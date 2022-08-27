Prep Football: Abingdon overwhelms John Battle for 47-6 win

BRISTOL, Va. – It was seemingly men versus boys.

The men won.

Ector Taylor played in his first football game in three years and made the most of it, leading a strong Abingdon rushing attack in the Falcons’ dominating season-opening 47-6 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle on Friday night.

Taylor finished with 99 yards, as the Falcons ran behind a massive offensive line to roll up 297 total yards, including 232 on the ground, with six different players scoring touchdowns.

“ It is great. They are big, they are strong, they give me big holes,” said Taylor, of an offensive line that is huge all the way across, led by 285-pound Dasean Lucas. “It is amazing. It is like the Red Sea opening up.”

Abingdon (1-0), which has won nine straight over the Trojans, had eight plays for double digit yardage in the first half, including seven in the first quarter.

“ We have got some size up front and the guys played hard,” Abingdon head coach Garrett Amburgey said. “We were able to execute a few plays there. I was proud of our enthusiasm, excited to play, first game of the year. I was proud of that.”

John Battle (0-1) struggled against the bigger Falcons, recording just 21 first half yards, which includes seven plays for negative yards.

“ You have got to give Abingdon all the credit in the world,” John Battle head coach Bradley Ricker said. “They are physical, they are big up front and they have got a good football team. They played well.”

Taylor didn’t play the last three seasons for personal reasons, including COVID-19 concerns, but was excited to get back on the gridiron for his senior campaign.

“I decided to come out and play my senior year and that is the best decision I have made by far,” said Taylor, who had first quarter runs of 15, 10, 12, 14, 10, 12 and 30 yards – all in the first quarter – and added a 16-yard run and also caught a 13-yard pass from sophomore Lucas Honaker in the second period. “It was hard, but it was more of a personal choice. I missed it, I missed it for sure.”

Amburgey is certainly glad to have him back.

“Ector had a few great runs,” he said. “He has good balance, good vision, he made some impressive runs.”

Honaker also thrived in his first game as a starting quarterback, starting the scoring with a 5-yard first quarter run. He also returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown and threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Lucas Brooks.

“ He is a dynamic athlete, he is the point guard on the basketball team,” Amburgey said. “He is an athletic guy, he can make plays.”

J.J. Long blocked a punt after the initial Abingdon touchdown, setting up a 1-yard plunge by Will Henley. Isaac Doss added a 4-yard scoring run and Ethan Stanley had an 8-yard run to put the Falcons up 41-0 at halftime.

John Battle had good field position early in the early in the second quarter, but penalties and dropped passes ended with the punt that Honaker return for the touchdown.

“I think it was early season blunders, but that is really no excuse,” Ricker said. “We have just got to go back to work and get better for next week.”

After being shut out their two previous meetings with Abingdon, the Trojans got on the board in the third quarter on a 27-yard pass from Noah Sills to Broadie Bailey.

“[Abingdon] played well, they are physical and they drove us back a little bit, but I was proud of our guys coming out in the third quarter,” Ricker said. “They played well and they played hard. They came back after it.”

Abingdon’s defense was physical up front, holding the Trojans to just 89 total yards, includind negative-(-25) yards on the ground

“It starts up front when you are able to get a pass rush and not give up rushing yardage,” Amburgey said. “We did a good job of staying in our gaps and being gap sound so it was a good night overall for us defensively.”

Abingdon, which added a fourth quarter score on a 5-yard run by Tykenevan Thompson, is coming off a season that saw the Falcons win their first regional title since 1979.

That was last year’s team, and the Falcons know it.

“I feel like we did great as a team, but as the coaches say, we have got to write our own story,” said Taylor, whose Falcons travel to Christiansburg on Thursday. “At the end of the day we are new team, a new group so let’s see what we can do this year.”

John Battle, which has lost 13 straight dating back to the spring of 2021, returns to action on Friday at crosstown rival Virginia High.

“ I think we will get there, just one game at a time, one practice at a time,” Ricker said. “We have got to get ready for Virginia High next week. We are going to work to get back after it too and take one day at a time.”

Abingdon 13 28 0 6 - 47

John Battle 0 0 6 0 - 6

Scoring

AB-Honaker 5 run (kick failed)

AB-Henley 1 run (Reid kick)

AB-Doss 2 run (Reid kick)

AB-Honaker 87 punt return (Reid kick)

AB-Stanley 8 run (Reid kick)

AB-Brooks 15 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)

JB-Bailey 27 pass from Sills (kick failed)

AB-Thompson 5 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First downs: AB 18; JB 5. Rush-yards: AB 35-232; JB 15-(-25). Pass yards AB 67; JB 114. Comp-At-Int: AB 5-10-0; JB 8-18-0. Fumbles-lost: AB 0-0; JB 4-1. Penalty-yards: AB 9-70; JB 6-55. Punts-Avg: AB 2-22.5; JB 6-27.5.