Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) Honaker (3)23

Patrick Henry (3) 23

3. Rural Retreat 16

4. Chilhowie 12

5. Holston 11

6. Northwood 5

Honaker Tigers

Coach: Todd Tiller

2022 record: 7-4 (1-1 in Black Diamond District)

Key returners: Peyton Musick, QB, jr.; Parker Bandy, WR/DB, sr.; Malachi Lowe, TE/DL, sr.; Aidan Lowe, RB/Kick Returner/DB, sr.; Elijah Musick, OL/DL, sr.; Avery Musick, WR/DB, soph.; Jax Dye, K, jr.; Austin Clayburne, DB, sr.; Peyton Whited, LB, sr.

Promising newcomer: Tyler Cole, OL/LB, sr.

Key losses: Jax Horn, LB/RB; Steel Monk, OL; Max Boyd, OL

Outlook: There are extremely high expectations for the high-scoring Honaker Tigers as the squad is predicted by many as the team to beat in Region 1D.

The Tigers averaged 33.6 points per game in finishing 7-4 last season and they should be even more explosive in 2023.

All-purpose playmaker Aidan Lowe, quarterback Peyton Musick, wide receiver Parker Bandy and tight end Malachi Lowe were first-team All-Region 1D performers a season ago.

Avery Musick, Tyler Stephens and Nick Ball should also catch passes from Peyton Musick, while Jaxon Dye will get some carries.

Honaker coach Todd Tiller has also liked what he’s seen from his offensive line.

Tyler Cole, Elijah Musick, Maddox Sykes, Aiden Gilbert, Jacob Powers, Peyton Whited and Blake Sheppard provide the beef in the trenches. Cole is a transfer from Richlands and will also play middle linebacker.

Elijah Musick, Gilbert, Sheppard and Sykes will anchor the D-Line.

Isaac Johnson, Whited and Austin Clayburne will see time at linebacker.

Bandy, Stephens, Avery Musick, Nick Ball and Jaxon Dye hold down the secondary. Bandy snagged six interceptions last season as a safety.

The team rejoins the Hogoheegee District after competing in the Black Diamond District since 1988. The Tigers previously competed in the Hogo from the 1978-79 through 1987-88 school years.

Coach’s Quote: “I would put this bunch against anybody in [Class] 1A and 2A as far as skill-wise goes.”

Roster

1 Peyton Musick

2 Brayden Musick

3 Avery Musick

4 Parker Bandy

5 Jaxon Dye

6 Austin Clayburne

7 Tyler Stephens

10 Nick Ball

12 Aidan Lowe

13 Kam Beavers

14 Levi Honaker

16 Braden Mabe

19 Isaac Johnson

21 Cage Castilon

26 Willie Rose

27 Gracie Cook

33 Eli McGlothlin

50 Maddox Sykes

52 Levi Johnson

53 Alex Honaker

54 Jacob Powers

55 Aiden Gilbert

59 Elijah Musick

60 Logan McGuire

62 Joshua Childress

63 Evan Kennedy

65 Peyton Whited

66 Max Tuggle

67 Blake Sheppard

70 Braxton McGlothlin

71 Tyler Cole

72 Travis Coleman

78 Ethan Hale

88 Malachi Lowe

Schedule

Aug. 24 Lebanon A

Sept. 1 Castlewood H

Sept.8 Rye Cove A

Sept. 15 Holston H

Sept. 22 Grundy H

Sept. 29 Chilhowie H

Oct. 13 Narrows A

Oct. 20 Patrick Henry A

Oct. 27 Northwood H

Nov. 3 Rural Retreat A

Patrick Henry Rebels

Coach: Seth Padgett

2022 record: 9-4 (5-0)

Key returners: Tyler Barrett, OL/DL, jr.; Conrad Ellis, OL, jr.; Kyler Thayer, OL, jr.; Will Dunn, OL, sr.; Tommy Hudson, OL/DL, sr.; Cam Goodspeed, RB, sr.; Alex Brown, QB/RB/DB, jr.;

Promising newcomers: Landon Steele, LB, sr.; Frost Croson, DB, jr.

Key losses: Bobby Cline, LB; J-Kwon McFail, RB; Ben Belcher, QB/DB

Outlook: They are constructing a new football fieldhouse at Patrick Henry and it will serve a program that has built quite the gridiron resume over the past decade.

