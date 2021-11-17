PREP FOOTBALL: Cameron Keene contributing in a big way as Grundy's "Man in the Middle"

Grundy High School football coach Craig Plymal refers to center Cameron Keene as the Golden Wave’s “man in the middle,” but there was a time the junior admits he wasn’t too keen on holding down that spot on the offensive line.

“ To be honest with you, at first when Coach Plymal told me I would be playing center this year I wasn’t that amused,” Keene said. “But once I started repping in the preseason, I really just took off with it. I like the feeling of being in control on the field knowing it all starts with me.”

A backup left tackle in his first two varsity seasons, Keene has been reliable in snapping the ball for Grundy this fall and is among the reasons the Golden Wave (6-4) have advanced to the VHSL Region 1D semifinals and will play at Holston (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

There was a time when Grundy was 1-3 and the Wave’s playoff hopes were in doubt, but they are now one of 10 teams from far Southwest Virginia still playing.

“ We started off with a rough patch, but pulled through towards the end and finished the regular season on a good note,” Keene said. “I think the turning point for us was when we lost to Honaker [34-28 on Sept. 24], a team we should have beat. That same night [running back] Ian Scammell and I texted each other and talked about what needed to be done.”