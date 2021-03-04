PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood hosts J.I. Burton in marquee Cumberland District clash

Lark, a 1991 Gate City graduate, likes the progress of his squad.

“ They’ve come a long way,” Lark said. “They know what to expect in the understanding of our offense and defense, leaps and bounds from where it was [in 2019]. We were kind of coaching on the fly week to week. This year we can install something and in a matter of minutes have it down. Everything we do is just building on itself.”

There are three things that make this game much different than any other marquee clash.

First, it’s being played in early-March instead of late-October due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shifting the VHSL sports calendar.

Secondly, in a truncated six-game regular season and with only four playoff spots available, it certainly magnifies the importance of the outcome.

Thirdly, the crowd will be limited due to the pandemic protocols. B.C. White Stadium would be packed tonight if all spectators were allowed in.

“ I feel like playing it earlier is good in one way and bad in one way,” Caudill said. “An earlier big district game in a shortened season could mean we haven’t hit our stride yet, but it also means everyone is healthy and not beat and banged up.”