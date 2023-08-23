MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT PRESEASON COACHES POLL 1. Union 2. Gate City 3. Ridgeview 4. Abingdon 5. Lee High 6. Wise County Central 7. John Battle ABINGDON FALCONS

Coach: Garrett Amburgey

2022 Record: 5-6 (3-3)

Key returners: Alex Hawkins, LB, jr.; Brayden Self, LB, sr.; Luke Honaker, QB, jr.; Gage Crabtree, OL, jr. Sage Blevins, OL, sr.; Noah Gilliam, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Aidan Woods, TE, soph.; Austin Lucas, DL, DL, jr.

Key losses: Dasean Lucas, OL-DL; Kadin Hounshell, OL; Eli Singleton, OL

Outlook: One year after advancing to the Class 3 semifinals behind a cast of seniors, Abingdon experienced a rare losing record last season with a young roster.

A total of eight seniors and 14 starters return, including eight on offense.

This production centers on Honaker. Relying on a mix of grit and speed, Honaker carried the offense at times last season while scoring nine touchdowns and amassing 1,298 total yards.

Honaker will have a couple of big targets in the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Woods at tight end and 6-5 Lucas Brooks at receiver.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Hawkins (six touchdowns) runs with power, while 6-3 junior Owen Barr provides speed.

Crabtree (6-0, 220), Blevins and Gilliam at center front the new-look offensive line.

Self, Hawkins (33 solo tackles) and Honaker are active at linebacker, while Blevins and Lucas Droguett return on the defensive line.

Barr and junior Caden Sheffield anchor the secondary.

Senior kicker Toby Reid connected on 23 extra points last season.

The Falcons dropped district games to Gate City (24-7), Ridgeview (20-13) and Union (37-0).

AHS fans have high hopes for the deep junior class.

Coach’s Quote: “We were a very average team last year. Our guys are hungry to take a step forward.”

ROSTER

1 Owen Barr

2 Spencer Wellenhoffer

3 Lucas Honaker

4 Isaac Brooks

5 Brayden Self

6 Baylee Blevins

7 Caden Sheffield

8 Ethan Stanley

9 Max Ferguson

10 Alex Hawkins

11 Sully Perkins

12 Payton Molinary

15 Drew Baker

16 Daniel Blackmon

17 Lucas Brooks

18 Oliver Summitt

20 Griffin King

21 Zayne Bolen

22 Daigwan Hunter

24 Dylan Lee

25 Gage King

34 Christian Miller

35 Kieffer Widener

37 Skyler Bentley

38 L.J. Ratliff

41 Noah Miller

42 Tobias Reid

44 Isaac Doss

45 Kymani Johnson

46 Tykenevan Thompson

50 Austin Lucas

51 Gage Crabtree

52 Sage Blevins

54 Lucas Droguett

56 Alex Lucas

57 Noah Gilliam

63 Logan Brady

67 Creed Maness

68 Brogan Clay

69 Ayden May

70 Derek Penley

72 Turner Remine

73 Cole Remine

78 Landon Fuller

79 Bradley Lunsford

80 Troy Pennington

81 Davis Monge

83 Zach Stone

84 John Berry

85 Lincoln Baxter

87 Garrett McClure

88 Aidan Woods

Schedule

Aug. 25 John Battle H

Sept. 1 Christiansburg H

Sept. 8 Gate City A

Sept. 15 Richlands A

Sept. 22 Tennessee High A

Sept. 29 Wise County Central H

Oct. 6 Marion H

Oct. 20 Ridgeview A

Oct. 27 Union H

Nov. 3 Lee High A

GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Jeremy Houseright

2022 Record: 8-4 (5-1)

Key returners: Mason Hickman, RB-LB, soph.; Luke Bledsoe, QB, sr.; Eli McMurray, WR, sr.

Promising newcomers: Kaden Houseright, WR, fr.; Jackson Jones, QB, jr.

Key losses: Brendan Cassidy, TE; Devon Clark, OL; Cameron Dolan, OL; Ethan Fleming, RB

Outlook: Following a prolonged period of retooling, Gate City emerged last season with its first winning record since 2014 and first playoff victory in eight years.

