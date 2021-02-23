PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood makes 2 wins in row against Honaker; Grundy tops Northwood

Landon Taylor ran for 117 yards and one touchdown and Mickey Carter added 108 yards and two scores on eight attempts, leading Castlewood to a convincing 38-0 Russell County rivalry win over Honaker on Tuesday night.

Castlewood (1-0), which defeated Honaker for a second straight season, also received scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards by Jeremiah Allen.

Allen also blocked a punt and returned six yards for another touchdown.

Taylor started the scoring with a 39-yard first quarter run. Carter scored on runs of 29 and 51 yards for the Blue Devils, who will host J.I. Burton on March 5.

Ben Neece had 10 tackles to help limit the Tigers to just 42 yards on the ground and 68 through the air.

Honaker will host Lebanon on Sunday.