PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Southwest District Football Capsules

Graham G-Men
Coach: Tony Palmer
Spring 2021 Record: 5-1 (5-0)
Key returners: Brody Meadows, OL, sr.; Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, WR, sr.; Brayden Meadows, WR, jr.; Zack Blevins, LB, sr.; Connor Roberts, OL, jr.; Ben Morgan, PK, sr.
Promising newcomers: Aiden Hubbard, WR, soph.; Brayden Carr, QB, soph.
Key losses: Jamir Blevins, QB; Justin Fritz, RB; Zach Dales, DB
Outlook: Graham features two of the top talents in far Southwest Virginia with Bradshaw and Brody Meadows.
The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Meadows announced his verbal commitment to play at the University of Virginia on June 25.
Turner-Bradshaw, a 5-10, 160-pound speedster has attracted interest from colleges such as Notre Dame, West Virginia, Marshall, Virginia and Purdue.
Seven starters return from an offense that averaged 38 points per game.
In addition to Turner-Bradshaw, the backfield candidates include 5-8 sophomore Ty’Drez Clements, 5-11 senior David Brown, 6-foot junior Braden Watkins and 6-foot junior Gage Sawyers.
Six-foot-two Zack Blevins is in the mix at quarterback with Brayden Meadows and the 6-1 Carr. Jamir Blevins threw for eight scores last season and ran for five more
Fritz, who scored 15 touchdowns, is now in the wrestling program at Bluefield State.
Brody Meadows is the centerpiece of the offensive line corps at left tackle. Roberts (6-3, 255) returns at the other tackle. Center Ethan Alvis (5-9, 225) and guard Cody Dolin (6-2, 230) also started last season.
Bradshaw, Zack Blevins, Brayden Meadows and Roberts are the accomplished veterans on defense, while senior Ethan Church has experience in the secondary.
After earning its fourth straight SWD title, Graham allowed 306 yards rushing in a bitter 30-24 loss in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs.
Coach’s Quote: “It was a quick turnaround, but I kind of liked it. It didn’t allow us to sulk over the loss to end our season.”
ROSTER
1 Braden Watkins
3 Ben Morgan
4 Elijah Sarver
5 Ty’Drez Clements
6 Gage Sawyers
7 Johnathan Shockley
8 Xayvion Bradshaw-Turner
9 Brayden Meadows
10 Brayden Carr
11 Chase Brown
12 Bruce Terry
13 Tristian Hass
14 David Brown
15 Zack Blevins
16 Brody Sharp
17 Yubrenal Isabelle
19 Dylan Nash
20 Aiden Wallace
21 Myles Raley
22 Sean Hughes
23 Ethan Church
24 Ayden Crews
25 Robert Stallard
29 Blake Graham
30 Jacob Pruitt
31 Nick Stirewalt
32 Adam Justice
33 Chris Edwards
34 Isiah Sluss
35 Tyler Thompson
42 Mason Spaulding
43 Aaron French
44 Brian Huggins
45 Brycen Whitt
50 Carter Lloyd
52 Cody Dolin
53 Kaden Rotenberry
54 Connor Kelly
55 Ethan Alvis
56 Connor Roberts
57 Amari Hill
60 Cameron Henegar
61 Bryson Stacy
62 Conner Lambert
63 Hayden Dawson
65 Rockford Christian
72 Ben Hendrick
74 Adam Hughes
75 Troy Anderson
78 Brody Meadows
80 Blake Kinser
81 Aiden Hubbard
82 Carl Ausborne
Marion Scarlet Hurricanes
Coach: Tim Smith
Spring 2021 Record: 1-6 (0-5)
Key returners: Landen Mabe, OL/DL, sr.; Trenton Watkins; QB, sr.; Logan Langston, WR, jr.; Ricky Carroll, LB, sr.; Matt Pruitt, DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Reid Osborne, QB, soph.; J.B. Carroll, RB, soph.; Austin Coe, OL, soph.; Brody Taylor, RB, soph.
Key losses: Colton Blevins, RB; Luke Pruitt, RB; Ben Calhoun, QB
Outlook: Smith is relying on his blue-collar corps of seven seniors to set the pace.
The leader of that group is Mabe, a standout wrestler who uses his strength on both sides of the line.
Watkins and Osborne are vying for time at quarterback, with Travis Doane, Parker Wolfe, Matt Nelson, Brenner Davis and Matthew Pruitt in the mix at receiver.
The ground attack will feature a new look with Brody Taylor and Florida transfer J.B. Carroll, the younger brother of Ricky Carroll. Smith has compared Taylor to former Marion great Sam Wagner in terms of vision.
Mabe and guard Jonathan Creasy are the pacesetters on the offensive line.
Taylor will also work at inside linebacker. Another line prospect to watch is the 6-5, 260-pound Coe.
Perhaps the best news in the preseason was the increase in roster size to 46. That number includes a large freshman class.
Marion ended last season with a 68-40 loss at Gate City in a VHSL Plus-One game.
Coach’s Quote: “It will all start with our seniors. They have been setting a great example with their dedication and leadership, and that will trickle down though our program.”
Richlands Blue Tornado
Coach: Jeff Tarter
Spring 2021 Record: 3-4 (3-1)
Key returners: Sage Webb, WR, sr.; Shane Vencill, DL, sr.; Gavin Cox, QB, sr.; Dylan Brown, RB, sr.; Bryce Taylor, LB, sr.
Promising newcomers: Cole Vanover, RB, soph.; Caden Dupree, RB, soph.; Tyler Cole, DE, soph
Key losses: Bowen Tarter, LB; Logan Steele, RB; Jake Altizer, LB
Outlook: A familiar face is in a different place at Richlands.
