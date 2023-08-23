Southwest District Preseason Coaches Poll 1. Graham 2. Tazewell 3. Virginia High 4. Lebanon 5. Richlands 6. Marion
GRAHAM G- MEN
Coach: Tony Palmer
2022 Record: 15-0 (4-0)
Key returners: Kaden Rotenberry, OL, sr.; Sean Hughes, DL sr., Omarri Hill, DL, jr.; Ty’Drez Clements, RB, sr.; Jamel Floyd, RB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Dalton Roberts, QB, soph.
Key losses: Ethan Alvis, OL; Gage Sawyers, LB; Connor Roberts, LB; Brayden Meadows, QB
Outlook: The news is all positive for the defending Class 2 state champions.
As Palmer sets an all-business tone, Graham has controlled the SWD for the past six years while reeling off 30 straight regular season wins.
Seven starters return on each side of the ball, with Clements being the headliner. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound mega-athlete accounted for 2,894 yards rushing with 33 scores last season in 13 games en route to winning Class 2 offensive player of the honors.
Clements, who is nearing the school record for career rushing yards, has attracted interest from a variety of NCAA Division I program and military academies.
The deep backfield corps incudes the rugged 235-pound Hughes along with the versatile Floyd and 6-foot-2 sophomore Daniel Jennings.
Six-foot-1 junior Chris Edwards has experience at receiver, while 6-1, 170-pound Dalton Roberts is working at quarterback.
The defense will miss Class 2 defensive player of the year in Connor Roberts. The strong and aggressive lineman, who is now playing at Emory & Henry, excelled in all phases of the game.
Graham has earned 12 consecutive playoff appearances. Judging by the talent in its feeder programs, that streak will not end anytime soon.
Last year’s playoff run culminated with a 34-7 win against Central Woodstock in the Class 2 title game in Salem.
Coach’s Quote: “We know that we’ve been targeted and everybody is coming after us. We aren’t talking about that. We’re just thinking about the next game.”
ROSTER
1 Gabriel Lilly
3 Sean Hughes
4 Brody Sharpe
5 Ty’Drez Clements
6 Jamel Floyd
7 Daniel Jennings
8 Chris Edwards
9 Malachi Elick
10 Dalton Roberts
11 Gage Palmer
12 Dylan Nash
13 Tristan Hass
14 Michael Hale
15 Kaden Banks
16 Blake Graham
17 Yubrenal Isabelle
19 Isaiah Pruett-Saunders
20 Danny Kegley
21 Myles Raley
23 Ethan Horn
24 Jared Lawson
25 Lucas Nash
29 Tristan Shupe
30 Heath Crews
32 Chaun Dowell
33 Bud Tipton
34 Jeremiah Quick
35 James Robinson
42 Michael Billips
43 Matthew Billips
50 Carter Lloyd
52 Troy Anderson
53 Kaden Rotenberry
54 Omarri Hill
55 William Hendrick
56 Adam Hughes
57 Lennon Belcher
60 Cameron Henegar
61 Bryson Stacy
62 Kaeden Groseclose
63 Javon Williamson
64 Jermonte Hendricks
65 Jysir Williamson
71 Terun Wood
74 Aidan Bailey
75 Xavier Kennard
80 William Kinzer
82 Noah Sadler
99 Makeelan Williams
Schedule
Aug. 25 Bluefield A
Sept. 1 Galax A
Sept. 8 George Wythe A
Sept. 15 Union H
Sept. 22 Virginia High H
Sept. 29 Marion H
Oct. 13 Lebanon H
Oct. 20 Pulaski County A
Oct. 27 Tazewell H
Nov. 3 Richlands A
LEBANON PIONEERS
Coach: Darrell Taylor
2022 Record: 7-5 (3-2)
Key returners: Mike Reece, QB, soph.; Toby Baker, WR, soph.; Andrew Calhoun, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Luke Garrett, WR, soph.; Max Boyd, OL, sr.
Key losses: Zach Hertig, WR; Nick Belcher, TE; Jacob Crabtree, DL; Thai Tatum, OL
Outlook: Lebanon ventures back in the Class 2 ranks following the loss of 10 starters and 15 seniors.
