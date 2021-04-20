PREP FOOTBALL: Bott brothers key contributors on the gridiron for Cavaliers

As they were leaving the practice field one day in 2019, Holston High School football players Dustin Bott and Dillon Bott figured they would have some fun.
“My wife, Kati, and daughter, Hadleigh, who was 3-years-old at the time, had come to the school after practice,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “The Bott boys, as they are known, decided to start shaking the car while Hadleigh was still in it. When Hadleigh turned and saw them she got really scared. Till this day she will come up to me and say ‘Daddy, the Bott boys are scary.’ “
The twin brothers are definitely twin terrors on the gridiron and will look to wreak more havoc on Friday night as Holston (6-1) hosts Galax (8-0) in the VHSL Class 1 state football semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Dustin Bott is older by one minute than his sibling, but they both play hard for all 48 minutes on the gridiron.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Dillon starts at center and on the defensive line and his stat line this spring includes 48 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Dustin starts at guard on the offensive line and linebacker on the other side of the ball and has racked up 67 tackles, six of which have occurred behind the line of scrimmage.
Dustin started as an offensive lineman in the fall of 2019 as a ninth-grader, while Dillon missed most of the season with a broken collarbone.
“Both of them made the move from skill positions to line play unselfishly, because they knew it would help the team and also provide them an opportunity to get on the field,” Patterson said. “Dillon started the first game of the year as a guard and moved to center before the second game and has done a tremendous job giving us consistency with our snaps. Dustin has a great understanding of the game and leads our defensive front by getting us lined up and making calls when we needed him to.”
Playing in the trenches requires rugged individuals and the Bott brothers fit the bill.
“Effort is never a question with these two,” Patterson said. “Not only are they competitive, but they are both extremely hard workers. They come from a good Christian family that farms and has taught them the value of a hard day’s work. It is not uncommon for me to get pictures from their dad Tracy of them cutting wood, fixing fences, working with the animals or to get a video from their uncle, Eddie Heath, of them running a jackhammer while doing construction work. They are always first in sprints, first to line up for drills. They love to push each other and push their teammates. They both love the physicality of the game and never shy away from contact.”
Don’t be fooled though as the brothers aren’t carbon copies of one another. Far from it.
“We’re different as night and day,” Dillon Bott said. “He’s a little more laid back and goes with the flow, while I’m a little more uptight.”
Holston will face a tough challenge against Galax, a squad known for its strong line play. The Bott boys certainly won’t back down from a challenge.
“We’re super excited,” Dustin Bott said. “This team has worked so hard and when it’s time to play, we’ll be ready to play.”
