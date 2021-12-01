PREP FOOTBALL: Being the center of attention fits Graham’s Meadows just fine

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Graham High School football player Brody Meadows commands attention.
In the week before games, Meadows is a primary topic of discussion among opposing fans and coaches. During games, Meadows is surrounded by multiple blockers.
Such is life for a 6-foot-7, 330-pound NCAA Division I recruit.
“I don’t mind that spotlight,” Meadows said. “That just means I’m doing something good in life.”
Over the past four years, Meadows has been a dominant force as an offensive lineman for the Graham G-Men.
In addition to earning a scholarship to play at the University of Virginia, Meadows has thrived in the classroom and helped Graham maintain elite status among football programs in far Southwest Virginia.
“Brody is a hard worker who deserves everything he gets,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “We can count on him.”
The next task for Meadows comes Saturday in the Class 2 semifinals against 11-1 Appomattox. Game time is 2 p.m. at historic Mitchell Stadium.
“It’s special to have a chance to play at Mitchell one more time before my senior year is over,” Meadows said. “This is my last ride, and I’m going all-out.”
As Meadows has cleared the path for rugged quarterback Zack Blevins and dynamic receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham has averaged 44 points en route to a 12-0 record. The G-Men have scored at least 28 points against each foe, with the closest call coming in a 28-27 thriller against Union in the third week of the season.
How tight is the bond for the G-Men?
“All these guys are like family to me,” Meadows said. “We’ve been playing together since we were five and our chemistry has grown each year.”
That Graham family includes 5-9, 200-pound junior Brayden Meadows, the younger brother of Brody.
Since the glory days of former head coach Glynn Carlock, the long-running football success story at Graham has been shaped by tough guys who play with aggression.
According to Blevins, Brody Meadows sets the toughness tone on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“Brody is the best lineman around,” Blevins said. “He’s always making our offense go by taking out two and three guys on each play.”
Meadows may be soft-spoken, but he embraces that tough guy persona.
“We truly believe in taking no days off,” Meadows said. “You can’t just be good on the field, you have to good off the field with workouts, film study and practice.”
With former Graham football mega-star and two-time Super Bowl champion Ahmad Bradshaw patrolling the sidelines, Meadows and his teammates are held to a high standard.
“Having [Bradshaw] out there with us is awesome,” Meadows said. “He played at the highest level and know what it takes to have success.”
After Graham fell behind 14-0 against Ridgeview in the second quarter last week, Ahmad Bradshaw and Blevins helped inspire the G-Men to a 49-21 victory. Blevins returned from a calf injury to guide the offense and connect with Zayvion Turner-Bradshaw for a pair of scoring passes.
“Zack is leader on offense and defense,” Meadows said. “Zack goes from sacking the quarterback as an outside linebacker or defensive end to throwing touchdown passes as a quarterback. It’s crazy what all Zack can do, and I believe he can play any position on the field. “
For the season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Blevins has generated over 2,100 yards and 34 scores. Turner-Bradshaw has contributed over 1,110 total yards with 34 touchdowns, including four scores and over 145 yards in total offense last week.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team who make an impact,” Meadows said.
The biggest leader for the G-Men is Palmer, who coached in the Ridgeview game after the death of his father last Monday.
“Coach Palmer still came to practice on that Monday. That shows the level of dedication he has to us and to this program,” Meadows said.
Meadows said the Graham players got together to create a special card to show support for their coach. In two weeks, they hope to present another honor in the form of a state championship trophy.
“We know how much Coach Palmer loves to see us compete and progress each week, so we want to win the rest of the games for him,” Meadows said. “That’s the best gift we can give him.”
Meadows will begin attending classes at Virginia on Jan. 15. The immediate concern is Saturday’s matchup against Appomattox, where he will likely face the usual double or even triple team blocking schemes.
“I don’t mind. If teams are doing that against me, it just leaves somebody else open,” Meadows said.
As for his central role in scouting reports, practice and media coverage, Meadows is fine with that as well.
“That just keeps the pressure on and makes me work even harder,” Meadows said. “I love my teammates and coaches, and we’re all working for the same goal.”
