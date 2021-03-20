PREP FOOTBALL: Beeson powers Patrick Henry past Grundy, 30-8

Beeson and Brown followed with TD runs as PH firmly gained control. Brown finished with two TD passes, rushed for a touchdown and also boomed a few long punts.

Meanwhile, Brown (15 carries, 90 yards), J-Kwon McFail (14 carries, 80 yards) and Beeson (11 carries, 36 yards) gave Grundy fits.

“On film they look good,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “But they look better in person with this backfield.”

Through the first three quarters, Grundy (2-2) had committed two turnovers, recorded just two first downs, punted six times and managed a mere 36 yards of total offense.

Ian Scammell (11 carries, 43 yards) got the Golden Wave on the board with 2:30 remaining on a 11-yard scoring jaunt to avoid the shutout.

“The field position and our inability to get those first downs was huge,” Plymal said.

Grundy had a size advantage but PH’s defense was up to the challenge.

“They were a little bit bigger,” Pruitt said. “But we just kept fighting.”

Patrick Henry will be in for a fight on Friday night when the Rebels travel to Chilhowie (2-2) in a marquee Hogoheegee District showdown as both teams are in need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.