The Rebels have reeled off nine consecutive winning seasons, nine straight playoff berths and have played in the Region 1D finals three of the last four seasons.

PH finished as regional runner-up to Holston in 2021 and was second to Grundy in 2022.

Playoff reservations are likely to be booked again for the Rebels and the headliner is 6-foot-3, 305-pound junior two-way lineman Tyler Barrett.

The reigning Region 1D defensive player of the year has offers from Virginia Tech and Norfolk State and attended prospect camps at Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Barrett made 78 tackles last year, 20 of which resulted in a loss of yardage.

He is joined on the offensive line by experienced guys such as Conrad Ellis, Kyler Thayer, Will Dunn and Tommy Hudson in what will be the biggest strength for Patrick Henry. Sammy Mink and Eli Delp are the tight ends.

The aptly named Camron Goodspeed will get the bulk of the carries, as will run-first quarterback Alex Brown.

Patrick Henry has had 2,000-yard rushers in Dakota Humphrey (2015), Zach Brown (2018), Connor Beeson (2021) and J-Kwon McFail (2022) over the previous eight seasons as Goodspeed will look to carry on that tradition. He gained more than 1K yards on the ground a season ago and had 220-yard, three-TD performance in an overtime win over Rural Retreat.

While the offense must cope with some key graduation losses, the defense will be without reliable linebacker Bobby Cline. He had more than 400 career tackles as a four-year starter.

Hudson, Barrett, Dunn and Ellis will be on the D-Line; Michael Jenkins, Landon Steele and Mink will be the linebackers. Goodspeed, Brown, Delp and Frost Croson will see time in the secondary.

Coach’s Quote: “We fell short [of a regional title] the last two years and we want to finish. Finishing is kind of what we’ve preached all summer. It’s one thing to get there, it’s another thing to actually win it. These guys have been around this thing – some of them for three, four years – and know what it takes now.”

Roster

1 Nicholas Hudson

2 Colton Frye

4 Mason Hutton

5 Eli Delp

6 Ryan Brown

7 Grant Buchanan

8 Camron Goodspeed

9 Michia Blazier

10 Frost Croson

11 Gaven Stanley

12 Jebediah Stewart

14 Kolby Hicks

15 Colton Ferguson

20 Joshua Johnson

22 Ayden Firestone

23 Draven Potter-Cole

27 Jacob Olinger

28 Dallas Harner

31 Irvin Jenkins

32 Landon Steele

33 Michael Jenkins

50 Logan Sheets

52 Kyler Thayer

55 Mason Blazier

56 Collin Orfield

57 Benjamin Cuddy

59 Robert Belcher

60 Hunter White

62 Thomas Hudson

64 Noah Reuleaux

66 Duncan Larkey

68 Aiden Crigger

71 Nolan Counts

74 Isaiah McFail

76 Conrad Ellis

77 William Dunn

78 Tyler Barrett

79 Hayden Casey

80 Whitten Puckett

82 Jacob Stilwell

84 Curtis Rapier

88 Samuel Mink

Schedule

Aug. 25 Virginia High A

Sept. 1 Lebanon H

Sept. 8 J.I. Burton A

Sept. 15 Grundy A

Sept. 22 John Battle H

Sept. 29 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 6 Holston H

Oct. 20 Honaker H

Oct. 27 Chilhowie H

Nov. 3 Northwood A

Rural Retreat Indians

Coach: Jamey Hughes

2022 record: 4-5 (2-3)

Key returners: Caleb Roberts, DB/QB, sr.; Gunner Hagerman, RB/WR/LB, sr.; Austin Umberger, TE/RB/LB, jr.; Jacob Dalton, OL/DL/LB, sr.; Tucker Fontaine, WR/DB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Hunter Vaught, RB, soph.; Anderson Newberry, RB/LB, jr.

Key losses: Gatlin Hight, RB; Kaiden Atkinson, TE; Ely Blevins, QB/DB; Isaac Shrader, OL/DE;

Outlook: Rural Retreat lost its final two games of the season in 2022 and as a result the Indians were left on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Seeking to end that drought, Rural Retreat is considered a darkhorse in the Hogoheegee District race.

Caleb Roberts is a dual-threat quarterback for the Indians and can impact a game both as a signal-caller and from the defensive secondary.

Tucker Fontaine, Trever Shelton, Austin Umberger, Gunner Hagerman and Christopher Sapp are part of a strong group of skill players. Hunter Vaught and Anderson Newberry are among those who will get carries and try to fill a major void left by four-year starter Gatlin Hight.

