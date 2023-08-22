Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Rye Cove (5)25

2. Thomas Walker (1) 18

3. Twin Springs 16

4. Eastside 14

5. J.I. Burton 12

6. Castlewood5

Rye Cove Eagles

Coach: Gary Collier

2022 record: 7-3 (4-1)

Key returners: Landon Lane, QB/LB, jr.; Payton Darnell, RB/DB, sr.; Will Rollins, FB/LB, soph.; Carter Roach-Hodge, RB/LB, soph.; Logan Barnette, WR/DB, sr.; Luke Jessee, TE/LB, soph.; Jay Bowen, TE/DE, sr.; Clayton Austin, OL, jr.; Dakota Meade, OL, sr.; Trevor Darnell, OL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Brayllen Paille, TE/LB, jr.; Hamilton Osborne, LB, jr.; Ethan Lawson, OL, fr; Brian Hall, DB, soph.

Key losses: Jonathon Howell, RB/LB; Jackson Barnette, OL/DE; Trey Osborne, OL

Outlook: What will the Rye Cove Eagles do for an encore?

Picked to finish next-to-last in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll and entering the season on a 13-game losing streak, The Cove shocked everyone in 2022 by winning seven games, earning a share of the Cumberland crown and hosting a first-round playoff game.

Gary Collier earned Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year honors and the starting lineup remains almost entirely intact for his second go-around. There is also added depth with a roster that numbered 47 on Aug. 2 at media day.

Six guys who earned first-team All-Cumberland District accolades are back, including quarterback/linebacker Landon Lane (866 passing yards; 493 rushing yards) and two-way lineman Trevor Darnell (47 tackles), who were honored on both sides of the ball.

Fullback Will Rollins (359 rushing yards), middle linebacker Carter Roach-Hodge (74 tackles), defensive back Logan Barnette (six interceptions) and defensive end Jay Bowen (three sacks) were the other all-district performers.

Running back/linebacker Payton Darnell, sophomore tight end/linebacker Luke Jessee (who had a key catch in a win over Thomas Walker), center Clayton Austin (a three-year starter) and senior offensive lineman Dakota Meade are also proven at the varsity level.

Ethan Lawson, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound freshman, will occupy the left tackle spot on the O-Line and has all the size of a college prospect.

Will the Eagles have a letdown or build on last year’s success? That has yet to be seen.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re not going to be overlooked and we kind of have a target on us now. Our expectations are much higher than they were last year. That’s the program we want to be. We don’t want to win a game or two and everybody be excited or satisfied about that. Our expectations are up and we toughened up our schedule a bit.”

Roster

1 Brayllen Paille

2 Gaige Sloan

3 Landon Lane

4 Will Rollins

5 Zach Lane

6 Jacob Jessee

7 Blake Goins

9 Carter Roach-Hodge

10 Tyler Shupe

11 Logan Barnette

12 Brady Darnell

14 Luke Jessee

15 Devlin Baggio

16 Payton Darnell

20 Cole Barnette

21 Clifton Bishop

22 Ethan Darnell

23 Kaden Bowen

24 Cole Williams

29 Hunter Young

31 Brian Hall

33 Caleb Stanley

34 Hagan Rhoton

35 Jaykob Baker

36 Connor Gilliam

42 Aden Fields Sanders

44 Ben McElroy

45 Rueben Ulyanov

50 Landon McNew

53 Carter Austin

54 Ryan Bowen

58 Diego Dortch

60 Griffey Williams

62 Zachary Tomlinson

63 Steven Mullins

65 Clayton Austin

68 Caden Bishop

70 Shaun Edwards

72 Zachary Tester

73 Ethan Lawson

74 Dakota Meade

75 Cooper Bowen

77 Hayden Walker

78 Trevor Darnell

82 Jay Bowen

88 Andrew Dockery

Schedule

Aug. 25 Hancock County H

Sept. 1 Northwood A

Sept. 8 Honaker H

Sept. 15 Thomas Walker A

Sept. 22 Castlewood H

Sept. 29 Lee High H

Oct. 6 Eastside A

Oct. 19 Chilhowie A

Oct. 27 J.I. Burton H

Nov. 3 Twin Springs A

Thomas Walker Pioneers

Coach: Tanner Hall

2022 record: 3-7 (2-3)

Key returners: Tyler Lee, C, sr.; Brennan “Tater” Hensley, OL, sr.; Landon Lowe, WR, sr.; Darrin Gulley, QB, sr.; Dylan McCurry, RB/LB, jr.; Jacob McCurry, DB, sr.; Matthew Hatfield, OL, sr.; Dallas Doyle, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Nick Kimberlin, WR/DB, sr.; Andrew Bigge, OL/DL, soph.

