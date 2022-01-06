PREP FOOTBALL: At 55-years-old, Gary Collier gets first high school football head-coaching job, takes over at Rye Cove

He’ll be undertaking quite a challenge as Rye Cove hasn’t won a football game since topping Twin Valley on Oct. 25, 2019.

“ I want these kids to know that I am all in and I will put together a staff that is all in,” Collier said. “It’s all about these young men and Rye Cove reminds me of my high school, Pennington, so I already feel like it is home. It is going to start with doing things the right way no matter how small, not only on the field and in the locker room, but in the classroom, community and at home.

“ We will build back the hard-nosed tradition here at Rye Cove by improving the positive things that are already here and create an atmosphere that inspires interest and excitement for these kids.”

The 2021 season was particularly challenging for the Eagles as they were not able to finish the season due to injuries taking a toll on the small roster.

They fell behind 32-0 after two quarters to Lee High in a game on Oct. 2 and with just 11 healthy players remaining, opted not to play the second half out of safety concerns.