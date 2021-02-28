PREP FOOTBALL: A late defensive stand secured Virginia High's season-opening victory over Grundy at the Stone Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Virginia High’s Stevie Thomas is not carrying his usual gridiron workload these days as he eases his way back into things following a knee injury, but the junior can still make plays with the best of them.
Thomas broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 46.3 seconds remaining to clinch Virginia High’s 19-12 season-opening victory over the Grundy Golden Wave on Saturday afternoon at the Stone Castle.
On a 4th-and-7 play from the 11-yard line, Grundy quarterback Brent Houck unleashed a throw to Sage Keen, but Thomas thwarted any chance of a catch by swooping in and knocking the ball away.
“Our whole team knew that play was going to determine the game,” Thomas said. “We were all locked in and prepared. Even if I wasn’t there, somebody else would have made the play.”
It was the final of three occasions that VHS turned away the Golden Wave in the red zone.
“We talked about in the preseason trying to develop that mindset of when times get tough, we’ve got to find a way to pick it up a notch,” said Virginia High coach Michael Crist. “We put our backs against the wall a couple of times and we came through in the end.”
Thomas was perhaps the top workhorse in Southwest Virginia during the 2019 season as he rushed for 1,386 yards, totaled 16 rushing touchdowns, threw two TD passes, hauled in a TD reception, kicked a field goal, returned kickoffs and handled punting duties.
A torn ACL suffered several months ago prevented Thomas from competing in wrestling, but Saturday showcased that he is truly on the mend.
“I’m still getting back to it,” Thomas said. “I’m still not where I was. Slowly, but surely I’m coming into it and I’ll just keep working.”
He had a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter.
“When Stevie was coming back he told me ‘I’ll play wherever you want me and I’ll play some defense as well,’ “ Crist said. “He’s just a selfless guy.”
A couple of sophomores shined as well for Virginia High as Patrick Poku turned two passes from Brody Jones into touchdowns of 81 and 74 yards.
The first score came on Virginia High’s second play from scrimmage, while the other occurred with 10:12 remaining.
“Patrick played football as an eighth-grader and then came back out for us this year,” Crist said. “He’s a really gifted soccer player and he can fly. The bottom line is we can throw it deep to him and then that gave us some cushion and we were able to get it out there, he slipped one tackle and he was gone.”
Jones threw for 306 yards and his 91-yard hook up with Nick Blankenship set up the TD run by Thomas late in the third quarter.
Senior Dominic Norris was among the standouts for the VHS defense.
Grundy (1-1) used a late touchdown to notch an 18-13 win over Northwood on Tuesday, but was denied another late comeback victory on Saturday.
“We played with a lot of heart and we had a chance,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “We’re not upset. I love this team and we need this upcoming week off to work on some things and do some things we’d like to do. I’m definitely happy with the effort.”
Seven players on Grundy’s roster were wrestling in the state tournament seven days prior to Saturday’s game and two of them – Ian Scammell (28 carries, 83 yards) and Ethan Roberts (15 carries, 43 yards) accounted for the Wave’s scores.
Virginia High celebrated loudly in the locker room afterwards and why not?
The 1-0 Bearcats have already equaled their win total from 2019.
It was also Virginia High’s first victory at the Stone Castle – the Tennessee venue were the game was moved due to the weekend rain – since 1997. It was the first triumph for the Bearcats while playing as the home team at the venerable facility since 1972.
“We were ready to get a win,” Thomas said. “It’s about dang time – it had been too long. We’re not satisfied though. We want to get more and we’re not done yet.”
Grundy 0 6 0 6—12
Virginia High 7 0 6 6—19
Scoring Summary
VHS – Poku 81 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
G – Roberts 4 run (run failed)
VHS – S. Thomas 5 run (kick blocked)
G – Scammell 2 run (run failed)
VHS – Poku 74 pass from Jones (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 14, VHS 12; Rushes-Yards: G 55-175, VHS 21-15; Passing Yards: G 67, VHS 306; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 4-14-0, VHS 9-22-1; Fumbles-Lost; G 2-1, VHS 4-2; Penalties-Yards: G 5-45, VHS 7-45; Punts-Average: G 5-36.6, VHS 4-34.3