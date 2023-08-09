KINGSPORT, Tenn. — In the modern era in the history of the tradition-rich Dobyns-Bennett football program, Jacob Roller holds the record for most career tackles.

Branson Carswell is catching up...fast.

The 6-foot, 205-pound senior led the Indians in tackles the last two seasons, eclipsing well over 100 stops each year. He is in pursuit of Roller, who finished his career with 358 stops for the Indians.

“I just love playing football,” said Carswell, during Dobyns-Bennett’s recent media day in Kingsport. “I just love aggression, I just love filling gaps, I love being aggressive with linemen, it is a fun sport.”

Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian isn’t short on platitudes when describing the abilities of Carswell to make plays.

“The thing that Branson does the best is just play diagnosis,” Christian said. “By the time we get to Friday night when we have shown film on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, formations, what the opposing offense will get in formations, what the plays are, it is just uncanny.

“His play diagnosis is unbelievable. There is a lot of times when he gets to the ball before the ball gets to where it is going because he understands what the play is. He is just able to use his intelligence for that, which makes him so good.”

Carswell earned a starting role as a sophomore at Dobyns-Bennett and fit in from the start.

“I just came in naturally, I came in and fit in with the seniors that year pretty well, the defensive connection was good,” he said. “I have come pretty far, in the weight room, in connections with my teammates.”

Dobyns-Bennett’s speedy senior defensive back Brayden Simpson is always glad when Carswell is there to get the stops.

“He is one of the best on our team,” Simpson said. “It is good to have him as the leader of our defense and it is good for him to make plays before I have to do it. He is real good insurance and we can always count on him, no matter what.”

Carswell isn’t thinking about records this season, just wins, but those marks will come as they have the last two years. He isn’t just tough and hard-nosed, he can also move, and that could translate to an opportunity at the next level.

“Branson has had well over 100 tackles in both his sophomore and junior years, led us in tackles both years,” he said. “Branson is the kind of kid, he is just super. You want as many Branson Carswells as you can get on the team.

“With his speed that he showed in track so he can run, he can get the ball sideline to sideline. The thing that Branson does the best is he is so smart. He wants to go stud engineering in college and he is going to be great at that.”

Carswell, who is part of the Indians’ 4x100 relay team, will also see time as a fullback for the Indians, especially on short yardage and goal line situations.

“Strength-wise, he is a very strong kid that could do that,” Christian said. “He would be very hard to stop near the goal line as far as if you say we just need one yard to get. He can run over you and fall forward for a yard.”

What Carswell hasn’t been able to do in two seasons in Kingsport is win the Big East championship, a title that has gone to archrival Science Hill on both occasions.

“I certainly want to beat Science Hill this year,” he said, with a smile. “It just makes me mad just thinking about that.”

It isn’t like Carswell is accumulating all those tackles against inferior opposition. The Indians regularly play a difficult schedule and this year is no different, beginning on Aug. 18 against Farragut in Knoxville. Among other games to watch for include tilts with Greeneville, Elizabethton and Asheville, North Carolina before finishing with Science Hill.

That is fine with Carswell. He wants to be tested when the postseason arrives. Carswell is also looking for his playoff win with the Indians.

“This year our schedule is definitely a lot harder so we have to be more prepared this year,” he said. “I like playing a hard schedule. I think it will prepare us well.”

So will playing in the usual college-like environment that surrounds games at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, where even the band is worth the price of admission.

“It is great,” he said. “The stadium is great, the atmosphere is amazing. Beating on those [dressing room] doors before the games, it is awesome.”