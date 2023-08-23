Southwest District Preseason Coaches Poll 1. Graham 2. Tazewell 3. Virginia High 4. Lebanon 5. Richlands 6. Marion

GRAHAM G- MEN

Coach: Tony Palmer

2022 Record: 15-0 (4-0)

Key returners: Kaden Rotenberry, OL, sr.; Sean Hughes, DL sr., Omarri Hill, DL, jr.; Ty’Drez Clements, RB, sr.; Jamel Floyd, RB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Dalton Roberts, QB, soph.

Key losses: Ethan Alvis, OL; Gage Sawyers, LB; Connor Roberts, LB; Brayden Meadows, QB

Outlook: The news is all positive for the defending Class 2 state champions.

As Palmer sets an all-business tone, Graham has controlled the SWD for the past six years while reeling off 30 straight regular season wins.

Seven starters return on each side of the ball, with Clements being the headliner. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound mega-athlete accounted for 2,894 yards rushing with 33 scores last season in 13 games en route to winning Class 2 offensive player of the honors.

Clements, who is nearing the school record for career rushing yards, has attracted interest from a variety of NCAA Division I program and military academies.

The deep backfield corps incudes the rugged 235-pound Hughes along with the versatile Floyd and 6-foot-2 sophomore Daniel Jennings.

Six-foot-1 junior Chris Edwards has experience at receiver, while 6-1, 170-pound Dalton Roberts is working at quarterback.

The defense will miss Class 2 defensive player of the year in Connor Roberts. The strong and aggressive lineman, who is now playing at Emory & Henry, excelled in all phases of the game.

Graham has earned 12 consecutive playoff appearances. Judging by the talent in its feeder programs, that streak will not end anytime soon.

Last year’s playoff run culminated with a 34-7 win against Central Woodstock in the Class 2 title game in Salem.

Coach’s Quote: “We know that we’ve been targeted and everybody is coming after us. We aren’t talking about that. We’re just thinking about the next game.”

ROSTER

1 Gabriel Lilly

3 Sean Hughes

4 Brody Sharpe

5 Ty’Drez Clements

6 Jamel Floyd

7 Daniel Jennings

8 Chris Edwards

9 Malachi Elick

10 Dalton Roberts

11 Gage Palmer

12 Dylan Nash

13 Tristan Hass

14 Michael Hale

15 Kaden Banks

16 Blake Graham

17 Yubrenal Isabelle

19 Isaiah Pruett-Saunders

20 Danny Kegley

21 Myles Raley

23 Ethan Horn

24 Jared Lawson

25 Lucas Nash

29 Tristan Shupe

30 Heath Crews

32 Chaun Dowell

33 Bud Tipton

34 Jeremiah Quick

35 James Robinson

42 Michael Billips

43 Matthew Billips

50 Carter Lloyd

52 Troy Anderson

53 Kaden Rotenberry

54 Omarri Hill

55 William Hendrick

56 Adam Hughes

57 Lennon Belcher

60 Cameron Henegar

61 Bryson Stacy

62 Kaeden Groseclose

63 Javon Williamson

64 Jermonte Hendricks

65 Jysir Williamson

71 Terun Wood

74 Aidan Bailey

75 Xavier Kennard

80 William Kinzer

82 Noah Sadler

99 Makeelan Williams

Schedule

Aug. 25 Bluefield A

Sept. 1 Galax A

Sept. 8 George Wythe A

Sept. 15 Union H

Sept. 22 Virginia High H

Sept. 29 Marion H

Oct. 13 Lebanon H

Oct. 20 Pulaski County A

Oct. 27 Tazewell H

Nov. 3 Richlands A

LEBANON PIONEERS

Coach: Darrell Taylor

2022 Record: 7-5 (3-2)

Key returners: Mike Reece, QB, soph.; Toby Baker, WR, soph.; Andrew Calhoun, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Luke Garrett, WR, soph.; Max Boyd, OL, sr.

Key losses: Zach Hertig, WR; Nick Belcher, TE; Jacob Crabtree, DL; Thai Tatum, OL

Outlook: Lebanon ventures back in the Class 2 ranks following the loss of 10 starters and 15 seniors.

