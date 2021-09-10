PREP FOOTBALL: A dominant performance helped Holston hammer John Battle, 42-7, and improve to 3-0

BRISTOL, Va. – Holston High School’s football team has started fast out of the gate and you could say that impressive beginning to the season has been aided by the Express Lane.

Senior linebacker/offensive lineman Lane Blevins snagged an interception, delivered some pad-rattling hits and helped pave the way for a relentless rushing attack as Holston hammered John Battle, 42-7, on Thursday night to remain undefeated.

The Cavaliers (3-0) have a new head coach in Chris Akers, but the defending VHSL Region 1D champions have picked up right where they left off in the spring.

“We’re playing our best ball and we showed that tonight,” Blevins said. “The key is we are all coming together. We have each other’s backs and as long as we do that it will be good.”

Blevins starts on both sides of the ball, is on the kickoff team, punt return team and is Holston’s punter. He didn’t have to unleash any boots on Thursday as the Cavaliers dominated in every sense of the word.

“Lane doesn’t come off the field for us on some nights and he’s got a motor to him,” Akers said. “He’s one of our seniors and I’m really happy for him.”