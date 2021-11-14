PREP FOOTBALL: All three Washington County schools advance to second round of VHSL postseason

A Walmart, Lowe’s, a couple of hotels, some convenience stores and several eateries are located off Interstate 81’s Exit 19 in Washington County, Virginia.

The business of playoff football is also booming in that area.

The Abingdon Falcons and Holston Cavaliers both convincingly won home playoff games on Friday and will host postseason games again this week.

If you are heading northbound on I-81 and hang a left at the aforementioned exit, you’ll soon find yourself at the home of the Mountain 7 District champions.

Abingdon has won nine straight, 16 of its last 18 and the Falcons are averaging 38.7 points per game.

Quarterback Cole Lambert has lit it up through the air, running back Malique Hounshell has been a touchdown machine and offensive linemen Charlie Sturgill, Dasean Lucas, Eli Singleton, Noah Gilliam and Kadin Hounshell have helped pave the way.

What has been a key factor for the Falcons?

“The mentality of our players wanting to compete at all times,” said head coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys compete each week in practice and it has carried over to Friday nights. That is the key that has won us 10 games.”