The good news centers on Reece. The 6-foot-3 quarterback prodigy passed for 2,302 yards and 32 scores last season while completing 54% of his throws.

Reece is surrounded a group of athletes who were dominant at times at the middle school and junior varsity levels.

The 6-foot Baker, Garrett and junior Peyton Mabry are all reliable targets at receiver.

The candidates at running back include senior Carter Dillon (6-2, 165), senior Jordan Johnson, junior Dalton Hess and 6-2 Richlands transfer senior Kalib Simmons.

Calhoun (5-9, 185) anchors the offensive line at center.

The gritty Hertig, who also starred in baseball, filled a variety of roles last season. He caught 30 passes for 656 yards and eight scores while running for 339 yards.

Familiar names on defense senior Dustin Rose (6-1, 250) and junior Hunter Cox (6-3, 240) at tackle, along with Dillon (6-2, 165) at linebacker and Baker at defensive back.

Run defense was an issue last season as the Pioneers dropped Hogoheegee games to Patrick Henry and Holston.

Following a 51-49 defeat of Twin Springs to open the Region 1D playoffs, Lebanon fell 32-0 to Grundy and powerful running back Ian Scammell.

The 59-year-old Taylor will try to mold another winner with just nine seniors on the roster.

Coach’s Quote: “We got better as the season progressed last year. Making the playoffs is the bottom line and I was pleased that we took that step. We want to keep improving this season.”

ROSTER

1 Peyton Mabry

3 Brennan Hess

4 Maddox Nuckols

5 Cayden Monk

7 Dalton Long

8 Dalton Hess

9 Hunter Dunford

10 Mike Reece

11 Toby Baker

12 Ayden Stiltner

13 Eli Cook

14 Jordan Johnson

15 Francisco Hernandez

18 Kaden Miller

20 Kalib Simmons

23 Carter Dillon

24 Brayden Keen

28 Caleb Taylor

29 Dustin Rose

30 Ayden Domby

31 Ethan Wright

41 Jared Slate

44 Garrett Gragg

51 Conner Bowman

52 Andrew Calhoun

53 Max Boyd

54 Robert Stevenson

55 Luke Monk

61 Colten Watson

62 Cole Morrison

63 Kaiden Woodard

64 Kolby Frye

66 Alden Addington

68 Isaak Olvera

72 Antonio Boanno

73 Connor Griffith

74 Luca Peck

75 Giovanni Hernandez

78 Hunter Cox

79 Blain Frye

80 Kent Newberry

82 Luke Garrett

84 Brock Keen

88 Oliver Snowden

89 Joel Campbell

Schedule

Aug. 24 Honaker H

Sept. 1 Patrick Henry A

Sept. 8 Marion A

Sept. 15 Castlewood A

Sept. 22 Richlands H

Sept. 29 John Battle A

Oct. 6 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 13 Graham A

Oct. 27 Virginia High H

Nov. 3 Tazewell A

MARION SCARLET HURRICANES

Coach: Jack Ginn

2022 Record: 1-9, 0-4

Key returners: Reid Osborne, QB, sr.; Austin Coe, DE, sr.; Hunter Robinson, LB, sr.; JB Carroll, WR, sr.; Brody Whitt, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: N/A

Key losses: Logan Langston, Matthew Pruitt, Brody Taylor

Outlook: The rebuilding process continues on Hurricane Hill.

The Scarlet Hurricanes have posted five straight losing records, with just one victory in each of the last three years

Marion opened last season in style with a 29-0 win against Smyth County rival Chilhowie. Nine straight losses followed as the losing streak against Class 2 teams reached 19 games.

After taking the job on June 16 of last year, Ginn has had more time to evaluate his players and organize the program.

The roster features 11 seniors, 31 upperclassmen and 15 returning starters.

Coe is the headliner at tight end and defensive. The 6-6, 265 athlete, who has accepted an offered to play at Air Force, will be a tempting target for the battle-tested Osborne at quarterback.

Miller has experience at fullback, while Carroll is a factor at receiver.

Coe will anchor the defense at end.

Whitt picked off seven last passes last season, while Robinson is a tackling machine.