Center Jacob Dalton will help pave the way.

Vaught had 93 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown in Friday night’s 18-7 mashing of Marion in a VHSL Benefit Game. Fontaine had two interceptions in that contest and is among the defensive leaders.

Umberger, Shelton, Fontaine, Sapp and Roberts are defensive stalwarts too.

Coach’s Quote: “I’m excited to watch this team progress towards the team that I think they can be. We are inexperienced as far as guys that have played in varsity games, but we are talented at that same time. How quickly we are able to adjust to the learning curve that comes with varsity football will determine a lot about how this season goes for us.”

Roster

2 Caleb Roberts

3 Chaz Penwright

5 Jake Rollyson

6 Dawson Williams

7 Trever Shelton

8 Warren Robinson

9 Justin Walker

10 Jay Snavely

11 Christopher Sapp

12 Eli Atwell

14 Anderson Newberry

15 Austin Umberger

16 Tucker Fontaine

17 Ian Doss

19 Braylon Dean

20 Talan Hammack

22 Gunner Hagerman

23 Ely Newberry

24 Hunter Vaught

25 Tucker Hudson

26 Houston Bear

31 Dakota Lemmon

33 Hunter Rollyson

40 Caleb Gibson

51 Carter Haga

52 Hunter Pennington

56 Dalton Ray

57 Scott Meredith

59 Jacob Dalton

61 Easton Burkentine

63 Grayson Irvin

64 Mason Fields

65 Gage Baker

68 Odell Stroupe

70 Alijeh Nunley

72 Brandon Smith

75 Lucas Shrader

76 Leland Seagle

77 Scottie Campbell

78 Eli Poole

Schedule

Aug. 25 Fort Chiswell H

Sept. 1 Eastern Montgomery A

Sept. 8 Grayson County H

Sept. 22 George Wythe A

Sept. 29 Patrick Henry H

Oct. 6 Lebanon A

Oct. 13 Chilhowie A

Oct. 20 Northwood H

Oct. 27 Holston A

Nov. 3 Honaker H

Chilhowie Warriors

Coach: Reid Sturgill

2022 record: 0-10 (0-5)

Key returners: Asher Chapman, QB, soph.; Ian Sturgill, RB/DB, sr.; Noah Hill, WR/DB, jr.; Rylan Williams, WR/DB, jr.; Marcos Silverio, WR, sr.; Greg Fullen, OL/DL, sr.; Cayden Castle, DE, sr.; Conner Castle, DE, sr.; Branson Gwinn, DL, jr.; Daniel Hutton, LB, sr.; Ezra Taylor, LB, sr.

Promising newcomers: James “Bubs” Nash, WR/DB, sr.; Talan Poe, WR/DB, sr.; Jake Russell, WR/DB, jr.; Drake Grinstead, WR/DE, jr.

Key losses: Kevin Crewey, RB/LB; Caleb Delp, OL/DL

Outlook: Reid Sturgill is in his first season as Chilhowie’s head coach and inherits a program that had lost 14 consecutive games entering the season and endured an 0-10 showing last fall.

There is nowhere to go but up for Chilhowie and optimism abounds for a team that returns nine starters on defense and six on the offensive side of the ball.

They also have a new boss in Sturgill, who took over for Jeff Robinson in April after seven seasons as an assistant coach.

The defense figures to be a strength with four of the team’s top five tacklers from a season ago back in the fold. Ezra Taylor led the squad with 80 stops in 2022.

Meanwhile, middle linebacker Daniel Hutton, defensive end Conner Castle and defensive tackle Bransen Gwinn combined for 124 stops and six sacks. Castle had four sacks among his team-high 11 tackles for loss.

Defensive end Cayden Castle (Conner’s twin brother), defensive tackle Greg Fullen and a secondary of Ian Sturgill, Rylan Williams and Noah Hill round out the list of returning starters.

Marcos Silverio, Drake Grinstead, Landon Hall, Blake Robinson and Brandon Miller will also see playing time on D.

Offensively, the Warriors return their top scorer and rusher, most productive wide receiver and quarterback. They scored just 101 total points last season and scored multiple touchdowns in a game just four times.

Marcos Silverio rushed for 405 yards and four touchdowns last season, while Ian Sturgill caught 15 passes.

