PREP FOOTBALL: 'A special player'; Third-year starter Cline is key contributor to Patrick Henry on both sides of the ball

EMORY, Va. – The heat, humidity and heavy hitting that accompany preseason practices test the will of every high school football player, but it’s a challenge Patrick Henry linebacker Bobby Cline doesn’t decline.

“Bobby Cline is a special player,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “He’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever coached in my 16 years of doing this.”

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, Cline is entering his third season starting for the Rebels and is one of the area’s top tacklers.

“He has a nose for the football,” said PH running back/defensive back Connor Beeson. “He has the highest motor of anybody on the team. If the ball is on the other side of the field, he’s going to take the pursuit angle and get there.”

Cline earned a starting spot as a ninth-grader in the fall of 2019 as PH went 13-1, won the first regional championship in program history and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

During the pandemic-induced 2021 spring season, Cline collected 62 tackles – 46 of the solo variety – in seven games. Ten of his stops occurred behind the line of scrimmage.

That was good enough to earn him honorable mention status on the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s all-state squad.