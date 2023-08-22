NORTON, Va. – Drew Culbertson was relegated to watching from the press box on Friday night as J.I. Burton High School’s football squad competed in a jamboree and those who watched him hobble along with the aid of a crutch knew how agonizing it was for the junior quarterback to simply be a spectator.

“Drew is the most competitive person I’ve ever been around,” said his teammate and stepbrother Ian Tate. “Whether it’s a Madden [video game], pick-up basketball or playing for a district championship, he views it all the exact same way. He wants to win no matter what it takes.”

To say Culbertson’s high school football career has been star-crossed would be an understatement as injuries have cost him both the 2022 and 2023 seasons and robbed him of that Friday night competition in the fall that he yearns for. After all, his dad, a couple of uncles and a slew of cousins had standout careers at J.I. Burton.

A shoulder injury suffered in practice on the first full day of pads ended his sophomore season before it even really began, while a ruptured ACL in his right knee occurred during a summer-league basketball game in June and will prevent him from getting a chance at gridiron glory this fall.

He was penciled in as the starting quarterback for the Raiders both last season and this year.

“You wait your whole life to play and the year it’s finally your turn, something happens and takes it away from you,” Culbertson said. “The second you’re finally healthy something happens again and you’re down two years. … It all happened really fast.”

Oh yeah, Culbertson’s seventh-grade season ended with a broken collarbone in a game against Castlewood.

“If he didn’t have any bad luck he wouldn’t have any luck at all,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “I hate it for him. He’s a good kid and a good talent. … I feel like expectations for Drew have always been really high in Norton because of his athletic ability and also, he has a very live arm and he’s never got to live up to those expectations and it sucks for everyone, but especially him.”

The latest cruel twist for Culbertson came on June 4 while playing basketball in a camp at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky as he came down awkwardly after making a shot.

“I had never felt any pain like that before,” Culbertson said.

Hoping for the best, the news was the worst as Culbertson went under the knife on July 24 and began the long and slow recovery process.

He saw time as a slot receiver and safety as a freshman and the last high school football game he played in that counted came on Nov. 5, 2021, in a win over Thomas Walker.

“I know he loves sports more than anything and I know it’s been really tough for him to have to miss out on two years of sports,” Tate said.

In jam-packed and loud stadiums on Friday nights, a player who is injured faces a lonely existence. Culbertson knows those feelings all too well.

“It has been extremely frustrating having to watch all your friends you grew up with play and you don’t get to be out there with them over something you had no control over,” Culbertson said.