PREP FOOTBALL: Central falls to Pigeon Forge in 2 OTs, 36-28

Sullivan Central scored first in overtime on a 1-yard plunge by Nottingham, but the Tigers went to Howard in the first extra period for a score, and did it again on their next possession. Effler ran for 147 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in overtime.

“[Howard] is a pretty good for a freshman,” said Meadows, who was missing three starters. “I started two freshmen in the backfield tonight, but 34 [Howard], he is a special player. 7 [Effler] is a great player. I am real proud of all of them.”

The Cougars lost five yards to a penalty and had four incomplete passes to end the game. Nottingham threw for 202 yards and three scores.

“You play with fire, you get burnt,” Steger said. “You get into that situation with a Winged-T team, 10-yard fight, they are built for that…

“They churned a lot of clock, cut down our possessions, good game plan, great for them. They are good coaches. I told everybody that all week. I knew they would have a good game plan, they cut down our possessions and if you play with fire, you get burned.”

Pigeon Forge overcame an early 6-0 lead to go up 7-6 on an 8-yard second quarter run by Caleb Hughes. The Nottingham to Greene combination put the Cougars up 12-7 at the break.