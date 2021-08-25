PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Southwest District Football Capsules

Outlook: Smith is relying on his blue-collar corps of seven seniors to set the pace.

The leader of that group is Mabe, a standout wrestler who uses his strength on both sides of the line.

Watkins and Osborne are vying for time at quarterback, with Travis Doane, Parker Wolfe, Matt Nelson, Brenner Davis and Matthew Pruitt in the mix at receiver.

The ground attack will feature a new look with Brody Taylor and Florida transfer J.B. Carroll, the younger brother of Ricky Carroll. Smith has compared Taylor to former Marion great Sam Wagner in terms of vision.

Mabe and guard Jonathan Creasy are the pacesetters on the offensive line.

Taylor will also work at inside linebacker. Another line prospect to watch is the 6-5, 260-pound Coe.

Perhaps the best news in the preseason was the increase in roster size to 46. That number includes a large freshman class.

Marion ended last season with a 68-40 loss at Gate City in a VHSL Plus-One game.

Coach’s Quote: “It will all start with our seniors. They have been setting a great example with their dedication and leadership, and that will trickle down though our program.”