Key losses: Trey Miller, OL/DL; Riley McCurry, TE/LB; Xander Spears, RB/LB; Noah Cavin, LB

Outlook: Sixteen seniors dot the roster for second-year head coach Tanner Hall’s club and the Pioneers appear poised to battle for the top spot in the Cumberland District.

“Our senior leadership has been awesome,” Hall said. “We relied on them heavily and they’ve kind of answered every call we’ve put out.”

The strength offensively is up front as Brennan “Tater” Hensley, Tyler Lee, Dallas Doyle and Matthew Hatfield are three-year starters on the offensive line. Lee was a second-team All-Cumberland District pick.

Six-foot-five, 290-pound sophomore Andrew Bigge could fill the other spot.

Quarterback Darrin Gulley is a three-year starter as well and has a proven running back in Dylan McCurry. Landon Lowe, Jacob McCurry and Nick Kimberlin are also playmakers.

The Pioneers are young at linebacker as Dylan McCurry is the only returning starter at that spot. However, the secondary returns Lowe, Jacob McCurry, James Hatfield and Clayton Moore and the D-Line is proven.

A 30-28 double-overtime loss to Rye Cove and a 36-28 setback to Claiborne County were contests that could have gone either way last year and left Thomas Walker with a .500 record and a possible playoff spot.

“We talk about we want to be in a position to win the game at the end,” Hall said. “We were in ‘em, but now we need to take that next step and be able to close it out and figure out ways to win.”

Coach’s Quote: “We feel like we’re in a lot better place than we were at this point last year. We’ve got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football coming back and we’ve got some new faces that we’re really excited about.”

Roster

1 Landon Lowe

2 Jacob McCurry

3 Hunter Norris

4 Carter Robinson

5 Clay Cheek

6 Malachi Langley

7 J.D. Odle

8 Adrienne Grabeel

9 Joseph Hunley

10 Brice Necessary

11 Nick Kimberlin

12 Darin Gulley

15 Landon Dyke

16 Blake Will

17 Marky Gulley

20 Gael Querol

21 Clayton Moore

23 Tanner Jones

24 Connar Pauley

25 James Cooke

30 James Hatfield

33 Aiden Haley

40 Jackson Spears

43 Dylan McCurry

50 Tyler Lee

52 Nathan Steele

53 Jesse Hatfield

54 Haley Parsons

56 Matthew Hatfield

58 Preston Campbell

60 Dallas Doyle

62 Carson Haley

65 Devon Langley

69 Brennan “Tater” Hensley

71 Alstin Sharp

72 Cameron Whinebarger

77 Andrew Bigge

88 Jason Singleton

Schedule

Aug. 25 Cumberland Gap; A

Sept. 1 Lee High A

Sept. 8 Castlewood A

Sept. 15 Rye Cove H

Sept. 29 Unaka A

Oct. 6 Hurley H

Oct. 13 Twin Valley H

Oct. 20 Eastside A

Oct. 27 Twin Springs H

Nov. 3 J.I. Burton H

Twin Springs Titans

Coach: Keith Warner

2022 record: 7-3 (4-1)

Key returners: Jimmy Pascual, LB/OL, sr.; Chase Daugherty, OL/DL, sr.; Brodie White, OL/DE, sr.; Colten Kilgore, WR/DB/Kick Returner, sr.; Colten Gilmer, WR/DB, sr.; Abel Dingus, QB, sr.; Julian Pascual, FB, soph.; Andrew Myers, K, jr.; Austin Glymp, DB, jr.

Promising newcomer: Seth Pendergrass, DB, soph.;

Key losses: Ryan Horne, RB; Andrew Salyer, C/DL; James Craig, OL/LB; Michael Wagner, TE; Tristan Counts, FB/DL

Outlook: Twin Springs earned a share of the Cumberland District championship in 2022 with Ryan Horne establishing a single-season program record for rushing and earning league offensive player of the year honors.

Horne departed, but the Titans have plenty of solid standouts to build around with the most notable being reigning Cumberland District offensive lineman of the year Chase Daugherty. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound strong man did not allow a sack.

