PREP FOOTBALL: Bearcats look to join in the fun at the top of the Southwest District

BRISTOL, Va. – For years now, Richlands and now Graham have controlled the top of the Southwest District on the gridiron.
Virginia High is trying to move in on the fun.
The Bearcats, who are 5-0 for the first time since 1986, will make the trip to Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium tonight to face the equally unbeaten G-Men (5-0) with first place in the SWD up for grabs.
Graham has won the last five in the series dating back to 2017, including a 51-0 rout in the spring.
“It is definitely going to present a huge challenge for us. I am excited personally and I think our kids are excited about the opportunity, but as a coach you are excited because you know you are going to play one of the top teams in the region, if not one of the top teams in the state,” Virginia High first-year head coach Derrick Patterson said. “You are going to go up and give it your best shot and you are going to see where you stand with one of the better teams in the state at this level.
“You are excited for the opportunity to go up and compete, I think our kids are excited and it should be a fun night.”
It has been a fun time for Virginia High through five games, averaging 55.6 points a game, including scoring outputs of 63, 66 and 63. The Bearcats have that all-important speed, led by Stevie Thomas, Ajanni Delaney and Patrick Poku, along with the leadership of quarterback Brody Jones and all-everything Conner Davidson, who does a little of everything for Virginia High.
“The offense has been clicking really well. Our offensive staff has done a really good job of putting our guys in a position to be successful. My high school coaches used to always say speed kills,” Patterson said.
“We are fortunate to have a lot of speed and guys who can take it the distance at any time. Our offensive line has been improving steadily every week. Brody does a great job of managing the game. There is not much else you can ask for.”
Doing that against Graham could be a problem. The G-Men have outscored its five opponents 156-39, and 27 of those came in a one-point win over Union. They have allowed six points in two games and tossed shutouts in the other two.
I really don’t see any weaknesses in them. They are big, they are athletic, even their linemen are athletic,” Patterson said. “Their quarterback [Zach Blevins] can really, really run and I have seen on film he has made some nice throws too. Of course, you have got the [Xayvion Turner]-Bradshaw kid and they have a couple of other receivers that can make plays. Defensively, they are just extremely solid everywhere.”
t was Turner-Bradshaw, the son of former Graham star and two-time Super Bowl champion Ahmad Bradshaw, who torched the Bearcats in the spring as a receiver, defensive back and return specialist.
He is just one of those kids that is just really special, they can hand him the ball or they can throw it to him and he is doing to make a play,” Patterson said. “Defensively he is fast enough to make up for other people’s mistakes so you definitely have to account for him in everything that he does.”
irginia High also has to prepare for massive 6-foot-7 305-pound four-starting senior lineman Brody Meadows, who has committed to Virginia.
“It is just his size in general. He is great player and he moves really well for his size,” Patterson said. “On both sides of the ball he presents you problems. He can collapse one side of your defensive line by just blocking down and he moves people really, really well, he does a great job of staying on his blocks.
“Then defensively he makes it really hard for you to run between the tackles anywhere near him so we have definitely got to do some things to try to not let his size be so much of an advantage for him.”
The Virginia High defense has allowed 40, 35 and 30 points over the last three games, but the offense has done enough to still win those games by 26, 14 and 33 points. Patterson said that unit, led by Kavonta Smith and Thomas’ brother, Donnie Thomas, are getting better with each game.
“We just want to keep trying to improve defensively as we can,” Patterson said. “We are a defense that is going to take some risks and do some things. It is kind of a high-risk, high-reward type deal. Sometimes you take those chances and it kind of bites you in the butt and we have had a little bit of that…Our kids are playing hard, it is up to us to try and give them the best opportunity to be able to make a play.”
Like every football game, Patterson says the keys are making stops on defense, limiting turnovers, being solid on special teams and continuing to score lots of points. A fast start to build confidence wouldn’t hurt either.
“That is the goal for any program. Whoever the top team is, that you are playing or in your region or in your district, whatever the case may be, your goal is to be able to compete with those guys and be able to beat those guys,” Patterson said. “Obviously, Graham right now as far as our district, they are the best team. They have a one-point win against Union that everybody knows is always really solid. Those are probably the top two teams in the region so you are just excited to go and compete and kind of see where you are.”