Tarter, who has spent 37 years in the Blue Tornado football program, is the new head coach of the Blue Tornado.
With the upbeat Tarter in control, preseason practice went smooth for a team trying to forget the first losing record since 2017.
With 20 seniors, 11 returning starters and a proven game-breaker, the building blocks are in place for a resurgence.
That game-breaker is Webb, a 6-foot speedster who recently made a verbal commitment to compete in the Ivy League with University of Pennsylvania. Webb will play various roles on offense, including slot back.
The Blues feature one of the largest quarterbacks in the Virginia High School League in Cox. Tarter listed his quarterback at 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds during media day.
Brown is the primary option at running back. Vanover and Dupree are pushing for playing time along with senior Colton Keen.
Big is a fitting way to describe the offensive line. Five likely regulars weigh at least 290 pounds, including 321-pound Ashton Lester.
Taylor is a stopper at middle linebacker, with senior Draven Baldwin working at nose guard and Vencill at defensive tackle.
Richlands, which missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000, ended last season with a 38-34 loss to Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One game.
Coach’s Quote: “The transition to head coach has not been bad because I’ve helped with a bunch of the legwork in this program for years. I know the players and they know what to expect from me.”
Tazewell Bulldogs
Coach: J’Me Harris
Spring 2021 Record: 3-3 (3-1)
Key returners: Cassius Harris, WR, jr.; Jared Mullins, DB, sr.; Jacob Witt, DL, sr.; Mike Jones, WR, sr.; Octavius Pridgen, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Brock Alley, RB, soph.; Kaizon Taylor, RB, soph.
Key losses: Chancellor Harris, RB; Josiah Jordan, WR; Josh Herndon, OL; Gavin Nunley, QB; Jayden Taylor, DE; Tanner Wimmer, PK
Outlook: Following years of growth within the program, Tazewell came within a failed two-point conversion against Graham of winning the SWD title.
Nine starters return, including nine seniors among a roster of 34.
The immediate challenge will be finding a replacement for Chancellor Harris, who signed with Morehead State after rushing for over 3,000 yards. Harris competed in the recent Blue & White game at Morehead and has a chance of earning playing time as a freshman
Senior Jared Mullins is the new player to watch for the Bulldogs. Coach Harris compares Mullins to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart for his ability as a playmaker.
Mullins will divide his time between quarterback and receiver on offense. Mullins will also work at safety on defense where he earned all-region honors in the spring.
Alley and Taylor are the new faces in the backfield. They combined for 98 yards rushing and three scores in a recent benefit game against Chilhowie.
Receivers Jones and Cassius Harris have the speed to create big plays.
Senior Jacob Witt (6-5, 277) returns on the defensive line after being sidelined last season by an injury suffered during basketball season. Witt led the SWD in sacks as a sophomore.
Pridgen (6-2, 250) is also in the line mix.
Herndon and Jordan are now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Jayden Taylor (Emory & Henry) and Wimmer (Bluefield University) are also in college programs.
Tazewell ended last season with a 39-20 loss to Wise County Central in the first round of the regional playoffs.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a lot of talented freshmen and sophomores. Those guys are young so we need a veteran to step up and bring us some consistency. But we don’t care what class you’re in. We’re going to play the best guys, and the players will decide that.”
Virginia High Bearcats
Coach: Derrick Patterson
Spring 2021 Record: 3-3 (1-3)
Key returners: Stevie Thomas, RB, sr.; Ajaani Delaney, LB, sr.; Kavonta Smith, DL, sr.; Conner Davidson, DB, sr.; Brody Jones, QB, Patrick Poku, WR, jr.
Promising newcomers: Alijah Burks, RB, fr.; Donnie Thomas, WR, soph.; Jason Plaster, OL, soph.
Key losses: none
Outlook: Following a successful seven-year run as the Holston head coach, Patterson made the 26-mile jump from Damascus to Bristol.
Former head coach Michael Crist left to take the head job at Radford High School after directing the Bearcats for eight seasons.
Patterson was greeted by 18 returning starters among a roster of 45. That group features a four-year starter in the backfield with Stevie Thomas. After battling through a knee injury last season, the dynamic Thomas said he is now back to 100 percent.
In addition to Thomas, the eight-man senior class features heavy-hitting linebacker Ajaani Delaney and Smith at defensive tackle. Smith is also a three-year starter.
Davidson and Burks joins Thomas in the offensive backfield, while 6-3 junior Brody Jones returns at quarterback in the spread formation. Burks was impressive in the preseason on offense and defense.
The speedy targets at receiver include Poku, Delaney and Donnie Thomas.
Smith anchors the undersized offensive line at tackle, where he will be joined by senior Lucas Alvarado. Plaster and junior Eli Edwards are working at guard, with sophomore Cody Griffith at center.
Alvarado and Burks are the inside linebackers on defense, with Delaney and junior Shane Doxzon on the outside.
Smith is a force at nose guard. He will be joined in the defensive line by Plaster and senior Isaac Hawkins.
Davidson directs the defense from his safety spot, while Thomas, Jones and Poku will also see time in the secondary.
The Bearcats finished the spring season in style with a 40-21 win over John Battle in a VHSL Plus-One Game. Thomas accounted for four scores and 159-yard rushing, while Jones passed for over 100 yards.
Coach’s Quote: “Whenever a team has 18 returning starters, it’s a great place to start from.”
COACHES POLL
1. Graham
2. Richlands
3. Tazewell
4. Virginia High
5. Marion