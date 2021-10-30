PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon tops Union to earn Mountain 7 District title

ABINGDON, Va. – It was a rainy, muddy, and miserable night at Falcon Stadium.
How did Abingdon running back Malique Hounshell react to the conditions?
“I loved every minute of it,” Hounshell said.
The 5-foot-9, 191-pound senior plowed for 153 yards on 26 carries as the Falcons earned a 23-0 win over the Union Bears.
The victory clinched Abingdon’s third Mountain 7 District title in the past four years.
“We knew it was going to rain this past Wednesday, so we practiced with a wet ball,” Hounshell said. “All the extra preparation this week helped.”
The Falcons (8-1, 5-0) fumbled at the Union 4-yard line on their first drive and came up short at the 15 on their second drive.
That’s when speedy AHS senior Bishop Cook went to work.
Cook scored on a 25-yard interception return with 1:24 left in the first quarter and added a 2-yard TD run late in the third quarter to give his team a 20-0 lead. Cook finished with 39 yards rushing.
Hounshell and the AHS defense led by senior linebacker Timmy Jessee took care of the rest. Running low to the ground and following his lead blockers, Hounshell continually pounded the interior of the Union defense.
Shortly after the rain intensified in the second quarter, Hounshell scored on an 18-yard run up the middle.
“We tried to run low so we wouldn’t slip,” Hounshell said. “You can’t really jig much when the field is all messy like this.”
The Falcon ballcarriers were also helped by a twist, as 6-foot, 285-pound offensive lineman Dasean Lucas moved to the backfield on several effective running plays.
“Dasean can really move some people out of the way,” Hounshell said.
AHS coach Garrett Amburgey was pleased with how his team responded to the adverse weather conditions.
“This was one of those nights where we had to rely on our line and backs,” Amburgey said. “Malique does a good job running with his pad level, and that helps him break tackles.”
Senior fullback Jackson Holmes (5-11, 210) provided consistent blocking for AHS.
“We hadn’t played in the rain this season, but we looked ahead at the weather forecast and did a wet ball drill during practice on Wednesday where we dunked footballs in a bucket of water,” Amburgey said.
AHS senior quarterback Cole Lambert passed for 91 yards, including a 44-yard connection to Haynes Carter that set up a touchdown.
The Falcons celebrated with the Mountain 7 trophy after the game.
“That’s the goal we set in the summer,” Amburgey said. “We have a special group of seniors, and it’s a special group to me. Four years ago, I came in here as head coach two days before the season and those guys have developed so much.”
Union managed just 131 total yards and committed two turnovers.
“Abingdon has got some players on defense, and we had a hard time moving the ball,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “We did put together a couple drives, but we couldn’t finish them.”
Senior running back led the Bears (6-3, 3-2) with 86 yards rushing on 23 carries. Lomax was also a major factor on defense at linebacker.
“Zavier runs hard, no matter what,” Turner said. “All our kids played hard, but Abingdon is tough. That team has a chance to make some noise in the Class 3 playoffs. They have size and athletes.”
Junior Johnny Satterfield contributed 50 yards rushing on nine carries for Union.
As for Lucas, he’s eager for more backfield duty alongside Hounshell and Cook.
“Oh yeah, I enjoyed that,” Lucas said. “We put in that heavy package this week in practice where I play fullback, and it really works on a night like this.
“I’d love to get the chance to run the ball. I want to score like Malique and Bishop.”
Union 0 0 0 0-0
Abingdon 7 13 0 3-23
Scoring Summary
AHS – Cook 25 interception return (Reid kick)
AHS – Hounshell 18 run (run failed)
AHS – Cook 2 run (Reid kick)
AHS – Reid 23 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: U 8, AHS 13; Rushes-Yards: U 41-126, AHS 35-179; Passing Yards: U 5, AHS 91; Comp.-Att.-Int: U 1-5-1, AHS 5-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: U 3-1, AHS 3-2; Penalties-Yards: U 4-32, AHS 5-25; Punts-Average: U 3-29, AHS 0-0
