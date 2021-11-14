PREP FOOTBALL: All three Washington County schools advance to second round of VHSL postseason

A Walmart, Lowe’s, a couple of hotels, some convenience stores and several eateries are located off Interstate 81’s Exit 19 in Washington County, Virginia.
The business of playoff football is also booming in that area.
The Abingdon Falcons and Holston Cavaliers both convincingly won home playoff games on Friday and will host postseason games again this week.
If you are heading northbound on I-81 and hang a left at the aforementioned exit, you’ll soon find yourself at the home of the Mountain 7 District champions.
Abingdon has won nine straight, 16 of its last 18 and the Falcons are averaging 38.7 points per game.
Quarterback Cole Lambert has lit it up through the air, running back Malique Hounshell has been a touchdown machine and offensive linemen Charlie Sturgill, Dasean Lucas, Eli Singleton, Noah Gilliam and Kadin Hounshell have helped pave the way.
What has been a key factor for the Falcons?
“The mentality of our players wanting to compete at all times,” said head coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys compete each week in practice and it has carried over to Friday nights. That is the key that has won us 10 games.”
If you go right off the exit coming from Bristol and drive the few minutes to Damascus, you’ll arrive at the home of the defending Region 1D champs.
Holston is one of 10 unbeaten teams still remaining in the VHSL playoffs joining Battlefield (Class 6), Green Run (Class 5), Stone Bridge (Class 5), Dinwiddie (Class 4), King George (Class 4), Liberty Christian Academy (Class 3), Nottoway (Class 2), Riverheads (Class 1) and fellow Southwest Virginia school Graham (Class 2) as those with perfect records.
The Cavaliers feature a stingy defense, a trio of talented running backs in Jordan Ezzell, Gage Quina and Trent Johnson and a battle-tested squad.
“I am happy to see them having a great year,” Amburgey said “Our communities are proud of both of these teams and their accomplishments.”
A third Washington County team just up the road off Exit 26, the Patrick Henry Rebels, also advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
The following is a brief look at this weekend’s six state semifinal football games involving local teams:
Region 1C
George Wythe (7-3) at Galax (8-2): Galax eliminated George Wythe from the playoffs in 2013, 2018, 2019 and the spring of 2021.
Region 1D
Grundy (6-4) at Holston (11-0): Holston hasn’t allowed more than 16 points in a game this season, while Grundy is averaging nearly 30 points per contest.
Patrick Henry (8-3) at Twin Springs (10-1): PH has won seven of the eight all-time meetings against the Titans, but this is the first time the teams have tangled in the playoffs.
Region 2D
Union (8-3) at Graham (10-0): Graham junior Braden Watkins had a touchdown reception and intercepted a pass in the final 61 seconds as the G-Men edged Union, 28-27, back on Sept. 16.
Ridgeview (8-3) at Wise County Central (8-3): Koda Counts and Brandon Beavers scored touchdowns for Ridgeview on Sept. 10 in a 12-0 win over the Warriors.
Region 3D
Bassett (9-2) at Abingdon (10-1): This will be Bassett’s first trip to Abingdon for a football game since 1958 when the Bengals lost 13-7 to the William King High School Midgets as Mickey Deel and Hank Odum scored TDs for the winning side.
