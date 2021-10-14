PREP FOOTBALL: Bearcats look to join in the fun at the top of the Southwest District

“The offense has been clicking really well. Our offensive staff has done a really good job of putting our guys in a position to be successful. My high school coaches used to always say speed kills,” Patterson said.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of speed and guys who can take it the distance at any time. Our offensive line has been improving steadily every week. Brody does a great job of managing the game. There is not much else you can ask for.”

Doing that against Graham could be a problem. The G-Men have outscored its five opponents 156-39, and 27 of those came in a one-point win over Union. They have allowed six points in two games and tossed shutouts in the other two.

I really don’t see any weaknesses in them. They are big, they are athletic, even their linemen are athletic,” Patterson said. “Their quarterback [Zach Blevins] can really, really run and I have seen on film he has made some nice throws too. Of course, you have got the [Xayvion Turner]-Bradshaw kid and they have a couple of other receivers that can make plays. Defensively, they are just extremely solid everywhere.”

t was Turner-Bradshaw, the son of former Graham star and two-time Super Bowl champion Ahmad Bradshaw, who torched the Bearcats in the spring as a receiver, defensive back and return specialist.