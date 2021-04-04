PREP FOOTBALL: Area teams gear up for VHSL playoffs

Holston’s Derrick Patterson and Graham’s Tony Palmer have directed their teams to top seeds in their respective regions. They also happen to be the only two Black high school football head coaches in far Southwest Virginia.

“I do not know [Palmer] personally, but I know who he is,” Patterson said. “I really do not focus on things like that, but when you think about the lack of minority representation in the coaching community it is a pretty cool accomplishment.”

Holston earned the top spot in Region 1D as the Cavaliers have won five straight games and claimed their first Hogoheegee District title since 1984.

“It means a lot to us to accomplish this,” Patterson said. “We were so close to getting a home playoff game last season and missed some opportunities. To achieve it this year is something to be really proud of and we hope to make the most of it.”

Graham is the top seed in Region 2D as they aim for a third straight regional championship. The G-Men have a 58-14 record in Palmer’s six seasons as head coach and won a state title in 2018.

Graham and Abingdon – each 5-0 – carry unbeaten records into the postseason.