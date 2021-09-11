PREP FOOTBALL: Big plays, impressive defensive effort leads Ridgeview Wolfpack to win over Wise Central

WISE, Va. – Big plays and a stingy defense resulted in a huge road win for Ridgeview High School’s football team on Friday night.
The Wolfpack pitched a shutout, taking a tough 12-0 Mountain 7 win at Wise County Central.
“The defense was excellent, the defensive coaches did a great job of coming up with a game plan,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “The defense brought it; a couple of times it was bend but don’t break. We were fortunate to keep them out of the end zone.”
It was scoreless at the break. Midway through the third quarter, the Wolfpack was in a bind after a holding penalty. They faced a 3rd-and-15 at the Central 40. Freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn rolled out to his left facing intense pressure.
“I saw Ryan roll out and I knew if he came my way I had to go deep,” said junior wide receiver Koda Counts. “I did and he put it right on the money and I just ran in.”
Counts had broken open behind the Warrior defense. His biggest problem was getting the attention of O’Quinn who was under pressure.
“I was hoping, I was hoping [he would see me],” Counts said. “I was jumping up and down, waving my arms, but I knew he would get it to me, I knew he would see me. He’s a great QB, just a great young kid.
“There’s no better feeling than this. Great defense the whole game, the offense played great, I’m just so happy.”
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors drove inside the Ridgeview 30, but the Wolfpack defense was up to the challenge. After a six-yard loss and an incomplete pass Central turned the ball over on downs.
On Ridgeview’s first play, a jet sweep to the left, Brandon Beavers broke tackles and raced 66-yards up the sideline for what proved to be an insurmountable 12-0 advantage with only seven minutes remaining.
“We came in here with a great game plan,” remarked Beavers. “I have to give all the props to our defense; they shut them out on their turf. They were battle-tested and the offense eventually pulled through.”
Much of the first half was played on the Ridgeview side of the field. Central (2-1) had 127 yards of total offense to only 59 for the Wolfpack (2-0), but there were no points on the board.
“We just had so many missed opportunities down in the red zone,” Wise County Central coach Luke Owens said. “In the first half, we were down deep three times and we walk away with nothing.
“We had a couple of good drives in the second half, we just had too many mistakes. I thought offensively we were more efficient, we just couldn’t put it in the end zone and they did. That was the difference in the game. We’ve got to get better. We have to be a better football team next week.”
Ridgeview had won at Central in the 2019 regular season but suffered a season-ending loss to the Warriors at home in the playoffs the same year. Central also won at Ridgeview in the spring to make it two straight against the Wolfpack. It made the win special for Ridgeview.
“This one means a little more because the last two contests didn’t go our way,” Tiller said. “We know it’s going to be a fight with Central, they’re well-coached, very physical and they always come ready to play. This is definitely a special win.”
O’Quinn was 7-of-15 passing for 88 yards with the touchdown for the Wolfpack. Counts had five receptions for 70 yards.
Ridgeview 0 0 6 6—12
Wise Central 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
R—Counts 40 pass from O’Quinn (kick blocked)
R—Beavers 66 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 7, WCC 16; Rushes-Yards: R 22-134, WCC 48-150; Passing Yards: R 118, WCC 53; Comp-Att-Int: R 8-16-2, WCC 5-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, WCC 3-0; Penalties-Yards: R 4-25, WCC 3-35; Punts-Average: R 2-42, WCC 2-30.5.