Sophomore Asher Chapman threw for 674 yards last season with five touchdowns and 17 interceptions. While he experienced some growing pains as a ninth-grader, he now knows what it’s like to take snaps at the varsity level.

Noah Hill, Rylan Williams, Silverio and Sturgill will be top targets for Chapman as the Warriors will use more spread sets offensively. Ezra Taylor, Justin Gonzalez, Jake Russell and James “Bubs” Nash should also get some touches.

Senior Greg Fullen is the leader of a much-improved offensive line from his spot at left tackle. Nate Hahn, Aidan Braughman, Brodie Miller and Bransen Gwinn will provide the blocking up front.

Sturgill’s tenure began with a Week 1 clash with Marion in a Smyth County showdown, quite a way to enter a gig that he’s growing more comfortable with by the day.

Coach’s Quote: “I don’t want us to completely forget about [last season] as much as learn from it. There was a lot of adversity last year and we’ve used that adversity to fuel a lot of our offseason progress and really motivate us coming into this year.”

Roster

1 Landon Hall

2 Noah Hill

3 Jake Russell

4 Justin Gonzalez

6 Rylan Williams

7 Ezra Taylor

9 Marcos Silverio

10 Asher Chapman

11 Nolan Blevins

12 Luke Millinax

13 Drake Grinstead

19 Daniel Hutton

20 James Nash

21 Brandon Miller

22 Ian Sturgill

23 Brax Lampkins

25 Blake Robinson

30 Garrett Dickison

31 Colton Gentry

32 Eliza Hall

33 Talan Poe

34 J.T. Moore

41 Kiptyn Davidson

42 Jordan Crisanto

44 Gavin Walker

52 Ryan Haynes

53 Kanian Biller

54 Nate Hahn

55 Cayden Castle

56 Conner Castle

57 Bryson Carter

58 Ethan Walling

59 Greg Fullen

60 Bransen Gwinn

61 Riley Perkins

62 Harold Roland

64 Luke Montgomery

65 Calvin Eller

66 Kylian Martin

68 Michael Price

70 Preston Gollehon

71 Marcus Conrath

74 Elgin Brooks

75 Aidan Broughman

77 Bodie Miller

79 Anthony Canales

80 Caleb Fuller

81 Martin Widener

83 Damien Dixon

84 Drew Mabe

86 Caden Schools

89 Greg Rouse

Schedule

Aug. 25 Marion H

Sept. 1 J.I. Burton A

Sept. 8 Narrows A

Sept. 15 Eastside H

Sept. 22 Northwood A

Sept. 29 Honaker A

Oct. 13 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 19 Rye Cove H

Oct. 27 Patrick Henry A

Nov.3 Holston H

Holston Cavaliers

Coach: Chris Akers

2022 record: 8-4 (4-1)

Key returners: Luke Green, RB/DB, jr.; Merrick Buchanan, RB, sr.; Noah Tweed, QB/DB, jr.; Landon Sanders, WR/DB, sr.; Hayden Sinclair, TE/LB, jr.; Lance Thomas, OL/DL, sr.; Tristan Hess, OL/DL, sr.; Gabe Foster, OL/LB, jr.; Caleb Casey, OL/LB, sr.; Boone Thomas, OL/DL, sr.

Key losses: Dillon Bott, RB/LB; Dustin Bott, TE/LB; Griffin Hall, K; Brack Stamper, OL; Colt Millinger, OL

Outlook: After winning back-to-back regional championships, some figured that the Holston Cavaliers would take a step back in 2022.

While they came up short in their bid for a three-peat, the dudes from Damascus still had a successful season in going 8-4 and rolled to a first-round playoff game at Rye Cove.

More wins could follow this fall for the Cavs.

The pace-setter is Noah Tweed.

The definition of a dual-threat quarterback, he piled up 1,007 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, whole throwing for 906 yards and seven scores in a breakout season. Tweed also holds down a spot in the defensive secondary.

In that aforementioned 31-8 playoff win over Rye Cove, Tweed tallied 174 yards and three TDs with his legs, while passing for 95 yards and hooking up with Merrick Buchanan on a scoring strike.

Buchanan (602 rushing yards, five TDs) and junior Luke Greene (541 rushing yards, six touchdowns) give the Cavaliers two quality running backs.

Senior Landon Sanders (12 catches, 263 yards) and junior Hayden Sinclair (nine receptions, 215 yards) are the top two returning pass-catchers.

