COEBURN, Va. – A Hoosier hideaway was once again the destination for Eastside High School’s football team during preseason preparations.

The Spartans practiced for four days at the Frankfort Camp Ministries facility in Indiana for the second straight year in an example of team bonding at its finest.

“I have a family member whose family runs the camp,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “We wanted to get them away from where there were no distractions and it was just about them and football. … We wanted to create an opportunity for us to be closer as a team and when this opportunity presented itself it was a no-brainer.”

The schedule included a 4:30 a.m. wake-up call followed by some conditioning, the usual rigorous early-season practice sessions, along with team meetings and meals. A trip to a local water park and Indianapolis Colts training camp were also on the agenda.

“It was a nice bonding experience for the team and I,” said Eastside junior running back Luke Trent. “We really got a chance to connect with each other. I gained more respect for my teammates. … I like that no one gave up even when they were tired or ready to quit. I feel like it will help us because we conditioned ourselves to the maximum and we will be ready to play both sides of the ball.”

They also picked up some souvenirs.

The city’s high school in Frankfort, Indiana, has one of the most unique nicknames in all of prep sports: The Hot Dogs.

“The majority of them brought a Frankfort Hot Dogs shirt from Walmart and wore it to school on the first day,” Rhodes said.

Eastside isn’t the first local high school football team to head somewhere remote for preseason practice, but it is a rarity these days.

So, did his players enjoyed the sojourn?

“They did,” Rhodes said. “Except for the fact they only get their phones for an hour a day. Don’t get me wrong, they work hard, but they make so many memories.”

Eastside doesn’t have many fond memories of the 2022 season as the Spartans went 1-9 and were outscored 426-181.

“This is a whole different team, but a lot of them were part of last year and don’t want to repeat that,” Rhodes said.

The crew from Coeburn did end the season with a 55-38 win over Castlewood as Trent rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Payton Adkins gained 99 yards on the ground and also threw two TD passes.

Adkins took over starting QB duties in the fifth game of the season.

What does he recall about his first start, a 50-21 loss to Holston?

“I remember the first pass of the game I completed probably a 30-yard wheel route,” Adkins said. “Then the next four passes were interceptions, so I try not to remember too much about it.”

That wasn’t a sign of things to come.

“He didn’t throw another [pick] all year,” Rhodes said. “He gave us a spark and never looked back. He really takes care of the football and the thing I like about coaching Payton is he plays with his chest. You’re never going to question his heart. He gives anything everything he’s got and leaves it all out on the field.”

There is a sense of optimism present with the program as standouts like fullback/defensive tackle Dayton Stanley, wide receiver/defensive back Gabe Raymond and two-way lineman Reagan Wood return. A talented ninth-grade class has some guys who will contribute as well.

“I’ve improved in confidence and I have teammates I really trust,” Adkins said.

A trust strengthened by a foray to Frankfort, Indiana, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis.

“That trip will help this team, because we have a lot of young players who hadn’t really experienced the varsity level,” Adkins said. “But I believe they are ready now. We also found out that every single player on the team will go to war for the man next to them and I am excited to have a great season with these guys.”