The good news centers on Reece. The 6-foot-3 quarterback prodigy passed for 2,302 yards and 32 scores last season while completing 54% of his throws.
Reece is surrounded a group of athletes who were dominant at times at the middle school and junior varsity levels.
The 6-foot Baker, Garrett and junior Peyton Mabry are all reliable targets at receiver.
The candidates at running back include senior Carter Dillon (6-2, 165), senior Jordan Johnson, junior Dalton Hess and 6-2 Richlands transfer senior Kalib Simmons.
Calhoun (5-9, 185) anchors the offensive line at center.
The gritty Hertig, who also starred in baseball, filled a variety of roles last season. He caught 30 passes for 656 yards and eight scores while running for 339 yards.
Familiar names on defense senior Dustin Rose (6-1, 250) and junior Hunter Cox (6-3, 240) at tackle, along with Dillon (6-2, 165) at linebacker and Baker at defensive back.
Run defense was an issue last season as the Pioneers dropped Hogoheegee games to Patrick Henry and Holston.
Following a 51-49 defeat of Twin Springs to open the Region 1D playoffs, Lebanon fell 32-0 to Grundy and powerful running back Ian Scammell.
The 59-year-old Taylor will try to mold another winner with just nine seniors on the roster.
Coach’s Quote: “We got better as the season progressed last year. Making the playoffs is the bottom line and I was pleased that we took that step. We want to keep improving this season.”
ROSTER
1 Peyton Mabry
3 Brennan Hess
4 Maddox Nuckols
5 Cayden Monk
7 Dalton Long
8 Dalton Hess
9 Hunter Dunford
10 Mike Reece
11 Toby Baker
12 Ayden Stiltner
13 Eli Cook
14 Jordan Johnson
15 Francisco Hernandez
18 Kaden Miller
20 Kalib Simmons
23 Carter Dillon
24 Brayden Keen
28 Caleb Taylor
29 Dustin Rose
30 Ayden Domby
31 Ethan Wright
41 Jared Slate
44 Garrett Gragg
51 Conner Bowman
52 Andrew Calhoun
53 Max Boyd
54 Robert Stevenson
55 Luke Monk
61 Colten Watson
62 Cole Morrison
63 Kaiden Woodard
64 Kolby Frye
66 Alden Addington
68 Isaak Olvera
72 Antonio Boanno
73 Connor Griffith
74 Luca Peck
75 Giovanni Hernandez
78 Hunter Cox
79 Blain Frye
80 Kent Newberry
82 Luke Garrett
84 Brock Keen
88 Oliver Snowden
89 Joel Campbell
Schedule
Aug. 24 Honaker H
Sept. 1 Patrick Henry A
Sept. 8 Marion A
Sept. 15 Castlewood A
Sept. 22 Richlands H
Sept. 29 John Battle A
Oct. 6 Rural Retreat H
Oct. 13 Graham A
Oct. 27 Virginia High H
Nov. 3 Tazewell A
MARION SCARLET HURRICANES
Coach: Jack Ginn
2022 Record: 1-9, 0-4
Key returners: Reid Osborne, QB, sr.; Austin Coe, DE, sr.; Hunter Robinson, LB, sr.; JB Carroll, WR, sr.; Brody Whitt, DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: N/A
Key losses: Logan Langston, Matthew Pruitt, Brody Taylor
Outlook: The rebuilding process continues on Hurricane Hill.
The Scarlet Hurricanes have posted five straight losing records, with just one victory in each of the last three years
Marion opened last season in style with a 29-0 win against Smyth County rival Chilhowie. Nine straight losses followed as the losing streak against Class 2 teams reached 19 games.
After taking the job on June 16 of last year, Ginn has had more time to evaluate his players and organize the program.
The roster features 11 seniors, 31 upperclassmen and 15 returning starters.
Coe is the headliner at tight end and defensive. The 6-6, 265 athlete, who has accepted an offered to play at Air Force, will be a tempting target for the battle-tested Osborne at quarterback.
Miller has experience at fullback, while Carroll is a factor at receiver.
Coe will anchor the defense at end.
Whitt picked off seven last passes last season, while Robinson is a tackling machine.
