PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon blasts Union, 41-6

BIG STONE GAP, Va. - The pieces are falling in place for Abingdon.
Martin Lucas ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and Cole Lambert threw for 171 yards and four scores to lead the unbeaten Falcons to a dominating 41-6 Mountain 7 District victory over Union on a cool Friday night at Bullitt Park.
“[Cole] can throw the football well and he has got some great targets and with the running game that puzzle fits together with play-action,” Abingdon head coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Our offensive line and the backs did a great job of giving us time to throw.
“It all starts up front being able to get good protection to be able to deliver it down field.”
Union answered a Lucas 2-yard scoring run on the opening drive with a 1-yard plunge by Zavier Lomax to trail 7-6 with 2:01 left in the opening quarter. That was it for the Bears.
“Abingdon is a physical football team,” Union head coach Travis Turner said. “We started out good, it was 14-6 for a long time and then we stalled on a drive and they ended up scoring right before halftime and got the momentum. They came out in the second half and two turnovers, game, the momentum was gone.”
It was all Abingdon (4-0) from that point, with Lambert connecting with McClanahan for touchdowns of 38 and 44 yards to lift the Falcons to a 21-6 halftime lead.
“I am really proud of the effort of the guys. They played hard from the beginning. It always starts up front with the offensive and defensive lines,” Amburgey said. “Martin ran extremely hard and we made some big plays in the passing game. We have got a balanced offense that is hard to defend. It is a big win for us.”
McClanahan, who finished with four receptions for 105 yards, added a third score following a Union turnover after the break, turning a short pass from Lambert into a 13-yard run into the end zone.
“It all started up front with our offensive linemen. They allowed us to run and pass the ball efficiently and then my wide receivers made great plays when I threw the ball,” Lambert said. “[Peyton] does a great job, and then he breaks tackles and he can do anything. He can go up for it and he can make plays.”
Any hopes of a Union comeback ended early in the third period when Jake Puckett picked off a deflected pass to give the Falcons the ball deep in Union territory. Lucas, who has signed with William & Mary, broke through a huge hole and dashed 25 yards for the 28-6 lead.
Lucas had a 75-yard score earlier in the game nullified by a holding penalty.
“Our linemen take care of business up front and then it is [Martin] just one-on-one with the safety most of the time,” Lambert said. “I think he can beat anyone on defense in Southwest Virginia right now so it is great having him back there.”
On the next play from scrimmage Bishop Cook picked up a fumble for Abingdon, and the Falcons took advantage, with the third McClanahan score.
“We knew they got the ball there after half that we needed to turn the football over if we could and come out strong in the second half and hopefully be able to put it out of reach,” Amburgey said.
They did, adding another third quarter score on a 24-yard strike from Lambert between defenders to Haynes Carter to extend the lead to the final margin.
“Over these past two games we have really worked the spread and it has just helped our confidence and we just feel more comfortable in the spread,” said Lambert, whose Falcons host Ridgeview next week. “We have worked really hard this season, but our coaches have great schemes. We watch a lot of film over the course of the week and I think we just prepare the right way.”
Union (3-1) managed just 137 yards on offense, with Jake Johnson and Tyler Harless among the Falcons to bottle up the Bears.
“I knew early on going against our defense from the offensive side that we have got some special guys over there,” said Amburgey, whose Falcons entered the game outscoring its opponents by an average of 45-10. “They are flying around to the football, we are pursuing, we are playing a great technique. We told them we are going to have to do that to be successful against Union.”
Lomax finished with 67 yards on the ground, while Malachi Jenkins caught four Bradley Bunch passes for 53 yards for the Bears, who face consecutive games with Wise County Central and Ridgeview.
“The Mountain 7 is a good football conference top to bottom,” Turner said. “We have got a tough game with Wise Central and a tough game with Ridgeview coming up. The kids should be excited to play those games. We have got to forget about this one and move on. We are not going to talk about this one a while lot.”
Amburgey was certainly relieved with the margin of victory after the Falcons dropped a double-overtime decision to the Bears in their last meeting. There would be no such issues in this one.
“Last year we lost a heartbreaker to Union,” Amburgey said. “I couldn’t find that one extra call to make for our guys and that is a heartbreaking situation to be in.
“Now 400 and some days later to get a win against them, it was a big win for our team.”
Abingdon 14 7 20 0 - 41
Union 6 0 0 0 0 - 6
Scoring Summary
A-Lucas 2 run (Jessee kick)
U-Lomax 1 run (kick failed)
A-McClanahan 38 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
A-McClanahan 44 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
A-Lucas 25 run (Jessee kick)
A-McClanahan 13 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
A-Haynes 24 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
Team Stats
First downs: A 16; U 8. Rush-yards: A 33-178; U 27-60. Pass yards: A 180; U 77. Comp-Att-Int: A 8-14-0; U 6-14-1. Fumbles-lost: A 2-1; U 1-1. Penalty-yards: A 8-74; U 4-30. Punts-Avg: A 1-26; U 4-42.5.
