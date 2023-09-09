CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Castlewood High School’s football team lost its 12th straight game on Thursday night, but junior linebacker Kaleb Taylor hasn’t lost his desire to play at full tilt for the Blue Devils.

Taylor made 11 tackles, scored two touchdowns and was the brightest of bright spots in Castlewood’s 36-14 Cumberland District setback to the Thomas Walker Pioneers at B.C. White Stadium.

It’s been more than 365 days since Castlewood (0-3, 0-1) experienced the thrill of victory on the gridiron, but Taylor performs admirably each time he puts on a uniform and represents the small Russell County school.

So, what keeps him coming back for more?

“Just the love of football, the love of this community and this school,” Taylor said. “I love these coaches. They believe in me and my teammates believe in me and that’s all I can ask for as a player. Very thankful.”

The kid they call Scooter got wide open, hauled in a pass from Brayden Houchins and scooted into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to pull Castlewood within 7-6.

His other TD came with 9:41 remaining in the contest and was a 6-yard strike from Houchins.

After making 60 ½ tackles last season, Taylor has taken on a bigger role in 2023.

“He’s a guy we expected to have a good year and he really showed up [Thursday],” Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards said. “He gets after it and is always in the weight room. We’ve got to get him to do some of the little things it takes and he’ll be even better.”

Thomas Walker coach Tanner Hall gave Taylor some props.

“He can play,” Hall said. “You gameplan to stop a kid and he comes out and still has a good game.”

In the end, familiar miscues doomed Castlewood to another defeat.

The Blue Devils trailed just 13-6 with 2 ½ minutes remaining in the first half before the wheels fell off. Seth Farmer was ejected in the second quarter after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties.

“We just didn’t play well enough for four quarters to win the ballgame,” Edwards said. “You can’t miss that many tackles, can’t miss that many blocks, can’t miss that many missed assignments. The last two drives of the first half, I don’t think we ran a correct route the whole time. It was a mess.

“We’ve just got to figure the mental game out. That’s where we’re having a hard time. We just aren’t doing enough to win ballgames.”

Meanwhile, 5-foot-8, 140-pound senior speedster Landon Lowe of Thomas Walker scored two touchdowns in the final 2:18 of the first half and snuffed out Castlewood’s opening drive of the third quarter in being a game-changer for the Pioneers.

Lowe played well in a 33-15 season-opening win over Cumberland Gap, had Thomas Walker’s only TD in last week’s 41-7 loss to Lee High and then helped the Pioneers (2-1, 1-0) seize control late in the first half on Thursday.

“I expect those things out of that kid and he knows that,” Hall said. “He’s worked his tail off all offseason to get ready for his opportunity to shine and he’s taken it and ran with it.”

Lowe ripped off a 47-yard run with 2:18 remaining in the first half to extend Thomas Walker’s lead to 20-6. He then caught a 37-yard scoring strike from Darrin Gulley with just seven seconds remaining on the first-half clock.

“His speed is incredible,” said Thomas Walker offensive lineman Tyler Lee. “He’s a consistent receiver. If you put the ball in his hands, he’s going to make a play. It might not always be a touchdown, but he’s going to make a play every single time. Very reliable.”

What was Lowe thinking when he had the ball with the clock winding down on the first half?

“Run, run, run,” he said with a smile.

Castlewood (0-3, 0-1) got a 69-yard kickoff return by Jimmy Shouse to open the second half as the Blue Devils got inside the red zone.

However, Lowe intercepted a pass from Brayden Houchins and the ensuing drive resulted in a 27-yard field goal by Gael Querol for Thomas Walker to pad its lead.

Lowe finished with two carries for 73 yards and four receptions for 58 yards.

“I’m just giving it everything I’ve got play by play,” Lowe said. “I just try to play hard for my teammates and try to succeed.”

Thomas Walker amassed 353 yards of total offense as Dylan McCurry (20 carries, 131 yards, two TDs) was the top rusher and Gulley threw for a score and rushed for another.

They did so behind an experienced offensive line featuring returning starters in Lee, Devin Langley, Matthew Hatfield and Brendan “Tater” Hensley. Andrew Bigge, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound sophomore, is in his first season as the starting center.