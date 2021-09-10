PREP FOOTBALL: A dominant performance helped Holston hammer John Battle, 42-7, and improve to 3-0

BRISTOL, Va. – Holston High School’s football team has started fast out of the gate and you could say that impressive beginning to the season has been aided by the Express Lane.
Senior linebacker/offensive lineman Lane Blevins snagged an interception, delivered some pad-rattling hits and helped pave the way for a relentless rushing attack as Holston hammered John Battle, 42-7, on Thursday night to remain undefeated.
The Cavaliers (3-0) have a new head coach in Chris Akers, but the defending VHSL Region 1D champions have picked up right where they left off in the spring.
“We’re playing our best ball and we showed that tonight,” Blevins said. “The key is we are all coming together. We have each other’s backs and as long as we do that it will be good.”
Blevins starts on both sides of the ball, is on the kickoff team, punt return team and is Holston’s punter. He didn’t have to unleash any boots on Thursday as the Cavaliers dominated in every sense of the word.
“Lane doesn’t come off the field for us on some nights and he’s got a motor to him,” Akers said. “He’s one of our seniors and I’m really happy for him.”
Holston is averaging 40.4 points per game and has allowed just three touchdowns in three games.
“Right now, we’re firing on all cylinders,” Akers said. “Offense, defense and even our special teams have improved since the beginning of the year. I thought we had a good first half and we knew that we needed to play well with our bye week coming up.”
The defense is led by athletic and physical linebackers who fly to the ball.
Junior defensive lineman Dillon Bott had a tackle for loss on the first play from scrimmage, while Dustin Bott recovered a fumble, Tristen Hess had a sack and many other players on the team punished Battle ball carriers.
The Trojans managed just eight rushing yards in the first half.
“Our defense is pretty good,” said senior Jordan Ezzell. “Our linebackers get after it.”
The offense isn’t too shabby either.
Holston scored on its first five possessions in building a 35-0 halftime lead.
The trio of Trent Johnson (six carries, 90 yards, two touchdowns), Gage Quina (eight carries, 63 yards, one TD) and Ezzell (11 carries, 58 yards, three TDs) followed the blocking of a strong offensive line in leading the way for the Cavaliers.
“Those three backs all have pretty good speed, they all have pretty good power,” Akers said. “They are seniors and they’ve been here for a while, so that experience really helps.”
Holston’s first-half outburst was helped by four Battle turnovers.
“We’re really just kind of beating ourselves up right now,” said John Battle coach Bradley Ricker. “We just have to go back to work and try to get better.”
The Trojans are 0-3 for the first time since 2008 and a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braxton Emerson with 6:40 remaining marked the team’s first TD of the season.
What message did Ricker deliver to his young team?
“You compare it to life,” he said. “It gives you adversity and you just have to push through. You’re not always going to have great days.”
Holston had a pretty good day on Thursday.
“We were a little apprehensive all week, at least I was,” Akers said. “Battle had played two really good football teams [Abingdon and Virginia High] and they have some guys who can cause you some trouble. We didn’t have the best practices during the week, but I thought it was good enough and we came out and took care of business tonight in the first half.”
Holston 14 21 7 0—42
John Battle 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 5 run (Hall kick)
H – Ezzell 2 run (Hall kick)
H – Quina 23 run (Hall kick)
H – Ezzell 20 run (Hall kick)
H – Johnson 3 run (Hall kick)
H – Johnson 48 run (Hall kick)
JB – Brax. Emerson 2 run (Cochrane kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 12, JB 6; Rushes-Yards: H 38-246, JB 22-75; Passing Yards: H 10, JB 83; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 1-2-0, JB 7-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, JB 3-3; Penalties-Yards: H 4-45, JB 7-50;Punts-Average: H 0-0, JB 1-27.