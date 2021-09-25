PREP FOOTBALL: Brycen Sheets scores trio of TDs as Holston improves to 4-0 with win over Eastside

DAMASCUS, Va. – According to Holston senior middle linebacker Lane Blevins, there is one basic reason why the Cavaliers are playing so well.
“It’s all about the grind,” Blevins said. “Our new coach has pushed us, and we’ve been grinding hard since the first day of practice.”
That new coach is Chris Akers, and he has guided his team to a 4-0 record.
The latest conquest came Friday as Holston earned a 21-12 win over the Eastside Spartans.
“Life is good,” Akers said. “We’ve got a supportive community and 268 kids in school, and we’ve got some really gutsy kids that work hard in this football program. They deserve everything they are getting right now.”
Holston built a 14-0 early advantage, and then relied on a physical defense the rest of the way.
Blevins led that defense along with brothers Dillon and Dustin Bott.
“ Those Bott boys are a terror,” Blevins said.
The Spartans were doomed by a slow start.
“ We screwed up a few times in the special teams, but I thought we outplayed [Holston] on offense and defense,” Eastside coach Michael Rhodes said.
The Cavaliers took advantage of two Eastside errors to open a 14-0 lead at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter.
Just two plays after Blevins blocked an Eastside punt, Holston scored on a 21-yard run from first-year quarterback Brycen Sheets.
Moments later, the Cavs recovered an Eastside fumble on the kickoff. That set up an 11-yard TD run by the 6-foot-2 Sheets. Blevins, working at left tackle, supplied the key block on both those scores.
“ Sheets is a young senior who just turned 17 and he has all the tools,” Akers said. “He gained some experience last season, and he can run and throw.”
Eastside was able to move the ball behind running back Ethan Hill. By staying low and waiting for his holes to develop, the 5-10, 175-pound senior churned out 111 yards rushing on 29 carries. Hill was coming off a 254 yard and six touchdown performance against Honaker.
“ Ethan is still playing his way into shape from a knee injury, and he did another good job,” Rhodes said.
Holston expanded its margin to 21-6 midway through the third quarter on a 1-yard Sheets plunge following a successful 23-yard pass off a fake punt.
The Spartans pulled within 21-12 on a 27-yard scoring pass from left-hander Jaxsyn Collins with 7:37 left in the game, but it was too late.
The most interesting matchup pitted 6-6 Eastside receiver Eli McCoy against 5-11 Holston cornerback Trent Johnson in single coverage
“ We pretty much challenged Trent this week,” Akers said. “Trent is an athlete who can jump and run, and he made some big-time plays.”
Except for a 30-yard connection on a slant pattern in the second quarter, Johnson kept McCoy in check and swatted down two consecutive passes intended for McCoy to close the first half.
“ I thought [McCoy] came down with one of those balls, but he made a great effort,” Rhodes said. “Holston is a great team coming off a regional championship, and we battled all night.”
The 6-foot-185-pound Blevins said Sheets, who replaced superstar quarterback Quaheim Brooks, has set the tone for another strong season.
“ Brycen has handed things well,” Blevins said. He’s broken a lot of long runs and led the offense.
“ This was our biggest test yet. We lost some players to graduation, but we’ve still got that bond and we’ve responded well to the new coach.”
Akers is hoping that formula leads to more good nights.
“ We’ve got a really good team, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Akers said.
Eastside 0 6 0 6—12
Holston 14 0 7 0—21
Scoring Summary
H – Sheets 21 run (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 11 run (Hall kick)
E – Hill 2 run (run failed)
H – Sheets 1 run (Hall kick)
E – Gray 27 pass from Collins (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 14, H 9; Rushes-Yards: E 36-110, H 33-67; Passing Yards: E 109, H 59; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 15-26-0, H 4-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 2-1, H 3-2; Penalties-Yards: E 11-76, H 5-65; Punts-Average: E 4-11, 4-30
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