Before closing the regular season with a 47-13 setback against eventual Class 2 state champion Graham, Marion showed progress against a pair of playoff teams in Tazewell and Virginia High before dropping 28-13 and 27-14 decisions.
Coach’s Quote: “We have an old team and that makes a big difference. We have improved over last season, so we will see what happens.”
ROSTER
1 JB Carroll
2 Colton Branson
3 Sean Stuart
4 Reid Osborne
5 Levi Testerman
6 Parker Wolfe
8 Daniel Lee
9 Brody Whitt
10 Ethan Campbell
11 Terrance Armstrong
13 Kendrick Smith
15 Dalton Hall
18 Brayden Bowman
22 Kevin Cale
23 Jalen Miller
24 Benjamin Garrison
30 Hunter Robinson
32 Ethan Hylton
34 Jordan Miller
40 Hughie Smith
41 Colton Ferland
44 Colby Heath
49 Preston Harrington
50 Cash Pruitt
52 Connor Henderson
53 Jack Pugh
54 Slate Parnell
55 Guage Allan
56 Peyton Ratcliffe
58 Spencer Shaffer
60 Anthony Pasinato
62 Kyle Mabe
63 Brent Tolbert
64 Konner Whitt
65 Zerrick Jarman
66 Ethan Whitt
70 Kade Terry
77 Ryan Mullins
78 Miles Harrington
84 Zeke Yarber
85 Austin Coe
Schedule
Aug. 25 Chilhowie A
Sept. 1 Wise County Central H
Sept. 8 Lebanon H
Sept. 15 Gate City A
Sept. 29 Graham A
Oct. 6 Abingdon A
Oct. 13 Tazewell H
Oct. 20 Grundy H
Oct. 27 Richlands H
Nov. 3 Virginia High A
RICHLANDS BLUE TORNADO
Coach: Jeff Tarter
2022 Record: 2-8 (1-4)
Key returners: Andrew Boyd, QB, soph.; Collin Adkins, RB, soph.; Cole Vanover, WR, sr.; Kaden Dupree, RB, sr.; Ethan Perkins, OL, jr.; Ethan Smith, OL, jr. Ethan Brown, DB, sr.
Promising newcomers: Jamie Capshaw, QB, fr.
Key losses: Isaiah Bandy, P; Dylan Brown, RB; Tyler Cole, OL
Outlook: The days of district titles and deep playoff runs under former coach Greg Mance are becoming a distant memory for Richlands fans.
The Blue Tornado are coming off their worst season since 1999, with the only wins coming against Gate City and Marion.
Six seniors are in the mix this season as Richlands aims to stop three-year skid of losing records.
There is good news in a total of 34 players among the sophomore and freshmen classes. Richlands 48 players overall.
Four starters on defense, with six on offense.
The durable Brown carried the offense in 2002, rushing for a school record 353 yards in the 27-13 win over Gate City
Six starters return on offense, with four veterans on defense.
Veterans on offense include Vanover, junior Gavin Whited and 6-2 junior Gage Lewis at receiver. Vanover is a three-year regular.
Dupree has experience at running back, while juniors Perkins (6-2, 262) and Smith (5-9, 242) anchor the line.
The 5-10 Boyd is the man at quarterback, with the 5-11 Capshaw gaining experience.
Adkins is listed at five positons including quarterback, running back and receiver.
The familiar names on defense include Brown, Vanover and Lewis in the secondary, with Dupree at linebacker.
Coach’s Quote: “Our fans know that we’re working hard and doing all we can, but it’s about getting encouraging the kids to get back out here and encouraging the parents to become involved. There are no quick fixes. You have to put in the effort at all levels.”