“In my opinion, he’s the best in the region and I’m not saying that because he’s my kid,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “He’s tough, hard-nosed and finishes every play. With him coming back, he anchors our line.”

Jimmy Pascual and Brodie White join Daugherty up front and have experience, while center Jayden Collins and Caden Hall will battle in the trenches too.

Quarterback Abel Dingus has improved and has two proven playmakers in Colten Kilgore and Colten Gilmore. The offense will probably be more of the wide-open variety this fall for the Titans.

Meanwhile, middle linebacker Jimmy Pascual is among the leaders of the defense.

Coach’s Quote: “I like our guys. A lot of people are looking at what we lost last year and obviously those guys were a huge part of our success, but every year I try to preach to these guys that it’s their time to shine and they’ve earned this.”

Roster

1 Thomas Calhoun

2 Colten Kilgore

3 Colten Gilmer

4 Graham Steffey

5 Abel Dingus

7 Andrew Myers

8 Seth Pendegrass

9 Clay Ross

12 Julian Pascual

15 Brennon Weddle

20 Jordan Barnett

23 Gian Reina

24 Austin Glymp

29 Ryan Berry

32 Landon Williams

33 Xavier Sawyer

38 Micheal Greear

44 Braylon Cox

50 Mane Napier

53 Brodie White

55 Caden Hall

56 Bruce Sawyer

61 Aleric Renshaw

65 Peyton Broadwter

66 Zach Sykes

67 Chase Daugherty

70 Jimmy Pascual

72 Jet Renshaw

76 Hunter Kern

79 Jayden Collins

Schedule

Aug. 25 Northwood; A

Sept. 1 Unaka A

Sept. 15 J.I. Burton H

Sept. 22 Cumberland Gap A

Sept. 29 Union H

Oct. 6 Castlewood A

Oct. 13 Eastside H

Oct. 20 Hancock County H

Oct. 27 Thomas Walker A

Nov. 3;Rye Cove;H

Eastside Spartans

Coach: Mike Rhodes

2022 record: 1-9 (1-5)

Key returners: Noah Morgan, OL, jr.; Reagan Wood, OL/DE, jr.; Colton Yates, OL, sr.; Luke Trent, RB/DB, jr.; Dayton Stanley, FB/DL, jr.; Payton Adkins, QB, jr.; Gabe Raymond, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Keldan Hamilton, RB/LB, fr.; Landry Carico, OL/DL, fr.; Tristan Fields, OL, fr.; Noah Hamilton, LB, fr.; Dalton Yates, LB, fr.; Yasir Hilton, TE/OL/DE, jr.

Key losses: Eli McCoy, WR/DE; Evan Mullins, RB/LB; Nick Ward, RB/Kick Returner/LB; Jaxsyn Collins, DB

Outlook: Eastside closed the 2022 season with a 55-38 win over Castlewood, but that turned out to be the only win of the year in what was a tough season for the Spartans. The team allowed 42.6 points per game.

The crew from Coeburn should be improved as the crew and will rely on some battle-tested standouts and an influx of promising newcomers.

Dayton Stanley is among the former and he is a bruiser that can dole out hard hits on both sides of the ball. He was a second-team All-Cumberland District honoree as both a fullback and on the D-Line a year ago.

Payton Adkins took over at quarterback in the fifth game of the season and seemed to get better each time out. He threw two touchdowns and also rushed for a score in that aforementioned season finale against Castlewood and in the contest before that racked up 207 yards through the air in a loss to Thomas Walker.

Running back Luke Trent and wide receiver Gabe Raymond are also in the business of making big plays too.

Tackle Reagan Wood, right guard Colton Yates and center Noah Morgan anchor the offensive line. A lot of those same guys hold down spots on the defensive side of the ball, while Tanner Perry is back in the fold at cornerback.

There is also a youth movement at Eastside as the 27-man preseason roster included 10 ninth-graders.

“We’ll probably start five or six freshmen both ways,” Rhodes said. “They are not your average freshmen. Their football IQ is extremely high. Once they catch up to the speed of the game in a couple of weeks they’ll be ready to roll. The future looks good.”

Coach’s Quote: “We want to play smashmouth football, run the football, eat clock and play good defense.”

