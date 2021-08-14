PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon's Malique Hounshell provides a punch at running back

Malique said his father, Andrew, played football on the semi-pro level.

“Football runs in our family,” Malique Hounshell said.

The family tree for Hounshell on the current AHS team extends to his cousins Dasean Lucas (6-0, 285) and Alex Lucas. The Lucas brother brothers are both heavy-hitting linemen, with Dasean emerging last season as a dominant force on offense and defense.

“Running behind Dasean most definitely gives me confidence,” Hounshell said. “I mean, he’s just a monster. If somebody gets in the way of Dasean, they are in trouble.”

What exactly did Hounshell learn by competing with and studying the runs of Lucas in high school?

“Martin had a lot of weight on him, but he could juke out defenders, run over them or go past them,” Hounshell said. “I learned so much from him, and I’m still learning. After my carries last season, I would always go back and think what I could have done if I had followed the same things Martin did.”

During that Graham scrimmage Thursday, Hounshell kept defenders guessing with his quick feet and powerful legs.

Does Hounshell feel pressure following his gifted cousin at the same position?

“Not really. As long as we’re winning and having fun like we did last season, I’m fine. If I need advice or motivation, I can always go to Martin.”

