Thirty-four years later, another Virginia High quarterback with the last name Jones is headed to Virginia Tech to play on the defensive side of the football.

VHS senior Brody Jones made it official in accepting Tech’s offer to join the program as a preferred walk-on during a ceremony inside Virginia High’s auditorium on Monday afternoon and confirmed he will play linebacker at the Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Scott Jones played for the Hokies from 1989-1993 after making a name for himself as the QB of the Bearcats. He was a punt returner and cornerback at Tech.

The two are not related, but have a unique connection dating back to when Brody Jones was in seventh grade and Scott Jones was helping Carlos Lee coach golf at Virginia High.

“I tried my best to get him to play golf,” Scott Jones said. “Brody was concentrating on baseball at the time and I stayed on him and stayed on him to join the golf team. I’m glad he didn’t.”

Brody Jones instead began playing football in the eighth grade and became a natural. Growing to 6-foot-3 and 210-pounds his senior year, Jones emerged as one of Southwest Virginia’s top players and landed on the radar of NCAA Division I coaches as a late bloomer.

“Truly I didn’t think I’d get a chance to play college football until last summer, because that’s when I went to my first football camp ever and it was at Tech,” Brody Jones said. “They really liked me and they were the first college I talked to.”

Brody Jones passed for 1,520 yards and 23 touchdowns, while rushing for 10 scores during the 2022 season. On the other side of the ball, he racked up 74 tackles (16 for loss) with three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

His season ended when he broke the fibula in his right leg moments into Virginia High’s Region 2D playoff game against the Lee High Generals.

Surgery and rehabilitation have been a success for Jones.

“Athleticism aside, the best thing about Brody in my opinion is he’s a great kid,” Scott Jones said. “His work ethic, my goodness; I wish I had that in my day, you know what I’m saying. He’s put in the time and the work and it shows.”

Scott Jones quarterbacked VHS to the 1987 regional title, but didn’t take any snaps in Blacksburg.

“When I went up there as a freshman they gave you the opportunity to go offense in the first practice and the second part of the day go defense,” Scott Jones said. “Then you sit down and weigh your options and they ask you realistically at this level, what do you think you are? Me being 5-foot-10 on a good day, I probably needed to play on the defensive side of the ball.”

Scott Jones played a part in the revival of Tech’s fortunes and had interceptions against East Carolina and Syracuse during the 1993 season when the Hokies finished 9-3 and reached a bowl game for the first time in seven years.

“Initially things didn’t work out how I wanted, but then I figured it out,” Scott Jones said. “I would give anything to go back and do that again. I developed so many lifelong friendships with a lot of guys that I still keep in contact with.”

Brody Jones joins Virginia Tech during a time the Hokies are trying to turn things around too as they’ve endured three straight losing seasons.

He’ll join a defensive unit that includes fellow linebacker Jaden Keller from Tennessee High.

“I talk to Jaden pretty often,” Brody Jones said. “When I’ve gone up there for visits, I chatted with him for a while.”

His former Southwest District rivals from Graham – Brody Meadows and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw – are also on the Tech roster.

“There are a lot of things I liked about Virginia Tech,” Brody Jones said. “The facilities, the coaching staff and just the entire campus is amazing.”

Nearly every one of his coaches in attendance at Monday’s ceremony to honor Jones cited the tireless work ethic of the standout.

Where does that drive come from?

“One reason is my mom [Buffie Jones],” Brody Jones said. “That’s how she raised me and I get it from her.”

Brody Jones still has some unfinished business at Virginia High.

He recently joined the swim team and plans to play baseball this spring.

Then it’s off to Blacksburg, just like that other Jones.

Both guys made the most of their time wearing the orange-and-black of the Virginia High Bearcats.

“It has been some ups and downs, for sure,” Brody Jones said. “It’s not the biggest school, not the smallest school, but it’s been a good home for me for four years.”