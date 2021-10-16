PREP FOOTBALL: Boggs, Wise County Central overpower Union for a 31-7 victory

Boggs continued the same in the second half, with his interception setting up his lone score.

“It is all my line, I give my line credit. I see an opening, I just hit it,” Boggs said. “Towards the end of the game I just want to get first downs, get the clock running out. We came out with the dub so that is all I can say, credit to the line.”

“ He is just hard-nosed,” Owens said. “I just look at him, if I need three yards, ‘go get it’ and he goes and gets it.”

Union (5-2, 3-1) scored on its opening possession on a 2-yard plunge by Zavier Lomax, but that was it for the Bears, who were held to just 51 yards on the ground. Bradley Bunch threw for 224 yards, but also had two interceptions that led to scores.

“ We had three [second half] turnovers that gave them a lot of momentum and they capitalized off our turnovers,” Turner said. “I thought that was the turning point. I told our guys, you have got to be ready to play. Wise Central was ready to play and we weren’t ready to play and a lot of that falls on me as the head coach because I didn’t get them ready.”