PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon tops Union to earn Mountain 7 District title

The Falcons celebrated with the Mountain 7 trophy after the game.

“That’s the goal we set in the summer,” Amburgey said. “We have a special group of seniors, and it’s a special group to me. Four years ago, I came in here as head coach two days before the season and those guys have developed so much.”

Union managed just 131 total yards and committed two turnovers.

“Abingdon has got some players on defense, and we had a hard time moving the ball,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “We did put together a couple drives, but we couldn’t finish them.”

Senior running back led the Bears (6-3, 3-2) with 86 yards rushing on 23 carries. Lomax was also a major factor on defense at linebacker.

“Zavier runs hard, no matter what,” Turner said. “All our kids played hard, but Abingdon is tough. That team has a chance to make some noise in the Class 3 playoffs. They have size and athletes.”

Junior Johnny Satterfield contributed 50 yards rushing on nine carries for Union.

As for Lucas, he’s eager for more backfield duty alongside Hounshell and Cook.