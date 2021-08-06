PREP FOOTBALL: Carson Jenkins has speed to burn for Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. – Gate City senior Carson Jenkins will juggle various roles for the Blue Devils football team this fall, but the speedster has already taken care of one vital task.
In late June, Jenkins committed to play football for William & Mary and former University of head coach Mike London.
“That was a big stress reliever,” Jenkins said. “Coach London and his assistants are very nice, and the program just has a good family feel to it.”
The immediate concern for the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Jenkins is the Aug. 27 season opener at Richlands.
How did Jenkins prepare over the summer?
“I didn’t take a day off,” Jenkins said. “I was running, lifting weights and just putting in the work.”
That grind also included camp sessions at W&M, James Madison University and Middle Tennessee State. With many prospects still hoping to confirm college plans or just create positive impressions, the intensity level was high.
“I definitely learned a lot from those college coaches. I also saw where I was at player-wise,” Jenkins said.
Last season, Jenkins led the Blue Devils (2-5) with six touchdowns in the regular season. He turned more heads by collecting four scores against Marion in a 68-40 VHSL Plus-One game victory.
“Carson is gifted, and he gives everything he’s got all the time,” GC head coach Jeremy Houseright said.
Jenkins knows that versatility will be a must this fall.
“I think I’m going to play a little bit of everywhere. That includes slot receiver, running back and maybe even some quarterback on offense, plus cornerback, punt returner and kick returner.”
Production from Jenkins would ease some of the load off returning sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe.
“I had around 10-15 snaps at quarterback last season,” Jenkins said. “I will try to help Luke as much as I can, but he’s had everything in control so far.”
Bledsoe possesses one not-so-secret weapon that worries defensive coordinators and linebackers around far Southwest Virginia.
“My speed is definitely my strongpoint,” said Jenkins, who said he has been timed at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. “I also rely on my ability to execute cuts and make defenders miss. I’ve worked on that some but most of is just instincts and natural ability.”
Much has been expected of Jenkins since his youth league days. His uncle is Randy Jenkins, still known by some as the “Stickleyville Slingshot” for his strong arm at quarterback.
After guiding now-defunct Pennington High School to a VHSL Group A state runner-up finish in 1976, Jenkins passed for 4,148 yards and averaged 38.2 yards per punt at the University of Kentucky. Jenkins even spent some time in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys in 1984.
“I’ve been asked about my uncle a few times,” Carson Jenkins said. “I’ve seen some videos of him playing at Kentucky and read some newspaper clippings from his career. There are some expectations and big shoes to fill there, but I think I can do it.”
Carson Jenkins, who used his speed in centerfield for the GC baseball team, has been busy putting all the pieces in place for his senior year and beyond. For example, he has spoken with former Abingdon running back and current William & Mary freshman Martin Lucas.
“Martin is a nice guy who has given me encouragement,” Jenkins said. “Martin is a big strong dude, and it will be nice to play with him.”
What position gives Jenkins the biggest comfort zone?
“Probably slot receiver,” Jenkins said. “I just like getting the ball in my hands, and hopefully making some moves and getting down the field.”
Jenkins is one of 31 players currently listed on Gate City roster.
“I’m ready to wear the Blue and White for Gate City one last time,” Jenkins said.