ROSTER
1 Dave Blankenship
2 Kaden Dupree
3 Gage Lewis
4 Gavin Whited
5 Cole Vanover
6 Brenden Phillips
7 Landon Absher
8 Keaton Smith
9 Treyton Kiser
11 Ethan Brown
12 Ean Horn
13 Braydon Jones
14 Andrew Boyd
15 Jamie Capshaw
16 Briley Bevins
17 Collin Adkins
21 Brian Hay
23 Gunner Collins
24 Logan Hubbard
25 Cole Paris
27 Drayton Smith
31 Craig Edwards
33 Micah Bailey
37 Logan Hurt
40 Devin Blankenship
42 Hunter Ratliff
45 Hunter Blankenship
50 Ezekiel Mullins
51 Rome Frye
52 Nehelam Clifford
54 Ethan Smith
55 Zach Elkins
56 Parker Spencer
58 Kaden Matney
59 Daniel Foland
61 Trevor Dupree
64 Caleb Mounts
67 Ryan Perkins
68 Kaden Anders
70 Tyler Shortt
72 Kalen Shreve
74 Caiden Stapleton
75 Colton Lawson
76 Timothy (TJ) Stiltner
81 Christian Green
85 Austin Cordle
88 Andrew Joyce
Schedule
Aug. 25 Gate City H
Sept. 1 Union A
Sept. 8 Tazewell A
Sept. 15 Abingdon H
Sept. 22 Lebanon A
Sept. 29 Ridgeview H
Oct. 13 Virginia High H
Oct. 20 Galax A
Oct. 27 Marion A
Nov. 3 Graham H
TAZEWELL BULLDOGS
Coach: J’Me Harris
2022 Record: 6-5, (3-1)
Key returners: Jamie Rizo, OL, Brock Alley, RB-LB, sr.; Kaizon Taylor, RB-LB, sr.; Carter Creasy, QB, jr; Logan McDonald, WR, sr.
Promising newcomers: Ayvree Ziegler, RB, sr.; Axe Compton, QB-DB, jr.; Jashon Taylor, DL, soph.
Key losses: Cassius Harris, WR; Ricky Compton, OL, Nick Sizemore, OL
Outlook: Tazewell has earned four straight tickets in the Region 2D playoffs.
With 17 returning starters, a roster of 50 and a record-setting quarterback, the Bulldogs hope to finally advance into the second round of the playoffs.
Harris is now at the University of Richmond after catching 71 passes for 1,459 yards and 18 scores. Harris caught 216 passes during his high school run.
After another summer of study and work, Creasy has the essentials for another big season. The 6-foot-2 right-hander has thrown for 5,070 yards and 48 scores while completing 65% of his throws.
The resume for the 6-3 McDonald features 64 receptions for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns.
With the versatile trio of Zeigler, Taylor and Alley in the backfield, Tazewell hopes to have the blend of blocking, quickness and power to take some of the pressure off Creasy.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Zeigler scored two touchdowns and ran for 138 yards as the Bulldogs downed Chilhowie 33-19 in a VHSL Benefit game last week. Creasy and Compton each passed for a score as Tazewell generated 348 yards in total offense.
Coach Harris is looking for more production from a defense that will feature Kaizon Taylor (103 tackles ) and Alley (91 tackles) at linebacker.
According to Harris, 2023 edition of the Bulldogs has the most talent and depth in his seven-year stint at Tazewell.
Tazewell dropped a 38-8 decision to Graham in the second week of the regular season. The Bulldogs made three turnovers and were held to 154 total yards in a 35-0 playoff loss at Ridgeview.
The goal in the pre-season was to find an identity.
Coach’s Quote: “This is our most talented team and we’re not going to shy away from that. We’ve been struggling to take the next step, and that involves mental toughness. When something bad happens, we can’t let it carry over to the next play.