Thanks to the return of 16 seniors and a talented cast of underclassmen, the vibe remains high at Legion Field.

A three-starter, Bledsoe passed for 11 scores last season and directed the offense with maturity.

Dobyns-Bennett transfer Jackson Jones is another option at quarterback.

McMurray is a playmaker at receiver, while junior Gabe Johnson and senior Layton Barnett also have experience catching passes.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Hickman powered for five scores at running back last season, but the loss of Fleming (1,327 yards rushing, 14 TDs) hurts.

Seniors David Doran and Wyatt Hall front the new-look offensive line.

Defense was a strongpoint last season and the story starts with Hickman at linebacker. With power and leverage, Hickman collected 90 tackles as a freshman.

After reeling off seven straight wins last season, GC lost 41-0 to Ridgeview for Mountain 7 District title and defeated Union 21-14 in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs. The season ended with 61-14 loss to eventual state champion Graham

Coach’s Quote: “We started getting that belief from our kids last year and that was one of the main reasons why we went on that winning streak. Now the question is can we do it two years in a row.”

ROSTER

2 Gabe Johnson

3 Eli McMurray

4 Elijah Hurd

6 Landen McDonald

7 Kaden Houseright

8 Luke Bledsoe

10 Walker Hillman

11 Layton Barnett

12 Jackson Jones

13 Bryson Smith

14 Tanner Fleming

15 Bryson Bailey

20 Blake Qualls

21 Eli Hicks

22 Keven Hall

23 Hayden Wilson

24 Garrett McClain

25 Dalton Browning

28 Keegan Light

30 Carter Derting

31 Connor Ritter

32 Ethan McConnell

33 Jude Crawford

34 Jerod Carter

35 Corey Byrd

40 Carter Howard

41 Mason Hickman

42 Keegan Bright

43 Zach Depriest

44 Trent Williams

45 Isaiah Falin

50 Nick Youmans

51 Bodie Morgan

52 Casen Harmon

53 Connor Darnell

55 Jacob Bowman

56 David Doran

58 Nathan Penley

59 Judd Kegley

62 Logan Cassidy

63 Caden Fields

64 Aiden Freeman

65 Nathaniel Gilliam

66 Domenic Collins

67 Riley Jones

68 Connor McDavid

69 Hayden Frazier

71 Payton Berry

72 Wyatt Hall

74 Nathaniel Wells

75 Kaidyn Brown

78 Nathaniel Sloan

84 Brenton Sloan

85 Ethan Ferguson

Schedule

Aug. 25 Richlands A

Sept. 1 Middlesboro (Ky) H

Sept. 8 Abingdon H

Sept. 15 Marion H

Sept. 22 Union A

Sept. 29 Tennessee High A

Oct. 13 Lee High H

Oct. 20 John Battle A

Oct. 27 Wise County Central H

Nov. 3 Ridgeview A

JOHN BATTLE TROJANS

Coach: Bradley Ricker

2022 Record: 1-9 (0-6)

Key returners: Braxton Emerson, QB, sr.; Broadie Bailey, WR, sr.; Izaya Self, WR, sr.; Gavin Chappell, TE, sr.; Brayden Emerson, WR, sr.; Charlie Mullins, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Bryson Harris, RB, soph.; Drake Houser, LB, soph.

Key losses: Ryan Mix, OL,; Elijah Childress, RB

Outlook: With a sophomore-heavy cast, John Battle ended last season on a seven-game losing skid.

Ricker hopes those learning-on-the job experiences pay dividends this season as 16 seniors return.

After being sidelined a by a hip injury last season, left-hander Braxton Emerson returns at quarterback.

Bailey is a proven target, while Chappell, Selz and senior Landon Odum also have experience.

The mix in the backfield includes Selz, Harris, Houser and senior Arrow Brooks.

Six-foot-three baseball standout Noah Sills could also see time at quarterback after throwing for 12 scores last season as a junior.

Mullins is the leader on the offensive line at center. Junior Riley Kiser, sophomores J.J. Hampton and Braison Brush and senior Braedyn Bailey are also line candidates.

