PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon players, colleagues mourn loss of Abingdon assistant coach Robb Ratcliff

ABINGDON, Va. – According to his friends and co-workers, Abingdon High School assistant football coach and teacher Robb Ratcliff was a gentle giant of a man who could bring light to the darkest of situations.
There was no light in the AHS fieldhouse or practice field Tuesday.
Ratcliff, 42, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday.
“We’re heartbroken,” AHS head football coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Coach Ratcliff was a great coach, and he was an even better friend.”
Amburgey informed his players of the sobering news Monday afternoon during a team meeting after school.
“That was definitely the toughest day in my career,” Amburgey said. “It was so hard to tell our players because Coach Ratcliff meant so much to so many people here. We all loved him.”
Ratcliff played football at AHS and Emory & Henry. He served as an Abingdon football assistant since 2013, directing the offensive line and defensive lines.
Another team meeting was held Tuesday morning following discussions with the Ratcliff family. The Falcons are scheduled to host Christiansburg on Friday.
“They family wants us to go on, and they wanted our players to have a voice in that decision,” Amburgey said. “The players said they want to honor Coach Ratcliff and play the game.”
No practice was held Monday, but the Falcons returned to the field Tuesday and will continue to practice the remainder of the week.
Peyton McClanahan is a senior receiver for the Falcons and one of the top talents in far Southwest Virginia. McClanahan described the mood of the team Monday.
“It was devastating,” McClanahan said. “Coach Ratcliff was such a tremendous part of our football program, school and community.”
After last Friday’s win against John Battle, the AHS players made hand gestures in support of Ratcliff. According to a family member, Ratcliff had been hospitalized for a week before his lungs collapsed Monday and he went into cardiac arrest.
“Coach Amburgey had been updating us on the situation, but it really hit home with when we heard that news Monday,” McClanahan said. “There’s not many words to describe how I felt.”
Pat McClanahan, Peyton’s father, coached Ratcliff on the AHS eighth grade football team.
“I first met Coach Rat in elementary school, but I really got to know him well when he coached my eighth grade basketball team. We had a really close relationship from that point on,” Peyton McClanahan said.
On the first day of football practice this summer, Ratcliff joked with players and assistant coaches and offered encouragement as the temperatures soared above 90 degrees.
“If one of us was ever having a bad day, we could look at Coach Rat and see that he was having a good day no matter what,” McClanahan said. “I’ll never forget that.”
Despite the rain Tuesday, the Falcons went through with their usual conditioning drills and play repetitions.
“It is tough, but you’ve got to put things aside and realize what Coach Rat would want us to do,” McClanahan said. “He had a big role in the lives of all our players, and I felt like he was one of my biggest friends. So I need to do what Coach always told me to do, and that’s play hard in every game.”
The mood of the AHS coaches was just as somber as the players Tuesday. Former AHS football player Chase Nunley is the assistant head coach for the Falcons and also oversees the strength and conditioning program for AHS athletes.
“I’ve known Big Robb since I was young, and we’ve practically been brothers since 2013,” Nunley said. “Robb was just one of the best, and I think we’re going to see very quickly how much of an impact he really had on this community. Not just on the football team and the school, but the entire community.”
Ratcliff taught in the alternative learning and virtual learning labs at AHS.
“Everybody was drawn to big Robb and looked up to him,” Nunley said. “He was one of the guys who never met a stranger and never had a bad day.
“It’s always hard to move past something like this and continue on, but to honor Robb and his family this is what needs to be done. If Robb was here right now, he would want us to continue on.”
Amburgey said that AHS players want to have a decal on their helmets in memory of Ratcliff for the remainder of the season. Ratcliff will also be honored before Friday’s game.
“I considered Coach Ratcliff one of my best friends in the world, and he was one of my right-hand men on the staff on and off the field,” Amburgey said. “If we needed anything done, Robb was always there to help out in whatever way he could. And that sense of humor was just great.”
As the sky continually darkened before Tuesday’s practice, Amburgey explained the mentality of his players and coaches.
“This is hard for all of us, but we’re going to get through it together. Coach Ratcliff was all about doing everything he could to help the athletes and students at our school.
“Helping people develop and succeed, that’s the legacy of Coach Ratcliff.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
