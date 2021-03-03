PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Southwest District Football Preview Capsules

Lebanon Pioneers

Coach: Michael Webb

2019 record: 1-9 (1-4)

Key returners: Trent Ray, OL/DL; Daniel McCurdy, OL/DL; Skylar Street, OL; Alden Ward, RB/DB; Caleb McGlothlin, WR/DE; Fisher Martin, LB; Hunter Martin, DB

Promising newcomers: Grayson Olson RB/DB; Gavin Gibson DE; J.D. Tatum RB/DB; Thai Tatum OL/LB; Hunter Phipps OL/DL

Key losses: Logan Smith RB/DB; Casey White QB; Dustin Baumgardner C/DE; Kent Musick G/LB

Outlook: Seven starters returned, including several who started both on offense and defense.

The Pioneers have struggled with limited rosters in recent years, but the news was all good from the 2021 season opener.

In a rare Sunday afternoon contest, Lebanon rushed for 331 yards and passed for 62 in a 27-6 decision over Russell County rival Honaker.

Eight different players carried the ball for the Pioneers, with the rugged Ward (130 yards) and Hunter Hertig (87 yards, two touchdowns) setting the pace.

Ray recently won a Class 2 state wrestling title at 220 pounds, while Fisher Martin placed second in the 170-pound weight class and Hunter Martin was third at 120.

During the 2019 season, the lone win for Lebanon came on a 28-20 decision over Virginia High. Ward accounted for 152 yards rushing and three scores.

White threw for 10 scores in 2019, while Logan Smith collected 11 touchdowns and Ward added eight.

Coach’s Quote: “I’ve been really proud of the team’s effort at practice so far. I’ve also been proud of how our players bought into following COVID protocols, and I hope they continue that. The SWD is always challenging, with no weeks off. All SWD teams are well-coached and will be ready each week.”

Schedule

Feb. 28 Honaker W,27-6

March 6 Graham A

March 12 Virginia High H

March 20 Tazewell H

March 26 Richlands A

April 2 Marion H

Marion Scarlet Hurricanes

Coach: Tim Smith

2019 record: 3-8 (1-4)

Key returners: Colton Blevins, RB/LB, sr.; Ben Calhoun, WR/QB; Landon Mabe, OL/DL, jr.; Matt Vipperman, WR/DB, sr.; Luke Pruitt, RB/LB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Jack Hall, sr.; Grant Williams, jr.; Will Stephenson, OL, sr.

Key losses: Will Moss; Tanner Tate; Devin Hamm; Justin Olinger; Colby Blevins; Zach Richardson.

Outlook: Marion began the season with an emotional 14-5 home victory over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

On a rainy afternoon with muddy field conditions, Marion generated 144 total yards. The defense allowed just 115 total yards, while forcing five turnovers.

Sophomore Logan Langston emerged as a weapon, catching two touchdown passes from Calhoun. The gritty Blevins added 52 yards rushing, and Vipperman added two interceptions.

Pruitt is the son of former Marion football player Otis Pruitt.

Mabe, a standout wrestler, anchors the line corps.

Hall and Williams are imports from the Marion basketball team, which made a surprising playoff run.

Depth at the skill positions is a team strength, while lack of depth in the line is a concern.

Smith said his freshman class “looks great.”

In 2019, Marion posted consecutive wins over John Battle, Grayson County and Lebanon en route to a playoff berth. Tate threw for nine scores on the season.

Coach’s Quote: “We are taking this season one day at a time and concentrating on staying healthy. We’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on how to improve as coaches and as a team. We look forward to compete a high level.”

Schedule

Feb. 27 Chilhowie W,14-5

March 5 Tazewell A

March 13 Graham H

March 19 Richlands A

March 26 Virginia High H

April 2 Lebanon A

Richlands Blue Tornado

Coach: Thad Wells

2019 record: 6-5 (4-1)

Key returners: Logan Steele, RB/LB, sr.; Bowen Tarter, OL/LB, sr.; Isaac Cole, OL, sr.; Dalton Smith, sr., TE/LB; Noah Spencer, WR, sr.; Sage Webb, WR/DB, jr.; Bryce Taylor, DL, jr.; Shane Vencill, DL, jr.; Zack Gillespie, DL, sr.; Jake Altizer, LB, sr.; Evan McNerlin, LB, sr.; Ethan Lester, DB, sr.; Dylan Brown, WR/DB

Promising newcomers: Corey Hale, jr.; Jordan Honeycutt, jr.; Riley Keen, jr.; Colton Keen, jr.; Jacob Maggard, jr.; Austin Newberry, jr.; Drew Simmons, jr.

