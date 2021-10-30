PREP FOOTBALL: Brown's pick lifts Rebels over Warriors

Brown, however, had other ideas.

“At first, I didn’t see it – but then I saw them coming out and thought that D.J. would look back and go across the field,” Brown said. “When he lobbed it up there, I didn’t think I would get it. But it was heading my way – and I stuck my hands up and caught it.”

With both teams struggling to grasp a slick pigskin Friday, Chilhowie holder Ian Sturgill perhaps had the best “reception” of the night midway through the fourth quarter. Sturgill somehow corralled a low field-goal snap and was still struggling to put the ball down for place-kicker Daniel Hutton – whose 36-yarder wobbled just over the crossbar to put the Warriors ahead 10-7 with 7:32 remaining.

“I thought we played our hearts out tonight,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson, who got a team-high 86 rushing yards from Martin. “I really thought a turnover would decide this game, but both offenses did a good job during the second half.”

Another Rebel earning quite the catch was Bobby Cline, who hauled in the only Patrick Henry pass attempt (14 yards) of the night on the host’s subsequent – and ultimately game-winning – drive. Cline’s catch off Ben Belcher’s rollout seemed to fire up the soaked Rebel sideline.