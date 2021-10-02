PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon holds off Wise Central, 28-21

“We came out really physical and put together probably our best half of the season, but [Wise Central] is also physical and we don’t face like offenses like that often.”

That offense for Wise Central is a deceptive Wing-T. By running off-tackle with powerful junior Dustin Sturgill and working outside with speedy senior Matthew Boggs, the Warriors (2-3, 0-2) controlled the ball in the second half.

“We’ve just got to start faster. That’s the battle of the last two weeks,” Wise Central coach Luke Owens said. “We’ve just started dadburn games so slow that we’re having to claw and scratch to get back into it.”

Wise Central opened the second half with a 70-yard scoring drive consisting of straight 15 running plays.

With senior linebacker Logan Mullins and big senior end Daniel Hawkins making stops on defense, the Warriors closed their deficit to 28-21 with seven seconds left in the game when first-year quarterback Braden Church hit Logan Mullins with a 38-yard TD pass.

The suspense ended when Jackson Lane recovered the ensuing onside kick for AHS.

Did Owens use a fiery halftime speech to ignite his team?