PREP FOOTBALL: A late defensive stand secured Virginia High's season-opening victory over Grundy at the Stone Castle

A torn ACL suffered several months ago prevented Thomas from competing in wrestling, but Saturday showcased that he is truly on the mend.

“I’m still getting back to it,” Thomas said. “I’m still not where I was. Slowly, but surely I’m coming into it and I’ll just keep working.”

He had a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter.

“When Stevie was coming back he told me ‘I’ll play wherever you want me and I’ll play some defense as well,’ “ Crist said. “He’s just a selfless guy.”

A couple of sophomores shined as well for Virginia High as Patrick Poku turned two passes from Brody Jones into touchdowns of 81 and 74 yards.

The first score came on Virginia High’s second play from scrimmage, while the other occurred with 10:12 remaining.

“Patrick played football as an eighth-grader and then came back out for us this year,” Crist said. “He’s a really gifted soccer player and he can fly. The bottom line is we can throw it deep to him and then that gave us some cushion and we were able to get it out there, he slipped one tackle and he was gone.”