PREP FOOTBALL: Back to business of football at Hurley after floods ravaged community

In the hands of a Hollywood screen writer, a scripted version of events would have seen the Hurley Rebels rely on a last-second touchdown to win their season-opening football game in clichéd comeback fashion as a stirring musical score played over the scene.
In reality, Hurley suffered a 48-6 defeat at the hands of the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky last Friday and while no Disney-like outcome occurred there was plenty of real-life inspiration.
It was the first game since flash flooding ravaged the community on Aug. 30, killing one person, destroying houses, causing untold amounts of property damage, closing roads and leaving folks without power and water.
Six of the 23 players on Hurley’s roster were directly impacted by the flooding, but they all felt it.
That is how it goes in a community as small and tight-knit as this one.
“ Family,” said sophomore running back Kevin Looney. “That’s pretty much what it is.”
Football practice was halted as Hurley’s players and coaching staff volunteered their time.
“ The minute Hurley started getting the internet and WiFi restored the guys were checking on each other in a group chat to see if they were OK,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “One by one the boys started roll calling. The football boosters donated 25 cases of water on the first day and the team and myself volunteered to help deliver meals, loading and unloading trucks.
“ One thing that stands out is how this community has come together to help their neighbor. One of my football players’ home was flooded and he messaged me to tell me that he wanted to help deliver meals. I told them that you have more than enough to worry about, let the rest of us take care of delivering.”
The group of young men delivered something comfortably familiar last week as the Friday night lights burned brightly at The Cliff – Hurley’s unique and iconic homefield – and football was back in the community that loves the sport.
Chris Rife made 10 tackles. Kevin Looney scored a touchdown. Normalcy returned for a bit.
“ It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had to just step back out there,” said Logan Hopkins, a junior lineman. “With everything going on, you don’t know when it is going to be your last game. We were able to give the community something to get their minds off things.”
School was back in session at Hurley on Monday – buses and vans are covering all the routes to make sure the kids get to the building – and another football game will take place at The Cliff tonight as the Rebels host the River View Raiders from West Virginia.
“ I don’t know if it will ever be back to normal again,” said junior quarterback Caden Mullins. “But it’s good getting into the same rhythm like it was before.”
‘ Beyond anything I have seen’
John Paul Justus has called Hurley home for all 48 years of his life and he’s seen the creeks rise before, but nothing like what happened a few weeks ago.
“ The flood of 2002 was terrible. There were a couple of deaths and numerous homes destroyed, but this flood on Aug. 30 was a whole different animal,” Justus said. “The destruction this time was beyond anything I have seen.”
Rain began falling that Monday morning, the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and didn’t let up.
“ I was at school and it started raining pretty bad,” said freshman lineman Kyle Justus. “The power went out at school. I got picked up about 10:30 that morning and went to my grandmother’s house.”
Senior Chris Rife had a similar experience.
“ It was a little weird trying to find a way home, because my mom didn’t want me driving on the main road and they were stuck in Pikeville, Kentucky, and they couldn’t find a way back over here,” Rife said. “We got it figured out and they were able to get home.
Rife resides in the Elk Creek community.
“ I went back home after the rain stopped and there was a lot of devastation,” Rife said. “The roads were tore up pretty bad, but we didn’t get hit near as bad as Guesses Fork.”
Guesses Fork is where sophomore lineman Hunter Baker lives and it was the most heavily damaged area.
“ The first time I went back after the floods, I looked to both sides of the road and almost every house is destroyed now,” Baker said. “We’ve taken 200 wheelbarrow loads of mud out of our house.”
Folks throughout Southwest Virginia have contributed to the relief effort, but the most work has been done by those who call the folks in Guesses Fork their neighbors and friends.
“ This community has given me so much, it’s the least I could do to get something back to them,” Hopkins said. “I’ve lived here all my life and have gotten all that support and love. It’s my home and I want to help them out.”
Looking ahead
John Paul Justus changed his approach to coaching in the practices that were held in the immediate aftermath.
“ You just have to lighten the mood,” Justus said. “The assistant coaches and myself have given more smiles and been a little more lenient. There is a time and place for everything.”
Now, football has resumed as the rigors of practice and those hard-hitting Friday nights have returned.
Amid devastating floods, mudslides and a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that continues, members of Hurley’s football team still put in the time practicing after school and suiting up on Friday nights.
In some ways, these aren’t your typical teenagers going through the paces though.
“ Something that I have enjoyed watching is seeing the football team and the cheerleaders talking and assisting the elderly flood victims,” Justus said. “It has been wonderful seeing them putting the technology devices and just talking face to face. Gives me hope.”