PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon players, colleagues mourn loss of Abingdon assistant coach Robb Ratcliff

“If one of us was ever having a bad day, we could look at Coach Rat and see that he was having a good day no matter what,” McClanahan said. “I’ll never forget that.”

Despite the rain Tuesday, the Falcons went through with their usual conditioning drills and play repetitions.

“It is tough, but you’ve got to put things aside and realize what Coach Rat would want us to do,” McClanahan said. “He had a big role in the lives of all our players, and I felt like he was one of my biggest friends. So I need to do what Coach always told me to do, and that’s play hard in every game.”

The mood of the AHS coaches was just as somber as the players Tuesday. Former AHS football player Chase Nunley is the assistant head coach for the Falcons and also oversees the strength and conditioning program for AHS athletes.

“I’ve known Big Robb since I was young, and we’ve practically been brothers since 2013,” Nunley said. “Robb was just one of the best, and I think we’re going to see very quickly how much of an impact he really had on this community. Not just on the football team and the school, but the entire community.”

Ratcliff taught in the alternative learning and virtual learning labs at AHS.