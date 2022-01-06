PREP FOOTBALL: After overseeing Wise County Central's transformation from also-rans to two-time regional finalist, Luke Owens resigns post

The Warriors were also regional runner-up during the spring 2021 season.

“ That’s a reflection of the kids we’ve had and the assistant coaches we’ve had,” Owens said. “The one thing I can walk away from the program knowing is that it is in a lot better shape than it was when I got here. Whoever the next coach is is not going to have to deal with some of the things I had to deal with at the start. In my opinion, it’s one of the better programs in Southwest Virginia right now.”

This past season, Central compiled an 8-4 record and dropped a 26-20 decision to Ridgeview in the second round of the playoffs. The roster included 13 seniors.

“ Coach Owens was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Matthew Boggs, a senior running back/linebacker this past season for the Warriors. “He made you a better football player, but he made you an even better man. I remember my sophomore year I got hurt early in the season with a bad high ankle injury and he was just there for me throughout it all. I think he was one of the best coaches in all of Southwest Virginia. He’s a great man and there is no one I would have rather played for.”