Four of the squad’s five starting offensive linemen return.

Lance Thomas at center, Caleb Casey and Tristan Hess at guards and Boone Thomas at left tackle will provide the protection.

Holston must replace twin brothers and defensive game-changers Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott at inside linebacker, but the rest of the defense is back.

Lance Thomas, Tristen Hess and Caleb Casey are strong up front on the D-Line.

Tweed, Greene, Colton Hess and Sanders will lock things down in the secondary.

Holston’s preseason roster numbered 25 with six of those seniors.

Coach’s Quote: “This is a hard-working group. We have about 75 percent of our starters coming back on both sides of the football. We are missing some key seniors [from 2022], but we’ll see who can fill those spots.”

Roster

1 Luke Greene

2 Colton Hess

4 Collin Widener

5 Merrick Kestner Buchanan

7 Desmond Mickens

8 Ashton Widener

9 Noah Tweed

10 Eli Tweed

12 Landon Sanders

14 Brodie Richardson

15 Hayden Sinclair

50 Elijah Berryhill

51 Jacob Harris

52 Lance Thomas

53 Briar Thomas

54 Tristan Hess

55 Gabe Foster

58 Caleb Casey

60 Jo’Lon Norman

61 Levi Parks

62 Colt Thomas

65 Bryce Lane

66 Owen Rouse

70 Boone Thomas

72 Israel Parks

Schedule

Aug.25 Eastern Montgomery H

Sept. 1 Narrows H

Sept. 8 John Battle A

Sept. 15 Honaker A

Sept. 22 Hurley H

Oct. 6 Patrick Henry A

Oct. 13 Northwood H

Oct. 20 Johnson County A

Oct. 27 Rural Retreat H

Nov. 3 Chilhowie A

Northwood Panthers

Coach: Greg Prater

2022 record: 3-7 (1-4)

Key returners: Austin Graber, RB/DE, sr.; Dalton Gates, DB, soph.; Kaleb Havens, WR, sr.; Brandon Woodward, RB, sr.; Jake Barlow, OL/DL, jr.; Will Minton, OL/DL, sr.; Gabe Frye, OL/DL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Eli Williams, QB, jr.; Brody Waddle, RB, fr.

Key losses: Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, RB; Sam Rhea, QB; Blaine Joannou, RB; Denim Kirk, OL

Outlook: With a roster numbering 33 in the preseason, head coach Greg Prater is optimistic when it comes to the Northwood Panthers.

The squad from Saltville went 3-7 in 2022 and won the Smyth County championship with triumphs over archrivals Marion and Chilhowie. It was a season of ups and downs as the Panthers lost their first two games, won the next three and then ended the season with five straight defeats.

Yet, Prater felt his players matured from that experience.

Running back/defensive end Austin Graber, wide receiver/defensive back Kaleb Havens, running back/linebacker Brandon Woodward, wide receiver/defensive back Drake Maiden, two-way lineman Will Minton and two-way lineman Caleb Gobble are the seniors for the Panthers.

Woodward, Havens, Graber, Will Brown, Brody Waddle and Dalton Gates should all get touches and 6-foot-5 junior Eli Williams will be the quarterback getting them the pigskin.

Minton and Gabe Frye anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Jake Barlow also returns from an injury.

Meanwhile, Graber is a force on defense and Dalton Gates (5-11, 170) led the team in interceptions last year as a freshman from his spot in the secondary.

Northwood should be improved overall.

How that translates to the ultra-competitive Hogoheegee District is yet to be seen.

Coach’s Quote: “If we can stay healthy, we’ll be able to compete. This group is pretty special. They’ve been getting after it in practice and I like them a lot. Hustling, working hard in the weight room.”

Roster

2 Dominick Haynes

4 Waylon Nunley

5 Austin Graber

7 Dalton Gates

8 Randy Kestner

9 Xavier Stacey

10 Eli Williams

11 Brody Waddle

12 John Garner

20 Kaleb Havens

21 Brandon Woodward

23 Drake Maiden

24 Jason McCall

25 Will Brown

50 Gabe Frye

51 Carl Gates

52 Connor Anderson

54 Jake Barlow

55 Will Minton

56 Jeremiah Belcher

57 Brady Sanders

60 Brayden Havens

61 James Terry

62 Jessie Terry

63 Andrew Call

65 Snowden Hudgins

66 Prestyn Reynolds

70 Jackson Nutter

71 Shayne Ervin

73 Caleb Gobble

75 Tyler Burnette

77 Matthew McGlocklin

79 Tyler Gillespie

Schedule

Aug. 25 Twin Springs H

Sept. 1 Rye Cove H

Sept. 8 Eastern Montgomery A

Sept. 15 Twin Valley H

Sept. 22 Chilhowie H

Sept. 29 Castlewood A

Oct. 13 Holston A

Oct. 20 Rural Retreat

Oct. 27 Honaker A

Nov. 3 Patrick Henry H

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe Maroons

Coach: Brandon Harner

2022 record: 10-4 (4-0)

