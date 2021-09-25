PREP FOOTBALL: Brycen Sheets scores trio of TDs as Holston improves to 4-0 with win over Eastside

DAMASCUS, Va. – According to Holston senior middle linebacker Lane Blevins, there is one basic reason why the Cavaliers are playing so well.

“It’s all about the grind,” Blevins said. “Our new coach has pushed us, and we’ve been grinding hard since the first day of practice.”

That new coach is Chris Akers, and he has guided his team to a 4-0 record.

The latest conquest came Friday as Holston earned a 21-12 win over the Eastside Spartans.

“Life is good,” Akers said. “We’ve got a supportive community and 268 kids in school, and we’ve got some really gutsy kids that work hard in this football program. They deserve everything they are getting right now.”

Holston built a 14-0 early advantage, and then relied on a physical defense the rest of the way.

Blevins led that defense along with brothers Dillon and Dustin Bott.

“ Those Bott boys are a terror,” Blevins said.

The Spartans were doomed by a slow start.

“ We screwed up a few times in the special teams, but I thought we outplayed [Holston] on offense and defense,” Eastside coach Michael Rhodes said.