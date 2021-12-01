PREP FOOTBALL: Being the center of attention fits Graham’s Meadows just fine

After Graham fell behind 14-0 against Ridgeview in the second quarter last week, Ahmad Bradshaw and Blevins helped inspire the G-Men to a 49-21 victory. Blevins returned from a calf injury to guide the offense and connect with Zayvion Turner-Bradshaw for a pair of scoring passes.

“Zack is leader on offense and defense,” Meadows said. “Zack goes from sacking the quarterback as an outside linebacker or defensive end to throwing touchdown passes as a quarterback. It’s crazy what all Zack can do, and I believe he can play any position on the field. “

For the season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Blevins has generated over 2,100 yards and 34 scores. Turner-Bradshaw has contributed over 1,110 total yards with 34 touchdowns, including four scores and over 145 yards in total offense last week.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team who make an impact,” Meadows said.

The biggest leader for the G-Men is Palmer, who coached in the Ridgeview game after the death of his father last Monday.

“Coach Palmer still came to practice on that Monday. That shows the level of dedication he has to us and to this program,” Meadows said.