Senior Ethan Dillard and Braedyn Bailey return at linebacker, with Broadie Bailey and Selz and senior Caleb Lockhart in the secondary

Kiser and Sills man the ends, with sophomores Hunter Reynolds and Jayden Garrett on the line.

In addition to the 47-6 setback to Abingdon to open the 2022 season, the Trojans allowed at least 39 points in every loss.

The only win for Battle was a 19-6 decision at Washington County rival Holston in week three where the Trojans collected 251 total yards. That broke a 14-game losing skid.

Coach’s Quote: “This is our most experienced team. Our seniors gained game experience as sophomore and juniors, and we’re excited to see what they can do with it.”

ROSTER

1 Braxton Emerson

2 Brason Hayes

3 Drake Houser

4 Izaya Selz

5 Landon Odum

6 Caleb Lockhart

7 Braylin Moran

8 Brayden Emerson

9 Bryson Harris

10 Broadie Bailey

11 Ethan Dillard

12 Nick Freeman

13 Marty Rosenbalm

14 Arrow Brooks

15 Trey Robertson

17 Jacob France

18 Noah Sills

20 Tyler Rose

21 Gavin Chappell

22 Ryan Vanhoy

25 Izick Leab

26 Mikael Endres

28 Grady Hause

30 Bonham Bowman

32 Bradley Rosenbalm

33 Devonte Walling

42 Asher Livingston

44 Gaige Leab

50 J.J. Hampton

51 Riley Kiser

52 Grayson Keene

53 Hunter Reynolds

54 Brylee Lunsford

55 Arison Allison

56 Jayden Buffalow

57 Braedyn Bailey

58 Lucas Cox

60 Conner Horton

61 Ayden Scalf

61 Cole Smiley

66 Braison Brush

70 Charlie Mullins

71 Blake Blevins

72 Jessee Owens

73 Jayden Garrett

75 Dawson Aspiote

79 Colton Kestner

Schedule

Aug. 25 Abingdon A

Sept. 1 Virginia High H

Sept. 8 Holston H

Sept. 22 Patrick Henry A

Sept. 29 Lebanon H

Oct. 6 Wise County Central A

Oct. 13 Ridgeview H

Oct. 20 Gate City H

Oct. 27 Lee High A

Nov. 3 Union A

LEE HIGH GENERALS

Coach: Joey Carroll

2022 Record: 6-5 (2-4)

Key returners: Brynnen Pendergraft, QB, jr.; Grayson Huff, RB, sr.; Konner Early, WR, so.; Casey Mooneyham, OL, sr.; Andrew Rutherford, LB, jr.; Logan Moore, DL, jr.

Promising newcomers: N/A

Key losses: Brayden Hammonds, WR; Carson Willis, OL; Connor Roop, LB

Outlook: Lee High is coming off its first winning record since 2016 and second straight playoff berth.

Add in 12 returning starters, and you can see why Lee fans are so upbeat.

The fun starts with the 6-foot, 160-pound Pendergraft. A three-year starter, he passed for 2,100 yards and 24 scores last season with six interceptions.

Early was a productive target last season with 48 receptions for 729 yard and 10 scores. He also generated 402 yards in kick returns.

Brayden Hammonds was a key loss after catching 51 passes and 982 yards and 11 scores.

When Pendergraft tests the opposing secondary, look for the powerful Huff (1,243 yards rushing, 15 scores) to blast up the middle.

Mooneyhan anchors the line corps.

Defense is the key to improvement as the Generals allowed nearly 30 points per game in 2022.

Rutherford (61 solo tackles) and Huff must play key roles at linebacker.

Coach’s Quote: “We took a step forward last year, but we felt like we left a couple of games out there that we could have won. We truly feel like there is nobody on our schedule that we look at and say that we can’t beat them.”

