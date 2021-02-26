PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon hosts Gate City

AHS posted a 5-6 record in 2019, falling 48-28 to Northside in the first round of the regional playoffs. Lucas missed the final four games with a broken foot.

“We had to replace a bunch of new starters going into our last season, so we were able to get a lot of experience,” said Amburgey, who returns nine veterans on defense. “Now those guys understand what it takes to win games.”

Gate City is coming off a 4-7 record in 2019. The Blue Devils dropped five of their first six games.

In last week’s 16-6 loss against John Battle, GC senior quarterback Luke Reed (6 TD passes, 55 total points) suffered an ankle injury in the opening minutes and junior running back Carson Jenkins (10 TDs) did not play.

“There is a lot of pride in the Gate City football program and community, so we know they are going to compete hard,” Amburgey said.

Like all teams in the area, AHS has dealt with winter weather extremes in recent practices.

“Our guys have handled the cold and other challenges well,” Amburgey said. “I’ve seen great effort and energy. That’s the biggest thing.

“We understand that nothing is guaranteed to us during these times, so we’re going to enjoy every day and every opportunity we have.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.