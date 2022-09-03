Prep Football: Bearcats bounce back in big way by blasting Battle

BRISTOL, Va. – There was an extra bounce in the step of the Virginia High Bearcats on Friday night after they bounced back in a big way by bouncing their biggest rival.

Five different players scored touchdowns for VHS as the Bearcats blasted the John Battle Trojans, 52-14, at Gene Malcolm Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season.

A week after dropping a 46-21 decision at Tazewell in its season-opener, Virginia High (1-1) was refocused, recharged and roared out of the gates.

“ We were extremely motivated,” said VHS center Cody Griffith. “We practiced harder than we ever have before this week and we just really wanted to win tonight.”

The execution for Virginia High was nearly flawless.

Quarterback Brody Jones passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, two scoring strikes to Patrick Poku and one to Dante Worley.

Alijah Burks rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns, while Conner Davidson also reached the end zone on the ground.

Kicker Owen Dean put an exclamation point on the scoring outburst with a fourth-quarter field goal and was 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.

The defense also delivered in limiting Battle to 76 rushing yards.

“ Today was a whole different ballgame,” Jones said. “Last week we were so inconsistent on blocking, catching and throwing. It was a mess. Tonight, we came back out and did what we needed to do.”

It didn’t take long for VHS to set the tone either.

The Trojans (0-2) turned it over on downs on their own 39-yard line on the opening possession and four plays later, Davidson raced to the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run.

After Patrick Poku intercepted a pass by Battle quarterback Noah Sills near midfield on the next drive, the Bearcats needed just three plays to convert as Burks had a 1-yard TD run.

An 11-yard punt capped a three-and-out for the Trojans on their third possession and two plays later Patrick Poku caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Brody Jones.

Nine plays from scrimmage. Three touchdowns.

“ We started a little flat and didn’t come out very energetic or ready to go,” said John Battle coach Bradley Ricker. “The kids knew that happened and came out and said it. We’ll get back to work and be ready to go next week.”

It only got worse for Battle as a botched punt attempt was scooped up Dexter Barrett of VHS and returned for a score as the Bearcats’ lead ballooned to 28-0 with 2:39 left in the second quarter. It was the first TD of the sophomore’s varsity career.

“ It was perfect,” Barrett said. “I just picked up it up and ran. Best feeling ever, probably.”

At that point, Battle’s offense had yet to cross the 50-yard line and VHS had four times as many touchdowns (four) as Battle had first downs (one).

“ The one thing we asked of these guys was they had to compete and play faster in practice,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “There were many times against Tazewell where we were in position to make a play and didn’t make it. … This week we did a better job of playing faster, being in the right place and not making as many mistakes. We had to get off to a good start and it was nice to control the game as it progressed.”

John Battle got its two touchdowns from Broadie Bailey on touchdown passes from Sills. The sure-handed Bailey has scored all three TDs this year for the Trojans, who are currently without the services of injured playmaker Braxton Emerson.

The most dynamic player on the field Friday night was Poku, who made several nice grabs with Battle defensive backs draped all over him and also showed his speed in leaving defenders in the dust.

“ He makes any throw look good,” Jones said. “He’s real fun to have on this team.”

Battle has lost 14 straight games and has dropped 48 of the 61 all-time matchups with their neighbors.

VHS travels to Patrick Henry (2-0) next week in what should be a compelling non-district clash.

The Bearcats recaptured their mojo on Friday night.

“ There’s plenty more to come,” Barrett said.

John Battle 0 7 7 0—14

Virginia High 28 14 7 3—52

Scoring Summary

VHS – Davidson 4 run (Dean kick)

VHS – Burks 1 run (Dean kick)

VHS – Pa. Poku 33 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

VHS – Barrett 20 blocked punt return (Dean kick)

VHS – Worley 26 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 32 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

VHS – Pa. Poku 49 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

VHS – Burks 5 run (Dean kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 38 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

VHS – Dean 22 FG

Team Stats

First Downs: JB 7, VHS 14; Rushes-Yards: JB 26-79, VHS 29-131; Passing Yards: JB 110, VHS 228; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 8-19-1, VHS 8-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 1-0, VHS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JB 3-20, VHS 2-15; Punts-Average: JB 1-11, VHS 0-0.