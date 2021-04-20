PREP FOOTBALL: Bott brothers key contributors on the gridiron for Cavaliers

“Both of them made the move from skill positions to line play unselfishly, because they knew it would help the team and also provide them an opportunity to get on the field,” Patterson said. “Dillon started the first game of the year as a guard and moved to center before the second game and has done a tremendous job giving us consistency with our snaps. Dustin has a great understanding of the game and leads our defensive front by getting us lined up and making calls when we needed him to.”

Playing in the trenches requires rugged individuals and the Bott brothers fit the bill.

“Effort is never a question with these two,” Patterson said. “Not only are they competitive, but they are both extremely hard workers. They come from a good Christian family that farms and has taught them the value of a hard day’s work. It is not uncommon for me to get pictures from their dad Tracy of them cutting wood, fixing fences, working with the animals or to get a video from their uncle, Eddie Heath, of them running a jackhammer while doing construction work. They are always first in sprints, first to line up for drills. They love to push each other and push their teammates. They both love the physicality of the game and never shy away from contact.”

Don’t be fooled though as the brothers aren’t carbon copies of one another. Far from it.