Before closing the regular season with a 47-13 setback against eventual Class 2 state champion Graham, Marion showed progress against a pair of playoff teams in Tazewell and Virginia High before dropping 28-13 and 27-14 decisions.

Coach’s Quote: “We have an old team and that makes a big difference. We have improved over last season, so we will see what happens.”

ROSTER

1 JB Carroll

2 Colton Branson

3 Sean Stuart

4 Reid Osborne

5 Levi Testerman

6 Parker Wolfe

8 Daniel Lee

9 Brody Whitt

10 Ethan Campbell

11 Terrance Armstrong

13 Kendrick Smith

15 Dalton Hall

18 Brayden Bowman

22 Kevin Cale

23 Jalen Miller

24 Benjamin Garrison

30 Hunter Robinson

32 Ethan Hylton

34 Jordan Miller

40 Hughie Smith

41 Colton Ferland

44 Colby Heath

49 Preston Harrington

50 Cash Pruitt

52 Connor Henderson

53 Jack Pugh

54 Slate Parnell

55 Guage Allan

56 Peyton Ratcliffe

58 Spencer Shaffer

60 Anthony Pasinato

62 Kyle Mabe

63 Brent Tolbert

64 Konner Whitt

65 Zerrick Jarman

66 Ethan Whitt

70 Kade Terry

77 Ryan Mullins

78 Miles Harrington

84 Zeke Yarber

85 Austin Coe

Schedule

Aug. 25 Chilhowie A

Sept. 1 Wise County Central H

Sept. 8 Lebanon H

Sept. 15 Gate City A

Sept. 29 Graham A

Oct. 6 Abingdon A

Oct. 13 Tazewell H

Oct. 20 Grundy H

Oct. 27 Richlands H

Nov. 3 Virginia High A

RICHLANDS BLUE TORNADO

Coach: Jeff Tarter

2022 Record: 2-8 (1-4)

Key returners: Andrew Boyd, QB, soph.; Collin Adkins, RB, soph.; Cole Vanover, WR, sr.; Kaden Dupree, RB, sr.; Ethan Perkins, OL, jr.; Ethan Smith, OL, jr. Ethan Brown, DB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Jamie Capshaw, QB, fr.

Key losses: Isaiah Bandy, P; Dylan Brown, RB; Tyler Cole, OL

Outlook: The days of district titles and deep playoff runs under former coach Greg Mance are becoming a distant memory for Richlands fans.

The Blue Tornado are coming off their worst season since 1999, with the only wins coming against Gate City and Marion.

Six seniors are in the mix this season as Richlands aims to stop three-year skid of losing records.

There is good news in a total of 34 players among the sophomore and freshmen classes. Richlands 48 players overall.

Four starters on defense, with six on offense.

The durable Brown carried the offense in 2002, rushing for a school record 353 yards in the 27-13 win over Gate City

Six starters return on offense, with four veterans on defense.

Veterans on offense include Vanover, junior Gavin Whited and 6-2 junior Gage Lewis at receiver. Vanover is a three-year regular.

Dupree has experience at running back, while juniors Perkins (6-2, 262) and Smith (5-9, 242) anchor the line.

The 5-10 Boyd is the man at quarterback, with the 5-11 Capshaw gaining experience.

Adkins is listed at five positons including quarterback, running back and receiver.

The familiar names on defense include Brown, Vanover and Lewis in the secondary, with Dupree at linebacker.

Coach’s Quote: “Our fans know that we’re working hard and doing all we can, but it’s about getting encouraging the kids to get back out here and encouraging the parents to become involved. There are no quick fixes. You have to put in the effort at all levels.”

