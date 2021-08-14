PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon's Malique Hounshell provides a punch at running back

ABINGDON, Va. – It was a familiar scene for football fans of the Abingdon Falcons.
In Thursday’s scrimmage at Southwest District favorite Graham, an AHS running back attacked the line of scrimmage with a mix of power, speed and agility.
After bouncing off a lineman and evading a linebacker, Abingdon had a first down.
Over the past four seasons, the star of the AHS road show was Martin Lucas.
Thursday’s playmaker was the cousin of Lucas – senior Malique Hounshell.
“Martin was a powerhouse in high school,” Hounshell said. “I grew up competing against him in the backyard, watching him play in high school and learning from him by watching film.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lucas is now in the football program at William & Mary, where he’s preparing for the Sept. 4 season opener at the University of Virginia.
Meanwhile, the 5-foot-9, 191-pound Hounshell is counting down the days until Aug. 27 when the Falcons begin the season at Washington County rival John Battle.
“I’ve been talking to Martin in recent days,” Hounshell said. “He told me how hard conditioning was in college and how important it was to get in shape and stay in shape in high school.”
Lucas battled through injuries to rush for well over 2,000 yards at AHS, including 541 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Hounshell supplied four touchdowns last season, with his breakout performance coming in the first round of the Class 3 playoffs. With Lucas unable to play, Hounshell delivered with 200 yards rushing and three scores on 21 carries as AHS blanked Carroll County by a 42-0 margin.
“It felt good to come through for my team like that,” Hounshell said. “I just have to keep playing my game this season. I’m quick and shifty, and I try to use that to my advantage on each carry.”
Hounshell has paid his share of dues. Consider his varsity debut as a 5-foot-8, 175-pound freshman.
“I was super small,” Hounshell said. “I spent a lot of time in the weight room. I knew that I had to get stronger.”
The maturation of Hounshell has continued since the spring season as he gained 20 pounds.
No player in the AHS program knows more about the strength of Hounshell than 5-foot-10, 290-pound junior lineman Kadin Hounshell. Kadin, who works at right tackle on offense, and Malique are brothers.
“Malique has put in his work and he’s ready to do his thing,” said Kadin, who said he also gained 20 pounds since the spring. “Malique is strong, and no doubt he’s got the speed.”
Malique said his father, Andrew, played football on the semi-pro level.
“Football runs in our family,” Malique Hounshell said.
The family tree for Hounshell on the current AHS team extends to his cousins Dasean Lucas (6-0, 285) and Alex Lucas. The Lucas brother brothers are both heavy-hitting linemen, with Dasean emerging last season as a dominant force on offense and defense.
“Running behind Dasean most definitely gives me confidence,” Hounshell said. “I mean, he’s just a monster. If somebody gets in the way of Dasean, they are in trouble.”
What exactly did Hounshell learn by competing with and studying the runs of Lucas in high school?
“Martin had a lot of weight on him, but he could juke out defenders, run over them or go past them,” Hounshell said. “I learned so much from him, and I’m still learning. After my carries last season, I would always go back and think what I could have done if I had followed the same things Martin did.”
During that Graham scrimmage Thursday, Hounshell kept defenders guessing with his quick feet and powerful legs.
Does Hounshell feel pressure following his gifted cousin at the same position?
“Not really. As long as we’re winning and having fun like we did last season, I’m fine. If I need advice or motivation, I can always go to Martin.”