Key losses: Cade Simmons; Will Tarter; Logan Altizer; Hayden Whited; Colton Medley; Nick Houchins; Levi Forrest; Thomas Blankenship; Luke Martin; Ethan Phipps

Outlook: The big news in Richlands involves the head coach.

Following a 23-year run, Greg Mance left to direct the football program at Loris High School near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Mance guided the Blue Tornado to 205 wins, 12 SWD titles, eight regional crowns and the 2006 state championship.

In addition to playing for Mance as the quarterback, Wells served as the offensive coordinator for his former coach.

Wells also has a sterling resume as a head coach, guiding Blacksburg to a state football title in 2016.

After posting a record of 27-12 at Blacksburg, Wells spent the last two seasons at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he crafted a 16-10 mark.

The Blues ended the 2019 season with a 28-16 loss at Wise County Central in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs. The score was tied 7-7 at halftime, and Richlands only trailed 21-16 with 2:53 left in the game.

Simmons threw for 12 touchdowns in the regular season and passed for 233 yards in that playoff matchup against Wise Central.

The 6-5 Forrest, now playing at Penn State, contributed 11 regular season field goals, including four connections from at least 51 yards.

Look for more innovative offensive concepts from the Blues, with the speedy Webb serving as the centerpiece. Webb collected 11 regular season touchdowns in 2019.

In last week’s 33-13 loss to Graham, Webb supplied 127 total yards. Richlands trailed just 7-0 at halftime but was handicapped by three turnovers.

Cox, a tall junior, completed 13 passes for 124 yards. A variety of players caught passes, while Steele made some made impressive runs.

The leader on defense is the relentless Altizer. The Blues feature five senior linebackers.

Coach’s Quote: “We are excited to give our seniors the best season we can considering everything they have been through. Everyone is working hard, and they desire to do their best for this senior class. We have so many good people in this program. We expect good things.”

Schedule

Feb. 27 Graham L,33-13

March 6 Virginia High A

March 12 Tazewell H

March 19 Marion H

March 26 Lebanon H

April 2 Graham A

Tazewell Bulldogs

Coach: J’Me Harris

2019 record: 7-4 (3-2)

Key returners: Gavin Nunley, QB, sr.; Chancellor Harris, RB/DB, sr.; Josiah Jordan, WR/CB, sr.; Cassius Harris, WR/CB, soph.; Mike Jones, WR, jr.; Jayden Taylor, TE/DE, sr.; Josh Herndon, OL/DL, sr.; Octavius Pridgen, OL/DE, jr.; Hagen Cochran, OL, jr.; Travis Brewster, OL, sr.; Tanner Wimmer, DB/PK, sr.; Jared Mullins, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Brock Alley, TD, fr.; Kaizon Taylor, RB/DE, fr.

Key losses: Cameron Taylor, LB; Cade Myers, LB; Jacob Witt, DL

Outlook: The 2019 season was one for the history books at Tazewell.

Despite serious knee injuries to Chancellor Harris and Jones, the Bulldogs crafted their first winning record since 2009.

The season culminated with a 42-14 loss against Graham in the first round of the playoffs.

Most of the key cogs return from that run, including every starter from an offense that amassed the second-most points in the 92-year history of the program.

Chancellor Harris (5-11, 190) is now back to full health. The Morehead State signee entered the season with 34 touchdowns and 2,412 yards rushing, and he needs just 1,110 yards to pass legendary John “Raindrop” Rainey as the school’s career rushing leader.

The 5-10 Jordan, who entered the season with 86 career receptions for 1,667 yards and 21 scores, is on pace to break the school mark in career receptions.

Herndon (6-7, 315) recently showed his strength and footwork by capturing a Class 2 state title wrestling crown in the 285-pound weight class. Herndon, who has started 32 games on each side of the line, has signed to play football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Nunley is another proven talent. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who has a 7-3 record as a starter, rushed for 1,092 yards and passed for 800 with 10 scores in 2019.