ROSTER

1 Dave Blankenship

2 Kaden Dupree

3 Gage Lewis

4 Gavin Whited

5 Cole Vanover

6 Brenden Phillips

7 Landon Absher

8 Keaton Smith

9 Treyton Kiser

11 Ethan Brown

12 Ean Horn

13 Braydon Jones

14 Andrew Boyd

15 Jamie Capshaw

16 Briley Bevins

17 Collin Adkins

21 Brian Hay

23 Gunner Collins

24 Logan Hubbard

25 Cole Paris

27 Drayton Smith

31 Craig Edwards

33 Micah Bailey

37 Logan Hurt

40 Devin Blankenship

42 Hunter Ratliff

45 Hunter Blankenship

50 Ezekiel Mullins

51 Rome Frye

52 Nehelam Clifford

54 Ethan Smith

55 Zach Elkins

56 Parker Spencer

58 Kaden Matney

59 Daniel Foland

61 Trevor Dupree

64 Caleb Mounts

67 Ryan Perkins

68 Kaden Anders

70 Tyler Shortt

72 Kalen Shreve

74 Caiden Stapleton

75 Colton Lawson

76 Timothy (TJ) Stiltner

81 Christian Green

85 Austin Cordle

88 Andrew Joyce

Schedule

Aug. 25 Gate City H

Sept. 1 Union A

Sept. 8 Tazewell A

Sept. 15 Abingdon H

Sept. 22 Lebanon A

Sept. 29 Ridgeview H

Oct. 13 Virginia High H

Oct. 20 Galax A

Oct. 27 Marion A

Nov. 3 Graham H

TAZEWELL BULLDOGS

Coach: J’Me Harris

2022 Record: 6-5, (3-1)

Key returners: Jamie Rizo, OL, Brock Alley, RB-LB, sr.; Kaizon Taylor, RB-LB, sr.; Carter Creasy, QB, jr; Logan McDonald, WR, sr.

Promising newcomers: Ayvree Ziegler, RB, sr.; Axe Compton, QB-DB, jr.; Jashon Taylor, DL, soph.

Key losses: Cassius Harris, WR; Ricky Compton, OL, Nick Sizemore, OL

Outlook: Tazewell has earned four straight tickets in the Region 2D playoffs.

With 17 returning starters, a roster of 50 and a record-setting quarterback, the Bulldogs hope to finally advance into the second round of the playoffs.

Harris is now at the University of Richmond after catching 71 passes for 1,459 yards and 18 scores. Harris caught 216 passes during his high school run.

After another summer of study and work, Creasy has the essentials for another big season. The 6-foot-2 right-hander has thrown for 5,070 yards and 48 scores while completing 65% of his throws.

The resume for the 6-3 McDonald features 64 receptions for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With the versatile trio of Zeigler, Taylor and Alley in the backfield, Tazewell hopes to have the blend of blocking, quickness and power to take some of the pressure off Creasy.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Zeigler scored two touchdowns and ran for 138 yards as the Bulldogs downed Chilhowie 33-19 in a VHSL Benefit game last week. Creasy and Compton each passed for a score as Tazewell generated 348 yards in total offense.

Coach Harris is looking for more production from a defense that will feature Kaizon Taylor (103 tackles ) and Alley (91 tackles) at linebacker.

According to Harris, 2023 edition of the Bulldogs has the most talent and depth in his seven-year stint at Tazewell.

Tazewell dropped a 38-8 decision to Graham in the second week of the regular season. The Bulldogs made three turnovers and were held to 154 total yards in a 35-0 playoff loss at Ridgeview.

The goal in the pre-season was to find an identity.

Coach’s Quote: “This is our most talented team and we’re not going to shy away from that. We’ve been struggling to take the next step, and that involves mental toughness. When something bad happens, we can’t let it carry over to the next play.