Key returners: Laden Houston, RB/LB, sr.; Tandom Smith, QB/LB, sr.; Brayden Rainey, TE/DE, jr.; Holden Luttrell, WR/DB, jr.; Austin Repass, WR/DB, sr.; Brock Ayers, OL, jr.; Hollis Rigney, OL, jr.; Alex Murrell, OL, sr. ; Dylan Sisk, OL/DL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Shane Huff, WR/DB, jr.; Trey Rainey, RB/LB, jr.; Caleb Campbell, WR, sr.

Key losses: Colton Green, DE/P; Ben Jollay, RB; Leyton Fowler, LB/RB; Luke Jollay, DB; Owen Repass, C; Zach Neal, OL; Brady Walters, DB

Outlook: When the George Wythe Maroons reconvened for offseason weightlifting sessions in early-January, they did so with renewed focus as they aim to once again be among the Virginia High School League’s elite.

Coming off a season which culminated in a state runner-up finish, the Maroons have turned the page and hope to author another memorable chapter in one of the area’s longest-running success stories.

The crew from Wytheville has not had a sub.-500 record since 1996 and the Maroons have made the playoffs every season since 2007. This is a program that is used to winning and winning a lot.

Two guys who played well in GW’s 49-27 loss to Riverheads in the 2022 state finals are the cornerstones for the Maroons.

Tandom Smith took over as George Wythe’s starting quarterback in the third game of the season due to an injury and had a stellar performance as a dual-threat signal-caller. He threw for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 912 yards and 14 scores. He threw a TD pass and also had a rushing touchdown in that aforementioned setback to Riverheads.

As an inside linebacker, Smith amassed 13 tackles for loss last fall.

Tailback Laden Houston had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score and also had a 3-yard touchdown run against Riverheads. He finished the season with 560 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards.

As an outside linebacker, he had 13 tackles for loss as well.

Brayden Rainey, Trey Rainey, Austin Repass and Caleb Campbell are playmakers as well.

Dylan Sisk, Brock Ayers, Hollis Rigney and Alex Murrell lead the way on the offensive line.

The other side of the ball took a major hit as mainstays like Leyton Fowler, Colton Green, Ben Jollay and Luke Jollay all graduated.

Coach’s Quote: “With what we have coming back, I think offensively, I will be very disappointed if we’re not hard to handle.”

Roster

1 Laden Houston

2 Shane Huff

3 Brayden Rainey

4 Trey Rainey

5 Holden Luttrell

6 Luke Clarke

7 Ethan Gates

8 Cade Bralley

9 Kaiden Irby

11 Austin Repass

12 Caleb Cmapbell

13 J’mere Rivens

14 Jeriah Cooper

15 Tandom Smith

16 Jessee Collins

17 Ashton Crigger

19 Isaiah Alford

21 Aaron Jackson

22 Luca Charles

23 Camden Skeens

24 Urijah Hunt-Diorio

25 Trenton Hall

50 Hollis Rigney

51 Gunner Gray

52 Kyle Stephens

53 Byron Haskins

54 William McCauley-Gray

55 Dylan Sisk

56 Trey Sparks

60 Isaiah Cook

65 Bryson Bard

69 Thomas Mitchell

70 Alex Murrell

74 Jared Carpenter

71 Brock Ayers

75 Isaac Cabell

76 Charles Aikens

77 Brett Smelser

Seth Ortiz

Schedule

Aug. 25 Radford A

Sept. 8 Graham H

Sept. 15 Carroll County H

Sept. 22 Rural Retreat H

Sept. 29 Galax A

Oct. 6 Giles H

Oct. 13 J.I. Burton A

Oct. 20 Fort Chiswell A

Oct. 27 Grayson County A

Nov. 3 Auburn H