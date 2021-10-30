PREP FOOTBALL: Brown's pick lifts Rebels over Warriors

EMORY, Va. – Upon a quick check of the Patrick Henry football roster, Alex Brown is listed as a freshman defensive back.
Brown certainly looked nothing like a ninth-grader during Friday’s decisive play.
With an annoying drizzle permeating the air, along with quite the noticeable westerly wind, Brown fought through those conditions to snag the game’s lone interception with 1:21 left – lifting the host Rebels to a 14-10 Hogoheegee District victory over Chilhowie.
“I think it was two teams who were evenly matched up out there,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett, whose squad will next play Grundy and Northwood over a seven-day stretch to end the regular season. “I think both coaching staffs did a great job of getting their kids ready for this one.”
Chilhowie, which moved the ball into Rebel territory on six of its eight drives despite the horrid weather, got a combined 14 yards on two plays from Chase Lewis to move the chains down to the Patrick Henry 39 with two minutes remaining.
But the Warriors (7-2, 3-1) couldn’t convert on the next three plays, forcing a passing situation on 4th-and-8 from the PH 36. With three receivers to the short side of the field, Chilhowie quarterback D.J. Martin took the snap, rolled right, and looked to throw back against the grain.
Brown, however, had other ideas.
“At first, I didn’t see it – but then I saw them coming out and thought that D.J. would look back and go across the field,” Brown said. “When he lobbed it up there, I didn’t think I would get it. But it was heading my way – and I stuck my hands up and caught it.”
With both teams struggling to grasp a slick pigskin Friday, Chilhowie holder Ian Sturgill perhaps had the best “reception” of the night midway through the fourth quarter. Sturgill somehow corralled a low field-goal snap and was still struggling to put the ball down for place-kicker Daniel Hutton – whose 36-yarder wobbled just over the crossbar to put the Warriors ahead 10-7 with 7:32 remaining.
“I thought we played our hearts out tonight,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson, who got a team-high 86 rushing yards from Martin. “I really thought a turnover would decide this game, but both offenses did a good job during the second half.”
Another Rebel earning quite the catch was Bobby Cline, who hauled in the only Patrick Henry pass attempt (14 yards) of the night on the host’s subsequent – and ultimately game-winning – drive. Cline’s catch off Ben Belcher’s rollout seemed to fire up the soaked Rebel sideline.
“We don’t pass a whole lot,” Cline said. “But when we do pass, I’ve always got to be ready. It was a beautiful spiral, and we’ve got a good quarterback. We practice that play all the time.”
Connor Beeson – who scampered home from 52 yards out for Patrick Henry’s lone first-half tally – then ripped off an 18-yarder after going to one side before reversing and going down the numbers. Four plays later, Wyatt Wright’s one-yard TD run put the Rebels (6-2, 3-1) ahead for the first time with 4:33 remaining.
“I’m really proud with the way we’ve battled adversity,” said Beeson, who finished with a game-high 186 yards on 25 carries. “We had a couple of injuries coming into this game, and weather always seems to be a factor. I’m just really proud of everybody.”
Chilhowie 7 0 0 3 – 10
Patrick Henry 0 7 0 7 – 14
Scoring Summary
C – Gilley 4 run (Hutton kick)
PH – Beeson 52 run (Campos kick)
C – Hutton 36 FG
PH – Wright 1 run (Campos kick)
Team stats
First Downs: C 12, PH 13; Rushes-Yards: C 47-141, PH 44-237; Passing Yards: C 59, PH 14; Comp-Att-Int: C 5-10-1, PH 1-1-0; Penalties-Yds: C 3-25, PH 3-25; Fumbles-Lost: C 9-0, PH 3-2; Punts-Avg.: C 4-26.5, PH 3-32.