PREP FOOTBALL: Back to business of football at Hurley after floods ravaged community

“ One thing that stands out is how this community has come together to help their neighbor. One of my football players’ home was flooded and he messaged me to tell me that he wanted to help deliver meals. I told them that you have more than enough to worry about, let the rest of us take care of delivering.”

The group of young men delivered something comfortably familiar last week as the Friday night lights burned brightly at The Cliff – Hurley’s unique and iconic homefield – and football was back in the community that loves the sport.

Chris Rife made 10 tackles. Kevin Looney scored a touchdown. Normalcy returned for a bit.

“ It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had to just step back out there,” said Logan Hopkins, a junior lineman. “With everything going on, you don’t know when it is going to be your last game. We were able to give the community something to get their minds off things.”

School was back in session at Hurley on Monday – buses and vans are covering all the routes to make sure the kids get to the building – and another football game will take place at The Cliff tonight as the Rebels host the River View Raiders from West Virginia.