ROSTER

1 Zack Gregory

2 Grayson Huff

3 Logan Lester

4 Konner Early

5 Virgil Hobbs

6 Clay Robbins

7 Aiden Bates

8 Stephen May

9 Brynnen Pendergraft

10 Landon Bishop

11 Andrew Smith

12 Braedyn Sawyers

13 Maliki Wilder

14 Taft Aldridge

15 Cutchin Wynn

16 Grant Howell

17 Paxton Wampler

18 Nathan Starrett

20 Scotty Napier

24 Nathan Shelburne

25 Blake Fleming

28 Andrew Rutherford

30 Thomas Huff

31 Sean Davis

32 Andrew Holmes

33 Chase Pearce

34 Jacob Haynes

35 Braxton McPherson

41 Evan Scott

42 Keegan Taylor

50 Zander Gibson

51 Lance Maggard

52 Hayden Hobbs

53 Rhett Robbins

54 Daniel Sprinkle

55 Casey Mooneyhan

56 Ajay Huff

57 Elias Eisenmenger

58 Daniel Coomer

59 Ethan Newberry

60 Camden Sykes

62 Ryder Woliver

64 Conner Mullins

65 Jarron Shuler

70 Christian Baker

74 Jacob Snodgrass

74 Jacob Davis

Schedule

Aug. 25 Union H

Sept. 1 Thomas Walker H

Sept. 15 Pineville (Ky.) A

Sept. 22 Ridgeview A

Sept. 29 Rye Cove A

Oct. 6 J.I. Burton H

Oct. 13 Gate City A

Oct. 20 Wise County Central A

Oct. 27 John Battle H

Nov. 3 Abingdon H

RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK

Coach: Dewayne Stanley

2022 Record: 11-2 (6-0)

Key returners: Ryan O’Quinn, jr.; Gabe Hackney, RB, sr.; Branson Honaker, WR-LB, jr.; Kolter Scanlon, DE, soph.

Promising newcomers: Hayden Baker, WR, jr.; Logan Sutherland, WR, jr.; Alan Mullins, DB, soph,

Key losses: Cannon Hill, RB-WR; Brandon Beavers, WR; Koda Counts, WR; Zack Owens, OL; Elijah Rasnick, OL; Walker Lester, DL,

Outlook: Over the past two seasons with the cast of O’Quinn, Hill and Beavers, Ridgeview won 20 games, advanced to two Region 2 title games and won the 2022 Mountain 7 title.

Hill and Beavers have graduated, but the 6-foot-2, 200-pound O’Quinn is back after throwing for 53 scores and 4,774 yards the past two seasons.

Honaker is the other returning starter on offense.

The only veterans on defense are junior lineman Jonathan Salyers along with Honaker (115 tackles) at middle linebacker and Scanlon at end.

O’Quinn, Sutherland, Mullins and Baker man the secondary.

The versatile Hill supplied 117 tackles last season and 1,383 total yards en route to being names the Mountain 7 player of the year

With Beavers (43 receptions, 980 yards) now in the football program at Emory & Henry, look for Baker, Honaker, senior Luke Collins and the athletic Sutherland to emerge as the new targets.

Counts is now playing at Bluefield University after starring at receiver.

Hackney and junior Chace Fuller hope to find running holes behind a new offensive line.

Sophomore Connor Smith hit more than 40 extra points last season and refined his technique over the summer in several kicking camps.

Beavers is now in the football program at Emory & Henry,

Stanley said he relishes the challenge of reloading in football-hungry Dickenson County.

Coach’s Quote: “We had a lot of good players and high expectations last season, but there were days where it was miserable. We have a good group of kids this season who like each other and work hard. It’s exciting.”