ROSTER

0 Kaizon Taylor

1 Reece Mullins

2 Jason Vadola

3 Ayvree Ziegler

4 Caiden Gable

5 Keenon McGuire

6 Brock Alley

7 Tyler Gillespie

8 Logan McDonald

9 Carter Creasy

10 Luke Watson

13 Mit Patel

14 Brody Patterson

15 Kaleb Price

16 Kaden Perry

17 Walker Patterson

18 Axe Compton

19 Hunter Snapp

21 Devon Young

22 Matthew Hankins

23 Tristan Tarver

25 Ethan Craig

26 Josh Browning

27 Caden Williamson

28 Gunner Stiltner

30 Chase Noel

31 Dejaun Viney

33 Isaac Muncy

35 Wes Dudley

42 Zephyer Dagout

50 James Brantley

51 Chace Reedy

52 Jashon Taylor

53 Brayden Hinkle

54 Braylon Asbury

55 Stephen Turner

56 Logan Altizer

57 Caleb Bowman

60 Andrew Bogle

62 Trevor Cordle

63 Ashton Talbert

65 Brandon Hamilton

66 Jaime Rizo

67 Lane Melvin

68 Tyler Doucette

75 Malakhi Sessoms

77 Gabe Beavers

81 Mario Wilson

82 R.J. Sheets

83 Zachary Dotson

Schedule

Sept. 2 Riverheads H

Sept. 8 Richlands H

Sept. 15 Fort Chiswell A

Sept. 22 Princeton (WV) H

Sept. 29 Grundy H

Oct. 6 Virginia High A

Oct. 13 Marion A

Oct. 20 Giles H

Oct. 27 Graham A

Nov. 3 Lebanon A

VIRGINIA HIGH BEARCATS

Coach: Derrick Patterson

2022 Record: 9-3 (2-2)

Key returners: Cody Griffith, OC, sr.; Lewis Stuart, TE-DE, sr.; Alijah Burks, RB, jr.; Chandler Lowe, OL-DL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Quentyn Daggs, RB, jr.; Jarae Bryant, RB, fr.

Key losses: Brody Jones, QB; Conner Davidson, LB; Patrick Poku, WR; Dante Worley, WR; Levi McMurray, LB; Prince Poku, DB;

Outlook: The Bearcats have earned 17 victories and two playoff bids in Patterson’s two years.

Behind 10 seniors last season, VHS reached the nine-win mark for the first time in 25 years en route to its first playoff victory since 2013.

The key to another playoff run is compensating for the loss of Jones.

The current Virginia Tech outside linebacker compiled 33 touchdowns in 10 games last season while passing for 1,520 yards and running for 650. Jones also collected 74 tackles at linebacker.

Senior Dashaun Taylor gained some experience at quarterback last season and he will have a comfort zone with a veteran offensive line.

That line corps includes Stuart, Griffith, senior guard Jason Plaster, junior guard Carter McReynolds, junior tackle Jaden King, senior guard Chandler Lowe and senior tackle Mason Lail.

Stuart is a team leader.

The 207-pound Burks runs with power, while 5-9 junior receiver Keshawn Smith has speed.

The defense features three returning linemen in Stuart, Griffith and Lowe along with Burks and Keshawn Smith at linebacker. The young secondary is a concern.

VHS defeated Lee High 37-20 in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs last season before falling to 42-0 at Ridgeview

Poku (33 receptions, 578 yards) and Davidson (98 tackles) played vital roles last season.

Coach’s Quote: “Everybody will look at all the skill guys we’ve lost over the past two years. Our team is a lot different now but we’ve still got the pieces to be successful. Our goals remain intact. We want to have a winning season, compete to win the district and fight to have a home playoff game. It’s just going to be lot more challenging without all those explosive athletes we’ve had.”

ROSTER

1 Keshawn Smith

2 Kayden Laws

3 Kegan Anderson

4 Dexter Barrett

5 Dashaun Taylor

6 Bryson Shepherd

7 Thomas Perry

8 Logan Slagle

9 Trystin Denny

10 Caden Wilson

11 Jamere Lawrence

12 Deion Graham

13 Jacob Roe

14 Jeremy Quinto

15 Lewis Stuart

18 Andrew Battel

20 Davy Woolen

21 Quentyn Daggs

22 Josh Williams

23 Ethan Rebentisch

24 Alijah Burks

28 Jarae Bryant

30 Eli Osborne

44 Jeremiah Daggs

52 Carter McReynolds

53 Peyton Sturgill

54 Aaron Joyce

57 Conner Watts

59 Chris King

60 Prince Washington

65 Jason Plaster

67 Chandler Lowe

70 Braylon Lester

71 Jaden King

72 Cody Griffith

74 Anthony Galbreth

77 Mason Lail

80 Jacob Kimberlin

Schedule

Aug. 25 Patrick Henry H

Sept. 1 John Battle A

Sept. 8 Radford H

Sept. 15 Ridgeview H

Sept. 22 Graham A

Oct. 6 Tazewell H

Oct. 13 Richlands A

Oct. 20 Jenkins (KY) A

Oct. 27 Lebanon A

Nov. 3 Marion H