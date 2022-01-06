PREP FOOTBALL: After overseeing Wise County Central's transformation from also-rans to two-time regional finalist, Luke Owens resigns post

The most successful head coach in the history of Wise County Central High School’s football program has resigned his post as Luke Owens confirmed on Wednesday that he has stepped down after eight seasons leading the Warriors on the gridiron.
The 42-year-old Owens compiled a 43-42 record with six VHSL playoff berths and two Region 2D runner-up finishes during his tenure.
“ I felt like it was time for me to step away,” Owens said. “My goal is to have more time at the house and be able to spend more time with the family; that’s my biggest thing. These days these high school jobs are 365 days a year and you’re pushing the whole time. I just wanted to be able to spend more time at the house and have more time off.”
Owens oversaw Central’s rise from also-ran to regional title contender.
He was the third head coach in four seasons when he was hired prior to the 2014 season and took over a program that had won just one game the year before.
The Warriors progressively got better with Owens was at the helm as the team beat Gate City, J.I. Burton and Richlands for the first time.
It all came together in 2019 when Central won the first playoff game in program history that fall, went 10-3 and finished as Region 2D runner-up to Graham. Owens earned Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year honors that season.
The Warriors were also regional runner-up during the spring 2021 season.
“ That’s a reflection of the kids we’ve had and the assistant coaches we’ve had,” Owens said. “The one thing I can walk away from the program knowing is that it is in a lot better shape than it was when I got here. Whoever the next coach is is not going to have to deal with some of the things I had to deal with at the start. In my opinion, it’s one of the better programs in Southwest Virginia right now.”
This past season, Central compiled an 8-4 record and dropped a 26-20 decision to Ridgeview in the second round of the playoffs. The roster included 13 seniors.
“ Coach Owens was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Matthew Boggs, a senior running back/linebacker this past season for the Warriors. “He made you a better football player, but he made you an even better man. I remember my sophomore year I got hurt early in the season with a bad high ankle injury and he was just there for me throughout it all. I think he was one of the best coaches in all of Southwest Virginia. He’s a great man and there is no one I would have rather played for.”
A 1998 Grundy High School graduate, Owens starred in both wrestling and football for the Golden Wave.
He started on the offensive line for two years at Virginia Tech, providing blocking for Michael Vick and Lee Suggs and was a roommate with current Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten.
Two ACL surgeries, three other knee surgeries, two surgical procedures on his ankles and an elbow injury derailed any hopes of a possible pro career and he entered the coaching profession after his playing days were done.
He certainly did an impressive job at Wise County Central.
“ I would say my best memory was beating Union in 2018, my sophomore year, and seeing the look on his face that was pure joy,” said Tyson Tester, also a standout for the Warriors this past season. “That’s what really shows he wants to win for the players and not himself. Coach Owens always says at the end of every season, ‘You don’t only have me for four years, but you have me for the next 40.’ I will always think highly on and off the field of him.”