ROSTER

2 Logan Sutherland

3 Luke Collins

4 Dalton Mullins

5 Jaalan Deel

6 Bentley Brockhoff

8 Kolter Scanlon

9 Landon Mullins

10 Hayden Baker

11 Isaiah Colley

12 Ryan O’Quinn

15 Chace Fuller

16 Gabe Hackney

17 Branson Honaker

18 Tristan Stevens

19 Elijah Stallard

20 Blake Gayle

22 Brandt Mullins

24 Braylon Reed

25 Landon Shafer

27 Scott Deel

28 Elijah Abshire

32 Jacob Rasnick

33 Alan Mullins

34 Cainnan Peaks

48 Tanner Hill

50 Morgan Dye

51 Noah Rasnick

52 Jeremiah Johnson

53 Jacob Viers

54 Chris Hill

55 Waylon Perrigan

56 Brayden Cox

58 Cooper Powers

59 Austin Rose

60 Gunner McCoy

61 Connor Neece

62 Jonathan Salyers

63 Haddon Fleming

65 Jason Mullins

67 Jaeson Butts

68 Myles Phipps

70 Eli Mullins

71 Jayden Johnson

72 Eli Mullins

73 Isaiah Blankenship

75 Caden Younce

77 Mason Stallard

85 Conner Smith

Schedule

Aug. 25 J.I. Burton H

Sept. 1 Grundy H

Sept. 8 Wise County Central A

Sept. 15 Virginia High A

Sept. 22 Lee High H

Sept. 29 Richlands A

Oct. 6 Union A

Oct. 13 J ohn Battle A

Oct. 20 Abingdon H

Nov. 3 Gate City H

UNION BEARS

Coach: Travis Turner

2022 Record: 7-4, 4-2

Key returners: Reyshawn Anderson, QB, sr.; Keith Chandler, LB, soph.; Paul Huff, DB, soph.; Brent Lovell, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Braxton Bunch, WR, soph.

Key losses: Johnny Satterfield, RB; Peyton Honeycutt, RB; Tanner Bishop, OL; Jacob Hamilton, OL; Zach Hall, DL; Gabe Sneed, DL

Outlook: Union churned out another winning record last season but the Bears failed to earn a playoff victory for the first time since 2011.

That’s one of several goals for the 2023 squad, which features of mix of 11 seniors and a deep cast of talented underclassmen.

The magic starts with Anderson, who accounted for 1,255 yards rushing and 21 total scores last season.

Five starters each graduated on offense and defense.

Senior Keyshawn Anderson is in the mix at running back with Chandler and senior William Lowery. Five different running backs saw playing time last season, including the rugged Satterfield.

Sophomore receivers Paul Huff, Kam Bostic and Bunch have a range of skills at receiver.

Sophomores Jacob Horton and junior Aayden Johnson return on the offensive line.

Huff returns in the secondary along with senior Izaak Keith at inside linebacker, Huff at defensive back and Lovell at tackle. Huff earned All-Region 2D honors last season.

Chandler, who made 74 tackles last season, is an anchor at inside linebacker.

Union, which started five freshmen at times, ended last season with a 21-14 playoff loss to Gate City. The Bears made four turnovers and allowed GC to score with 29 seconds remaining.

Coach’s Quote: “We want to get back to that point where we’re able to compete and play for the region championship, We’ve had great practices this fall and the kids have dedicating themselves to the program.”