Cassius Harris (21 receptions) and Jones also have big-play potential.

The defense features a mixture of size and speed, but the Bulldogs will miss big end Jacob Witt. After leading the SWD in sacks in 2019, Witt suffered a season-ending injury during basketball season.

Tazewell opened the 2021 season with a 28-17 loss at four-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads. The Bulldogs led that game 9-7 at halftime and 17-14 in the second half.

Coach’s Quote: “Experience is our strength on offense. We have older guys come to practice every day and demand that the young guys practice at the level the coaches expect. We’re very fortunate to have them.”

Schedule

Feb. 27 Riverheads L, 28-17

March 5 Marion H

March 12 Richlands A

March 19 Lebanon A

March 27 Graham H

April 2 Virginia High H

Roster

1 Chancellor Harris

2 Josiah Jordan

3 Gavin Nunley

4 Cassius Harris

5 Mike Jones

6 Jayden Taylor

7 Jared Mullins

8 Brock Alley

9 Jacob Witt

10 Jacob Mullins

14 Tanner Wimmer

17 Tyler Wimmer

18 Austin Hale

19 Tyler Gillespie

21 Kaizon Taylor

22 Josh Shortridge

23 James Huffman

24 Ayvree Ziegler

25 John Powers

27 Ethan Pugalee

28 Jaime Rizo

31 Mike Young

34 Ethan McDaniel

50 Octavius Pridgen

52 Ben Remines

54 Eli Griffey

55 Ricky Compton

56 Hagen Cochran

70 Travis Brewster

72 Chase Hodges

73 Josh Herndon

77 Hayden Dudley

Virginia High Bearcats

Coach: Michael Crist

2019 record: 1-9 (1-4)

Key returners: Stevie Thomas, RB, jr.; Dominic Norris, WR, jr.; Conner Davidson, RB, soph.; Kavonta Smith, WR, jr.; Eli Edwards, OL, soph.; Ajaani Delaney, LB, JR; Matty Shy, OL, jr.; Dakota Widener, DL, jr.; Camden Principe, DL, sr.; Daylin Johnson, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Brody Jones, QB, soph.; Patrick Poku, WR, soph.; Taj Streeter, RB, soph.; Kevin Nguyen, OL, sr.; Parker Carroll, DB, soph.; Royal Washington, WR, soph.; Donnie Thomas, RB, fr.; Josh Worley, WR, jr.; Lucas Alvarado, OL, jr.; Gavin Mitchell, LB, soph.; Zac White, WR, jr.

Key losses: Xzavion Fields; Isaac McIntosh; Gabe Wilson; A.J. Krumtum; Shannon Klegg

Outlook: Virginia High showed promise with some new faces in the season-opening 19-12 win over Grundy.

The biggest lift came from the 6-3 Jones at quarterback. After working last season as a receiver and defensive back, Jones passed for 306 yards and two scores.

Poku, who moved over from the soccer field, flashed speed on touchdown connections of 81 and 74 yards. Junior Nick Blankenship was also effective in the passing game.

VHS fans took the most delight in the return of versatile Stevie Thomas from a knee injury. Thomas, who rushed for 1,386 yards as a sophomore, is not back to 100 percent health but he did a score a touchdown and make a key defensive play in the final seconds against Grundy.

Shy and Delaney also played well on defense.

Team speed at the skill positions is a plus. Inexperience is a concern, especially with two new starters on the offensive line.

The Bearcats have 45 total players, including seven seniors.

The lone win for VHS in 2019 was a 47-12 decision over Marion. Thomas rushed for 202 yards and five scores in that game, while Delaney recorded two interceptions.

Coach’s Quote: “Our numbers are up, and our kids have shown they are excited to return to the field. We have promising returners and newcomers at our skill positions, with more team speed than we’ve had in a couple years. Our success will be dependent on how fast we can get our boys up front and our newcomers ready.”

Schedule

Feb. 27 Grundy W, 19-12

March 6 Richlands H

March 12 Lebanon A

March 20 Graham H

March 26 Marion A

April 2 Tazewell A