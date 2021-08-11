PREP FOOTBALL: 'A special player'; Third-year starter Cline is key contributor to Patrick Henry on both sides of the ball

EMORY, Va. – The heat, humidity and heavy hitting that accompany preseason practices test the will of every high school football player, but it’s a challenge Patrick Henry linebacker Bobby Cline doesn’t decline.
“Bobby Cline is a special player,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “He’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever coached in my 16 years of doing this.”
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, Cline is entering his third season starting for the Rebels and is one of the area’s top tacklers.
“He has a nose for the football,” said PH running back/defensive back Connor Beeson. “He has the highest motor of anybody on the team. If the ball is on the other side of the field, he’s going to take the pursuit angle and get there.”
Cline earned a starting spot as a ninth-grader in the fall of 2019 as PH went 13-1, won the first regional championship in program history and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
During the pandemic-induced 2021 spring season, Cline collected 62 tackles – 46 of the solo variety – in seven games. Ten of his stops occurred behind the line of scrimmage.
That was good enough to earn him honorable mention status on the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s all-state squad.
“I looked at the list when that was released and there were only one or two other sophomores on there, it was mostly juniors and seniors,” Cline said. “It felt great to get that honor.”
Now a junior, the expectations from the outside and Cline’s role on the field are both increasing.
“He’s going to get some touches on offense and do different things for us,” Padgett said. “He’s just so versatile.”
PH went 5-2 in the spring in what was Padgett’s first season as head coach, dropping a 24-20 decision to J.I. Burton in the first round of the Region 1D playoffs. This edition of the Rebels will have a mix of varsity veterans and notable newcomers.
“We have some new guys, but they are learning quickly,” Cline said. “We have some great teachers in our coaches and the older players and I think we’re gonna do good.”
It’s yet to be seen who will emerge as the team to beat in the ultra-competitive Hogoheegee District, but Cline will definitely be one of the league’s best players and Beeson says his teammate is on the incline.
That’s something opponents probably don’t want to hear.
“Every year you can see him getting better and better and better,” Beeson said. “It’s crazy how much he’s improved season to season.”