ROSTER

1 Keonte Orsby

2 Kam Bostic

3 Preston McCray

4 Paul Huff

5 William Lowery

7 Braxton Bunch

8 Camden Wharton

9 Braxton Collins

10 Reyshawn Anderson

11 Carlos Anderson

12 Abe Hall

13 Nick Burns

14 Cayden Phillips

15 Hunter Elliott

16 Keshawn Milbro

17 Keyshawn Anderson

18 Kam Stivers

20 Kamron Bishop

21 Lucas Callahan

24 Ben Herron

25 Jayden Ison

26 Ray Jones

27 Bayley Sturgill

28 Keith Chandler

30 Dylan Collins

31 Hayden Charron

32 Julian Tanner

33 Brayden Wharton

35 Evan Catron

40 Tony Taylor

42 Colton Kennedy

43 Elijah Anderson

44 Josh Guerrant

45 Brayden Mosier

49 Riley Orange

50 Izaak Keith

52 Landon Honeycutt

54 Noah Ingle

55 Colton Brown

56 Evan Roberts

58 Bryson Miller

59 Trinity Bishop

60 Jacob Horton

62 Brent Lovell

64 Aiden Kopepasah

65 Chandler Garrett

66 E.J. Hernandez

68 Jake Carpenter

70 Kaleb Stacy

71 Brayden Chandler

72 Aayden Johnson

74 Malaki Kennedy

75 Logan Moore

77 Chris Mays

81 Ethan Burke

83 Bryson Brock

85 Trayvion McCoo

88 Anthony Davis

Schedule

Aug. 25 Lee High A

Sept. 1 Richlands H

Sept. 8 Science Hill H

Sept. 15 Graham A

Sept. 22 Gate City H

Sept. 29 Twin Springs A

Oct. 6 Ridgeview H

Oct. 13 Wise County Central A

Oct. 27 Abingdon A

Nov. 3 John Battle H

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL WARRIORS

Coach: Jason Mullins

2022 Record: 4-7 (1-5)

Key returners: Owen Amos, TE, jr.; Jude Davis, LB, jr.; Austin Clevinger, DL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Sincere Haggins, QB, sr.; London Horne, RB, fr.; Aaron Mullins, DB, fr.

Key losses: Dane Elkins, WR; Brady Sturgill, OL; Ricky Onate, PK; Braden Church, QB-DB; Alec Gent, RB

Outlook: With a series of close losses, Wise Central qualified as the hard luck team of far Southwest Virginia last season.

The trail of pain included defeats against defeats came against Virginia High (38-35), Abingdon (27-26), Union (28-21), Lee High (35-30) and Gate City by a 21-14 margin.

Mullins must replace 16 seniors, while the 2023 roster includes just four seniors.

The biggest loss was quarterback Braeden Church, a three-year starter who ran for 1,035 yards and passed 631 last season.

Haggins is a key at quarterback. A transfer from inner-city Baltimore, Haggins drew early-season raves for his arm strength and quickness.

Gent added 1,367 yards rushing and 18 scores last season. Look for Davis to get carries, while Horne, freshman Blake Brook and junior Jackson Willey have speed.

Junior Nate West is in the mix at slot back, while Amos and Ethan Collins are big targets at receiver.

Clevinger anchors the offensive line at guard, while juniors Noah Trent and Marshal Dingus are also veterans. The 6-4, 260-ound Dingus has the size and leadership skill to be a force, according to his coach.

Davis (52 tackles) and Clevinger (28 tackles, five sacks) are the primary stoppers on defense, where a total of eight veterans return.

Collins, a six-foot-three basketball standout, will see time in the secondary.

The rugged Clevinger provides stability on the offensive line at guard, while junior Marshal Dingus (6-4, 270) returns at tackle along with junior Noah Trent at guard.

West and Amos also have experience in the secondary, while freshman Aaron Mullins is in line to start at cornerback.

Another bright spot for Wise Central fans is the large group of eighth and ninth graders.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a lot of potential, but we also have a lot of unknowns. I have been impressed with what the kids have been able to do in practice.”

ROSTER

1 London Horne

2 Sincere Haggins

3 Nate West

4 Jackson Wiley

5 Gabe Thomoson

6 Maddox Hafemeister

7 Zeke O’Quinn

8 Owen Amos

9 Talan Yates

10 Aaron Mullins

12 Jude Davis

13 Ethan Collins

14 Blake Brooks

15 Caden Isbell

16 Jayden Hill

18 Colton Asbury

20 Shawn Collier

21 Oluwatimileyin Babatunde

22 Caden Sexton

23 Mika Shortt

24 Jessee Greear

25 Lavant Calvent

30 Favian Onate

32 Alex Williams

33 Dalton Sturgill

35 Levi Cathell

43 Isaac Cowden

50 Noah Trent

51 Ford Riley

52 Hadley Martin

53 Cole Fleenor

54 Aiden Phillips

55 Parker Adkins

56 Branden Cretchfield

57 Rickey Kennedy

58 Austin Gilliam

59 Joshua Vaughan

60 Thomas Meade

61 Mark Miller

62 Adam Yeary

66 Marshal Dingus

69 Joseph Overden

70 Dustin Davidson

71 Aiden Osborne

72 Austin Clevinger

75 Bramble Stidham

78 McKinley Sluss

Schedule

Aug. 25 Eastside A

Sept. 1 Marion A

Sept. 8 Ridgeview H

Sept. 15 Letcher County (Ky.) H

Sept. 29 Abingdon A

Oct. 6 John Battle H

Oct. 13 Union H

Oct. 20 Lee High H

Oct. 27 Gate City A

Nov. 3 Grundy A