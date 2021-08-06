PREP FOOTBALL: Carson Jenkins has speed to burn for Gate City

“Carson is gifted, and he gives everything he’s got all the time,” GC head coach Jeremy Houseright said.

Jenkins knows that versatility will be a must this fall.

“I think I’m going to play a little bit of everywhere. That includes slot receiver, running back and maybe even some quarterback on offense, plus cornerback, punt returner and kick returner.”

Production from Jenkins would ease some of the load off returning sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe.

“I had around 10-15 snaps at quarterback last season,” Jenkins said. “I will try to help Luke as much as I can, but he’s had everything in control so far.”

Bledsoe possesses one not-so-secret weapon that worries defensive coordinators and linebackers around far Southwest Virginia.

“My speed is definitely my strongpoint,” said Jenkins, who said he has been timed at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. “I also rely on my ability to execute cuts and make defenders miss. I’ve worked on that some but most of is just instincts and natural ability.”

Much has been expected of Jenkins since his youth league days. His uncle is Randy Jenkins, still known by some as the “Stickleyville Slingshot” for his strong arm at quarterback.