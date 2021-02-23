PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood makes 2 wins in row against Honaker; Grundy tops Northwood

Castlewood (1-0), which defeated Honaker for a second straight season, also received scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards by Jeremiah Allen.
Allen also blocked a punt and returned six yards for another touchdown.
Taylor started the scoring with a 39-yard first quarter run. Carter scored on runs of 29 and 51 yards for the Blue Devils, who will host J.I. Burton on March 5.
Ben Neece had 10 tackles to help limit the Tigers to just 42 yards on the ground and 68 through the air.
Honaker will host Lebanon on Sunday.
Honaker 0 0 0 0 – 0
Castlewood 12 6 14 6 - 38
Scoring
CW-Landon Taylor 39 run (runfailed)
CW-Jeremiah Allen 2 run (kick failed)
CW-Mickey Carter 29 run (run faijled)
CW-Carter 51 run (Adam Gibson kick)
CW-Allen 6 blocked punt return (Gibson kick) blick by allen
CW-Allen 3 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: HK 7; CW 13. Rush-Yds: 39-42; CW 33-243. Comp-Att-Int: HK 7-11-0; CW 2-3-0. Pass yards: HK 68; CW 75. Fumbles-lost: HK 3-1; CW 1-1. Penalty-yards: HK 7-45; CW 5-40. Puna-Avg: 3HK 3-31, 1-2-5
Grundy 18, Northwood 13
Grundy pushed across a fourth quarter touchdown to lift the Golden Wave to a season-opening win over the Panthers.
Northwood scored twice, on a 42-yard pass from Seth DeBusk to Michael Frye, and another 9-yard toss to Frye from Gage Hogston.
No other information was available.
Northwood will visit Chilhowie on March 5. Grundy visits Virginia High on Saturday.