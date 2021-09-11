PREP FOOTBALL: Big plays, impressive defensive effort leads Ridgeview Wolfpack to win over Wise Central

“There’s no better feeling than this. Great defense the whole game, the offense played great, I’m just so happy.”

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors drove inside the Ridgeview 30, but the Wolfpack defense was up to the challenge. After a six-yard loss and an incomplete pass Central turned the ball over on downs.

On Ridgeview’s first play, a jet sweep to the left, Brandon Beavers broke tackles and raced 66-yards up the sideline for what proved to be an insurmountable 12-0 advantage with only seven minutes remaining.

“We came in here with a great game plan,” remarked Beavers. “I have to give all the props to our defense; they shut them out on their turf. They were battle-tested and the offense eventually pulled through.”

Much of the first half was played on the Ridgeview side of the field. Central (2-1) had 127 yards of total offense to only 59 for the Wolfpack (2-0), but there were no points on the board.

“We just had so many missed opportunities down in the red zone,” Wise County Central coach Luke Owens said. “In the first half, we were down deep three times and we walk away with nothing.