for the Vikings, who are going against a squad with a significant advantage in terms of numbers. No wonder Chandler has worked them hard on conditioning.
“First of all, all summer and all this whole camp we have just tried to emphasize being tough, always battling and then when you get into a game with D-B, we are going to have to obviously have to take of the football, not shoot ourselves in the foot with mistakes and really just give maximum effort,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how our replacement guys, the people that we are counting on to replace what we lost, how they step up into this varsity role now when it is their time.”
Grant Ferrell returns on the defensive line, where he will be joined by Phelps. Replacing the back part of the defense will be a tall task, with Daniel Chapdelaine and Kennedy stepping in at linebacker and Foote replacing Keller at safety.
The departure of Jacob Craft also left questions in the kicking game. Cody Robinson will kick extra points and field goals, while Matthew Cardoso will do kickoff duties. Austin DeGeare will punt for the Vikings.
Now comes the fun part, and it should be fun. Unlike last year when attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Stone Castle should be filled with the typical sights and sounds of a Friday night in August.
Chandler might not be the only one nervous for this one.
“You have always got that question,” said Chandler, whose Vikings won’t play again until Sept. 3 against Pulaski County. “A lot of these guys we have been very pleased with in practice and scrimmages settings, when you get under those big lights with a big crowd, I am just really hoping we all step up for that big stage.”
