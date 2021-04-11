PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins leads Ridgeview to 38-34 win over Richlands, goes out a winner

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Trenton Adkins took the direct snap, busted through the middle of the line and gained 18 yards before being tackled by Isaac Cole of Richlands near the 20-yard line as time expired.

That turned out to be the final carry of his stellar football career at Ridgeview High School and his last contest suiting up for the Wolfpack resulted in a fond farewell.

Adkins rushed for 146 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, while recording seven tackles and snagging two interceptions on the other side of the ball as Ridgeview posted a 38-34 victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado on Saturday afternoon in a VHSL Plus-One Game.

Adkins lingered on the field for quite a while after the game had ended, posing for photos, greeting well-wishers and signing some autographs in a moment that was bittersweet.

“It’d be a whole lot better to be in the playoffs,” Adkins said. “But it still feels good to go out with a win.”

The Wolfpack (3-1) had three Mountain 7 District games canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols in 2021 and were left wondering ‘What if?’ in regards to how they might have fared in those three contests that were wiped out and their possible postseason potential.