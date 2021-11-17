PREP FOOTBALL: Cameron Keene contributing in a big way as Grundy's "Man in the Middle"

Grundy High School football coach Craig Plymal refers to center Cameron Keene as the Golden Wave’s “man in the middle,” but there was a time the junior admits he wasn’t too keen on holding down that spot on the offensive line.
“ To be honest with you, at first when Coach Plymal told me I would be playing center this year I wasn’t that amused,” Keene said. “But once I started repping in the preseason, I really just took off with it. I like the feeling of being in control on the field knowing it all starts with me.”
A backup left tackle in his first two varsity seasons, Keene has been reliable in snapping the ball for Grundy this fall and is among the reasons the Golden Wave (6-4) have advanced to the VHSL Region 1D semifinals and will play at Holston (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
There was a time when Grundy was 1-3 and the Wave’s playoff hopes were in doubt, but they are now one of 10 teams from far Southwest Virginia still playing.
“ We started off with a rough patch, but pulled through towards the end and finished the regular season on a good note,” Keene said. “I think the turning point for us was when we lost to Honaker [34-28 on Sept. 24], a team we should have beat. That same night [running back] Ian Scammell and I texted each other and talked about what needed to be done.”
Scammell has certainly elevated his game and has compiled over 1,000 rushing yards this season. Scammell scampered for 295 yards and totaled 36 points in Grundy’s 56-37 first-round win over Chilhowie last week.
Keene has seen such performances plenty of times before as he’s helped pave the way for Scammell since the two were kids. They both are also members of the Golden Wave’s wrestling squad as well.
“ Honestly, when it comes to blocking for Ian it almost comes natural,” Keene said. “We’ve been playing ball together since the second grade. As long as we open a hole for him we know he’s gonna get positive yards. His shiftiness and ability to read blocks really impresses me. The kid is hard to tackle.”
Scammell also knows that hole will open up behind No. 52 after he snaps the ball to quarterback Isaiah Boyd.
“ You know Cameron is one of those guys who has always been a worker, but just never got the chance,” Scammell said. “Well, this year he got his chance and has taken advantage of it and I’m very proud of him.”
Even with two-way lineman Logan Looney out with a knee injury, Grundy’s line has blocked well with the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Keene serving as the anchor.
In a game against Patrick Henry last month played on a muddy field, Keene did not have one errant snap.
“ Cameron impresses me with how strong he is on the O-Line,” said Grundy sophomore running back Ethan Roberts. “Being a smaller lineman and the way he moves some of those big boys around is impressive.”
A major challenge awaits Grundy on Friday as Holston’s defense has not allowed any team to score more than two touchdowns in any of its 11 games.
Grundy’s man in the middle figures to be up to the task.
“ I’m just ready to play Friday and hopefully, advance to the regional finals,” Keene said.