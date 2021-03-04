PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood hosts J.I. Burton in marquee Cumberland District clash

Castlewood High School’s football team is 1-0 for the first time in a decade.
If the Blue Devils want to move to 2-0 they’ll have to earn a victory over a squad they haven’t beaten in five decades.
Castlewood hosts J.I. Burton (0-1) tonight in a marquee Southwest Virginia showdown between the two teams that finished tied for the top spot in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.
Burton, of course, is used to being in big games as the Raiders have won their last 13 Cumberland District contests and own the two most recent league championships.
Castlewood has emerged as a contender in Chris Lark’s second season as head coach with a rugged rushing attack thriving in a version of the single-wing offense and a hard-hitting defense.
The Blue Devils haven’t defeated Burton since a 34-8 non-district triumph on Sept. 10, 1971, when Verner Auville was the coach, Paul Adams was the star and the crew from Castlewood won the Clinch Valley District and finished 9-2.
Burton has won the last 19 meetings in the series by double digits.
Will it be status quo or will the Blue Devils shake things up?
“ We’re gonna be who we are,” Lark said. “It is a big game, but we haven’t proven anything yet. Burton is probably sick and tired of hearing about us. We beat Honaker, 38-0, but we have to put it behind us and get ready for a Burton team that’s going to come out here with a lot of size, speed and confidence.”
You can guarantee the Raiders will not take be taking Castlewood lightly despite the lopsided results in the rivalry – including two wins over the Blue Devils in 2019 by scores of 28-7 and 44-0.
“ This is probably the best Castlewood team we have seen,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “Coach Lark has done a good job of motivating his players and having them ready to play ball. Their offense is different than we are accustomed to seeing, but they have found something that works good for them and that’s what it’s all about.”
Senior Mickey “M.J.” Carter rushed for 112 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns in that season-opening win and embodies the improvement Castlewood has made in a short time.
“ We’ve come a long way since these coaches have come here,” Carter said. “I’ve gotten stronger and faster. It’s a completely different program from the past. We are just a group of guys that trust one another and love one another.”
Going 6-5 and making the playoffs in 2019 put Castlewood on the right track.
“ It gave us a boost of confidence,” Carter said.
Landen Taylor (142 rushing yards), Ben Neece (14 tackles), Jeremiah Allen (10 tackles, blocked punt, two rushing touchdowns) and Brad Steffey (12 tackles) also starred in that season-opening win.
Lark, a 1991 Gate City graduate, likes the progress of his squad.
“ They’ve come a long way,” Lark said. “They know what to expect in the understanding of our offense and defense, leaps and bounds from where it was [in 2019]. We were kind of coaching on the fly week to week. This year we can install something and in a matter of minutes have it down. Everything we do is just building on itself.”
There are three things that make this game much different than any other marquee clash.
First, it’s being played in early-March instead of late-October due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shifting the VHSL sports calendar.
Secondly, in a truncated six-game regular season and with only four playoff spots available, it certainly magnifies the importance of the outcome.
Thirdly, the crowd will be limited due to the pandemic protocols. B.C. White Stadium would be packed tonight if all spectators were allowed in.
“ I feel like playing it earlier is good in one way and bad in one way,” Caudill said. “An earlier big district game in a shortened season could mean we haven’t hit our stride yet, but it also means everyone is healthy and not beat and banged up.”
Either way, Castlewood is playing in an important game and that hasn’t been the case in a while.
“ We started working with these kids in July,” Lark said. “We’ve had Zoom conferences, many different types of meetings, weight room, running. We’re ready to play. Are we ready for the situation that is upon us on Friday night?”