Roster

1 Tanner Perry

2 Payton Adkins

5 Braxton Freeman

6 Dayton Stanley

7 Noah Barnette

8 Dalton Yates

9 Gabe Raymond

10 Noah Hamilton

12 Keldan Hamilton

13 Jonathon Elliott

21 Chase Carico

22 Luke Trent

23/64 Yasir Hilton

25 Christian Slagle

27 Steven More

33 Wyatt Kennedy

50 Tristan Fields

51 Noah Morgan

53 Mason Blevins

55 Jayden Tedesco

56 Reagan Wood

58 Colton Yates

64 Yasir Hilton

72 Landry Carico

74 Tony Underwood

75 Christian Bolling

77 Luke Dutton

78 Bryson Collins

Schedule

Aug. 25 Wise County Central H

Sept. 1 Hurley A

Sept. 8 River View (W.Va.) A

Sept. 15; Chilhowie A

Sept. 29 J.I. Burotn A

Oct.6 Rye Cove H

Oct. 13 Twin Springs A

Oct. 20 Thomas Walker H

Oct. 27 Auburn H

Nov. 3 Castlewood H

J.I. Burton Raiders

Coach: Jacob Caudill

2022 record: 5-5 (4-1)

Key returners: Carter Stidham, C, jr.; Ian Tate, WR/DB, jr.; Mike Carver, DL, jr.; D.J. Buchanan,, OL/DL, sr.; Braylon McConnell, LB, sr.; Holden Hutchinson, LB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Adrian Russell, OL, soph.; Bryan Culbertson, OL, fr.; Kaenan Sturgill, OL/LB, soph.; Jake Reynolds, OL, jr.; Jaye Coleman, RB, fr.; Dru Peters, WR, fr.; Colin Hart, WR, jr.; Alex Colley, RB, fr; Tyson Welch, QB, jr.; Peyton Brummitte, QB, fr.; Carter Sowden, WR/LB, sr.

Key losses: Morgan Potter, OL/DL; Bryson Keys, OL/DE; Dauntae Keys, OL/DE; Isaiah Sturgill, OL/DL; Clay Hart, WR/DB; Noa Godsey, QB/LB; Brayden Dutton, DB/RB/Kick Returner; Trey Keys, RB/DB; Ethan Hawk, FB/LB; Landon Reed, LB;

Outlook: It could be classified as a rebuilding year for the Raiders since they lost 10 seniors to graduation from a squad that earned a share of the Cumberland District title and barely missed the Region 1D playoffs.

In fact, center Carter Stidham is the only returning starter on offense and there are only four seniors on the roster this time around.

The three most productive rushers, leading receiver and top eight tacklers all departed. To make matters worse, projected starting quarterback Drew Culbertson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the summer.

Ian Tate is the most proven player and perhaps the most versatile guy on the roster as he had nine carries for 86 yards and a touchdown, nine catches for 154 yards and two scores, 42 kick return yards, 16 ½ tackles and two interceptions a year ago.

Tate and D.J. Buchanan were the only returning players for the Raiders to have scored a touchdown last season.

Union transfer Tyson Welch and Peyton Brummitte will take snaps at quarterback.

The likes of Buchanan, Mike Carver, Adrian Russell, Bryan Culbertson, Kaenan Sturgill and Union transfer Jake Reynolds will join Stidham on the offensive line.

Jayce Coleman, Dru Peters, Colin Hart and Alex Colley are a youthful group in the mix at the skill positions alongside Tate.

Braylon McConnell is the top returning tackler as he made 25 stops last season. Linebacker Holden Hutchinson recorded 21 tackles and defensive lineman D.J. Buchanan made 19 ½ tackles.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re going to be young, but have a good group of hard-working kids. That’s gonna hopefully get us over the edge.”

Roster

1 Drew Culbertson

2 Dillan Rowe

3 Peyton Brummitte

4 Alex Colley

5 Brayden McCoy

6 Tyson Welch

8 Jayce Coleman

10 Brody Garrett

11 Colin Hart

21 Lukas Ball

22 Dru Peters

24 Ian Tate

25 Elijah Jones

26 Carter Sowden

30 Brayden McConnell

32 Lucas McClain

36 Holden Hutchinson

50 Hagan Ball

51 Ian Wells

52 Carter Stidham

53 Bryan Culbertson

54 Jake Reynolds

56 DJ Buchanan

60 Adrian Russell

62 Kyan Green

65 Brayden Broskey

56 Braxton Coffey

70 Mike Carver

74 Preston McNew

77 Kaenan Sturgill

78 Ethan Owens

79 Dave Sturgill

Schedule

Aug;25 Ridgeview A

Sept. 1 Chilhowie H

Sept. 8 Patrick Henry H

Sept. 15 Twin Springs A

Sept. 29 Eastside H

Oct. 6 Lee High A

Oct. 13 George Wythe A

Oct. 20 Castlewood H

Oct. 27 Rye Cove A

Nov. 3 Thomas Walker A

Castlewood Blue Devils

Coach: Bubba Edwards

2022 record: 1-9 (0-5)