ROSTER
0 Kaizon Taylor
1 Reece Mullins
2 Jason Vadola
3 Ayvree Ziegler
4 Caiden Gable
5 Keenon McGuire
6 Brock Alley
7 Tyler Gillespie
8 Logan McDonald
9 Carter Creasy
10 Luke Watson
13 Mit Patel
14 Brody Patterson
15 Kaleb Price
16 Kaden Perry
17 Walker Patterson
18 Axe Compton
19 Hunter Snapp
21 Devon Young
22 Matthew Hankins
23 Tristan Tarver
25 Ethan Craig
26 Josh Browning
27 Caden Williamson
28 Gunner Stiltner
30 Chase Noel
31 Dejaun Viney
33 Isaac Muncy
35 Wes Dudley
42 Zephyer Dagout
50 James Brantley
51 Chace Reedy
52 Jashon Taylor
53 Brayden Hinkle
54 Braylon Asbury
55 Stephen Turner
56 Logan Altizer
57 Caleb Bowman
60 Andrew Bogle
62 Trevor Cordle
63 Ashton Talbert
65 Brandon Hamilton
66 Jaime Rizo
67 Lane Melvin
68 Tyler Doucette
75 Malakhi Sessoms
77 Gabe Beavers
81 Mario Wilson
82 R.J. Sheets
83 Zachary Dotson
Schedule
Sept. 2 Riverheads H
Sept. 8 Richlands H
Sept. 15 Fort Chiswell A
Sept. 22 Princeton (WV) H
Sept. 29 Grundy H
Oct. 6 Virginia High A
Oct. 13 Marion A
Oct. 20 Giles H
Oct. 27 Graham A
Nov. 3 Lebanon A
VIRGINIA HIGH BEARCATS
Coach: Derrick Patterson
2022 Record: 9-3 (2-2)
Key returners: Cody Griffith, OC, sr.; Lewis Stuart, TE-DE, sr.; Alijah Burks, RB, jr.; Chandler Lowe, OL-DL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Quentyn Daggs, RB, jr.; Jarae Bryant, RB, fr.
Key losses: Brody Jones, QB; Conner Davidson, LB; Patrick Poku, WR; Dante Worley, WR; Levi McMurray, LB; Prince Poku, DB;
Outlook: The Bearcats have earned 17 victories and two playoff bids in Patterson’s two years.
Behind 10 seniors last season, VHS reached the nine-win mark for the first time in 25 years en route to its first playoff victory since 2013.
The key to another playoff run is compensating for the loss of Jones.
The current Virginia Tech outside linebacker compiled 33 touchdowns in 10 games last season while passing for 1,520 yards and running for 650. Jones also collected 74 tackles at linebacker.
Senior Dashaun Taylor gained some experience at quarterback last season and he will have a comfort zone with a veteran offensive line.
That line corps includes Stuart, Griffith, senior guard Jason Plaster, junior guard Carter McReynolds, junior tackle Jaden King, senior guard Chandler Lowe and senior tackle Mason Lail.
Stuart is a team leader.
The 207-pound Burks runs with power, while 5-9 junior receiver Keshawn Smith has speed.
The defense features three returning linemen in Stuart, Griffith and Lowe along with Burks and Keshawn Smith at linebacker. The young secondary is a concern.
VHS defeated Lee High 37-20 in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs last season before falling to 42-0 at Ridgeview
Poku (33 receptions, 578 yards) and Davidson (98 tackles) played vital roles last season.
Coach’s Quote: “Everybody will look at all the skill guys we’ve lost over the past two years. Our team is a lot different now but we’ve still got the pieces to be successful. Our goals remain intact. We want to have a winning season, compete to win the district and fight to have a home playoff game. It’s just going to be lot more challenging without all those explosive athletes we’ve had.”
ROSTER
1 Keshawn Smith
2 Kayden Laws
3 Kegan Anderson
4 Dexter Barrett
5 Dashaun Taylor
6 Bryson Shepherd
7 Thomas Perry
8 Logan Slagle
9 Trystin Denny
10 Caden Wilson
11 Jamere Lawrence
12 Deion Graham
13 Jacob Roe
14 Jeremy Quinto
15 Lewis Stuart
18 Andrew Battel
20 Davy Woolen
21 Quentyn Daggs
22 Josh Williams
23 Ethan Rebentisch
24 Alijah Burks
28 Jarae Bryant
30 Eli Osborne
44 Jeremiah Daggs
52 Carter McReynolds
53 Peyton Sturgill
54 Aaron Joyce
57 Conner Watts
59 Chris King
60 Prince Washington
65 Jason Plaster
67 Chandler Lowe
70 Braylon Lester
71 Jaden King
72 Cody Griffith
74 Anthony Galbreth
77 Mason Lail
80 Jacob Kimberlin
Schedule
Aug. 25 Patrick Henry H
Sept. 1 John Battle A
Sept. 8 Radford H
Sept. 15 Ridgeview H
Sept. 22 Graham A
Oct. 6 Tazewell H
Oct. 13 Richlands A
Oct. 20 Jenkins (KY) A
Oct. 27 Lebanon A
Nov. 3 Marion H