PREP FOOTBALL: Adkins leads Ridgeview to 38-34 win over Richlands, goes out a winner

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Trenton Adkins took the direct snap, busted through the middle of the line and gained 18 yards before being tackled by Isaac Cole of Richlands near the 20-yard line as time expired.
That turned out to be the final carry of his stellar football career at Ridgeview High School and his last contest suiting up for the Wolfpack resulted in a fond farewell.
Adkins rushed for 146 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, while recording seven tackles and snagging two interceptions on the other side of the ball as Ridgeview posted a 38-34 victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado on Saturday afternoon in a VHSL Plus-One Game.
Adkins lingered on the field for quite a while after the game had ended, posing for photos, greeting well-wishers and signing some autographs in a moment that was bittersweet.
“It’d be a whole lot better to be in the playoffs,” Adkins said. “But it still feels good to go out with a win.”
The Wolfpack (3-1) had three Mountain 7 District games canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols in 2021 and were left wondering ‘What if?’ in regards to how they might have fared in those three contests that were wiped out and their possible postseason potential.
“A lot of disappointment in a lot of ways,” said Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller. “It’s not how we envisioned the season going with a lot of things out of our control. I kept telling the guys the only thing we can control is the things we’re able to and we’ll deal with the rest and try to go off of that. It’s been a crazy whirlwind, but I’m just thankful these kids got to play and we got a Senior Day.”
Adkins, Nick Phillips, Colt Fletcher, Landon Knepp, Hunter Neece, Kanin Lewis, Toby Thomas, Seth Collier, Lucas Deel, Chase Cantrell, John Fuller, JC Hale, Brady Mullins and Andrew Edwards were the seniors honored. Phillips, the Wolfpack’s quarterback, left the game with an injury, while Knepp kicked a 24-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on extra points.
It was Adkins who shined the brightest in the spotlight and he delivered in Ridgeview’s first home game since Feb. 22, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 4:54 remaining to cap a wild contest.
Richlands (3-4) trailed 28-0 in the first half, 28-7 at halftime and faced a 31-7 deficit with a little less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, but rallied behind 6-foot-6, 245-pound junior quarterback Gavin Cox.
Cox passed for 222 yards and a touchdown strike to Noah Spencer, while rushing for three scores. His TD run with 8:18 left put the Blue Tornado ahead 34-31.
A couple of special teams gaffes by Ridgeview – the Wolfpack couldn’t corral two kickoffs – aided the Richlands comeback.
“Richlands is always going to be competitive and always in the game,” Tiller said. “We had a couple of mental lapses. I’m not sure if that was from not playing for so long or what it might be, but hats off to Richlands and how they came out in the second half. We were able to withstand that and come out with the victory in the end.”
The big buzz surrounding the Blue Tornado was who wasn’t in attendance as Thad Wells resigned as the team’s head coach on Friday to accept a job on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff at the University of Virginia.
“The players and coaches were such a joy to be around every day,” Wells said in a statement to the Bristol Herald Courier. “Having the opportunity to coach at my alma mater and spend this year with the amazing people in the Richlands community has been a huge blessing for my family. It’s just such a special place. The community support is and always has been outstanding. I’m very grateful.”
Longtime assistant coach Jeff Tarter served as the boss of the Blues on an interim basis Saturday. He also revealed that it would be his last game coaching football at Richlands.
“These kids battled all the way through,” Tarter said. “To have these kids turn around and do what they did speaks volumes.”
Sage Webb added 70 receiving yards on nine catches for Richlands, which missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000 and finished with a sub-.500 record for the first time since 2017.
Cox was intercepted by Brandon Beavers at the 2-yard line with four seconds remaining to clinch the win for Ridgeview. Adkins then got a lot of yardage on one last carry and finished with more than 7,000 rushing yards in his career.
He will report to the University of Toledo to play football in mid-June and it’s not clear what position he will play at the NCAA Division I level. Adkins started on both sides of the ball this spring and showed he can make plays on defense as well as offense.
“It was a bigger role that I was glad to take,” Adkins said.
While he looks to the future and suiting up for the Rockets of the Mid-American Conference, he also reflected on the past four years.
“It’s been crazy,” Adkins said. “I was just looking to get some carries and playing time my freshman year and it all started off good.”
It ended pretty well too.
“He’s definitely someone you want to lean on when you had to and when you needed to,” Tiller said. “You don’t see kids like that often and we’re going to miss him and all these seniors.”
Richlands 0 7 14 13—34
Ridgeview 14 14 3 7—38
Scoring Summary
Ridge – Adkins 6 run (Knepp kick)
Ridge – K. Counts 2 pass from Beavers (Knepp kick)
Ridge – K. Counts 6 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
Ridge – Adkins 3 run (Knepp kick)
Rich – Cox 3 run (Bandy kick)
Ridge – Knepp 24 FG
Rich – Spencer 6 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Rich – Cox 2 run (Bandy kick)
Rich – Brown 7 run (Bandy kick)
Rich – Cox 1 run (kick failed)
Ridge – Adkins 2 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Rich 22, Ridge 16; Rushes-Yards: Rich 26-80, Ridge 47-303; Passing Yards: Rich 222, Ridge 69; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Rich 22-40-3, Ridge 8-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: Rich 0-0, Ridge 1-1; Penalties-Yards: Rich 16-124, Ridge 13-129; Punts-Average: Rich 4-36, Ridge 1-28