Key returners: Gabe Jones, TE/DL, jr.; Kaleb Taylor, LB, jr.; Jimmy Shouse, DB, jr.; Brayden Houchins, QB, jr.; Forrest McConnell, QB/WR/DB, sr.; Xavier Sanders, WR/DB, sr.; Lucas Cress, WR/DB, sr.; Seth Sifford, RB/LB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Seth Farmer, RB, soph.; Jasper Salyers, OL, soph.

Key losses: Brad Steffey, TE/LB; Cayden Dishman, WR/K/P/DB; Slade Castle, WR; Kaden Lasley, RB/LB; Austin Kiser, RB/WR;

Outlook: It’s time for Bubba Ball Part II as gregarious offensive guru Bubba Edwards is in his second season as Castlewood’s head coach and will implement his pass-happy offense once again. The Blue Devils boast a quartet of playmakers in Brayden Houchins, Forrest McConnell, Kaleb Taylor and Jimmy Shouse.

Castlewood opened the 2022 season with a 49-20 win over North Greene, but lost its final nine games. The Blue Devils dropped three-point decisions to Honaker and Thomas Walker during that skid.

Castlewood returned just one player who scored a touchdown last season (Shouse), lost guys who gained 992 of the Blue Devils’ 1,173 rushing yards and dudes departed who accounted for 1,574 of the squad’s 1,594 receiving yards.

Yet, Edwards is still confident that Castlewood can move the chains and the Blue Devils posted an 18-6 win over Twin Valley on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Houchins passed for 725 yards with four touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season after taking over at quarterback for McConnell, who was injured after amassing 869 yards through the air with nine TDs and 11 INTs.

McConnell will mainly be catching passes instead of throwing them this fall.

Edwards describes Houchins as a “100 percent pocket passer” and he has plenty of targets in Shouse, Xavier Sanders, Kaleb Taylor, Wes Harvey and Lucas Cress.

Shouse had 84 rushing yards last season, while making 54 tackles and snagging five interceptions on defense.

“He’s probably the most athletic kid we have,” Edwards said.

Seth Sifford (five carries, 82 yards) returns in the backfield and will get carries alongside John Battle transfer Seth Farmer.

Jasper Salyers, Jacob Young, Trey Hamm, Eli Long, Brunner Houchins, Mason Long and JC Dean will play up front on both sides of the ball.

Junior linebacker Kaleb Taylor (60 ½ tackles, two sacks) spearheads the defense and he played well during a preseason jamboree hosted by Twin Valley.

Sifford, Salyers, Cress, Harvey, Sanders and McConnell will also be counted on to make stops.

The Blue Devils had just three seniors on their 22-man preseason roster.

Coach’s Quote: “The ones here are happy to be here, they are coachable and we’ll live with it. It is what it is around here.”

Roster

1 Jimmy Shouse

2 Jacob Farmer

3 Xavier Sanders

4 Lucas Cress

5 Sam Gibson

6 Seth Farmer

7 Kaleb Taylor

8 Brayden Houchins

10 Forrest McConnell

11 Ty Parks

12 Ely King

22 Seth Sifford

24 Dylan Godsey

33 Wes Harvey

50 Brunner Houchins

52 Jasper Salyers

53 Matthew Nickels

55 Nate Frye

56 Burton Casey

58 JC Dean

60 Eli Long

61 Mason Long

65 Jacob Young

77 Trey Hamm

Schedule

Aug. 25;North Greene;H

Sept. 1;Honaker;A

Sept. 7;Thomas Walker;H

Sept. 15;Lebanon;H

Sept. 22;Rye Cove;A

Sept. 29;Northwood;H

Oct. 6;Twin Springs;H

Oct. 13;J.I. Burton;A

Oct. 27;Hurley;A

Nov. 3;Eastside;A