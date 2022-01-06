PREP FOOTBALL: At 55-years-old, Gary Collier gets first high school football head-coaching job, takes over at Rye Cove

Gary Collier has been an All-American quarterback, served an assistant football coach and had a stint as a college baseball coach. Now, he’s going to be a head football coach on the varsity level for the first time.
The 55-year-old native of Lee County, Virginia, was officially appointed as the new gridiron boss of the Rye Cove Eagles during a Scott County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Collier was a standout quarterback at now-defunct Pennington High School (graduating in 1984) and then attended Emory & Henry College, where he was a NCAA Division III All-American and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in 1987.
He coached at E&H for a bit – serving as the head baseball coach of the Wasps in 1989 – and later mentored players on the youth-league level in Scott County and had a five-year run as an assistant football and baseball coach at Gate City High School.
Collier retired eight months ago after a 31-year career in law enforcement and is currently working part-time as an insurance investigator.
“ I have always loved coaching and inspiring young athletes,” Collier said. “I’ve really missed coaching the last few years and being able to retire in May now allows me the time to be a head coach.”
He’ll be undertaking quite a challenge as Rye Cove hasn’t won a football game since topping Twin Valley on Oct. 25, 2019.
“ I want these kids to know that I am all in and I will put together a staff that is all in,” Collier said. “It’s all about these young men and Rye Cove reminds me of my high school, Pennington, so I already feel like it is home. It is going to start with doing things the right way no matter how small, not only on the field and in the locker room, but in the classroom, community and at home.
“ We will build back the hard-nosed tradition here at Rye Cove by improving the positive things that are already here and create an atmosphere that inspires interest and excitement for these kids.”
The 2021 season was particularly challenging for the Eagles as they were not able to finish the season due to injuries taking a toll on the small roster.
They fell behind 32-0 after two quarters to Lee High in a game on Oct. 2 and with just 11 healthy players remaining, opted not to play the second half out of safety concerns.
A few days later school officials decided to forfeit the team’s final four games, but the program did continue to play a junior varsity schedule and had a promising group of eighth graders.
Jackson Barnette was a second-team All-Cumberland District selection as a junior and will be among the returnees.
Collier takes over for Cheyenne Osborne, who was informed on Dec. 7 that he would not return to the helm for the 2022 season. Osborne is a Rye Cove graduate and had stints as the Eagles’ head coach from 2012-2014 and 2019-2021.
Getting assistants in place is the first thing Collier hopes to do as he attempts to get things going in the right direction.
“ I believe it starts with our staff,” Collier said. “I will put together a staff of knowledgeable teachers who care about these kids, this school and its community. We have to get our numbers up and I am confident we can do that with the support of this school and this community.”
Collier has made plenty of memories on the football field and is a member of E&H’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
He led the Wasps to the semifinals of the DIII playoffs in ‘87 and in one game that season threw for 384 yards and six touchdowns against Samford, which was coached by Terry Bowden and featured current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as the quarterback.
This fall, he’ll be stalking the sidelines and calling the shots on Friday nights.
“ I believe that my life’s experiences both as a player and a coach have prepared me for this opportunity,” Collier said. “I have played for, and worked with, some amazing coaches that have taught me a lot. I feel truly blessed to be given this opportunity and am very excited and eager to get started.”