PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Mountain 7 District Football Preview Capsules

Coach: Garrett Amburgey
2019 record: 5-6 (4-2)
Key returners: Martin Lucas, RB, sr.; Malique Hounshell, RB, jr.; Dasean Lucas, OL, soph.; Joshua Lockhart, OL, sr.; Alex Odle, OL, sr., Eli Ratcliff, TE/LB, sr., Peyton McClanahan, WR, jr.; Haynes Carter, WR/DB, jr.; Ethan Doane, WR, sr.; Reese Jones, DL, sr.; Jake Johnson, LB, sr.; Connor Barton, LB, sr.; Bishop Cook, DB, jr.; Timmy Jessee, DB, jr.; Jake Puckett, DB, sr.; Tyler Harless, DB, sr.
Promising newcomers: Cole Lambert, QB, jr.
Key losses: Major Cook; Dylan Hale; River Carter; Jadon Boothe
Outlook: Abingdon opened the season in style with a 62-20 win over Gate City.
The Falcons rushed for 290 yards, passed for 82 and displayed all sorts of depth on both sides of the ball.
Lucas, who has signed to play at William and Mary, is the headliner. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound strongman has accounted for 2,119 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns the past two seasons. Hounshell, a speedster, rushed for 689 yards in 2019.
The receiving corps is solid, as Carter, Doane and the 6-3 McClanahan (28 receptions, 404 yards) combined for 57 catches in 2019.
Johnson (90 tackles), Ratcliff (47 tackles, 8 tackles for loss), Jones (31 tackles) and Barton (26 tackles) are proven stoppers.
Lucas missed the final four games of 2019 due to a broken foot. The Falcons ended that season with a 48-28 loss at Northside.
Coach’s Quote: “We are experienced and deep. With that experience, we have guys that have grown into team leaders because they know what it takes to be successful. This is a great group to be around each day.”
ROSTER
1 Cole Lambert
2 Haynes Carter
3 Jake Johnson
4 Noah Blankenship
5 Brayden Self
6 Benaiah Hammond
7 Jake Puckett
8 Jack Ferguson
9 Xander Brown
10 Ethan Doane
11 Jackson Holmes
12 Walker Wood
14 Ethan Grubb
15 Neal Pochyla
17 Lucas Brooks
18 Jackson Lane
20 Peyton McClanahan
21 Timmy Jessee
22 Malique Hounshell
24 Bishop Cook
25 Tyler Harless
28 Talan Golloway
30 Zackery Reed
32 Bryson Totonchian
33 Braiden Mock
34 Yenesew Smith
35 Max Jessee
38 Blake Phillips
40 Reese Jones
42 Tobias Reid
44 Eli Ratcliff
45 Dennin Jenkins
50 Charlie Sturgill
51 Josh Lockhart
52 Hunter Infante
54 Lucas Droguettt
55 Dasean Lucas
56 Gideon Robbins
57 Noah Gilliam
58 Landon Hibbitts
52 Alex Blankenship
64 Eli Singleton
65 Kadin Hounshell
66 Zach Justice
70 Alex Odle
71 Mason Hale
72 Adam Keen
73 Alex Crumpton
74 Paul Widener
75 Jacob McDiffett
76 Sage Blevins
82 Will Henley
84 Reed Jones
85 Connor Barton
88 Melvin Helton
Schedule
Feb. 27 Gate City W,62-20
March 5 Wise Central A
March 12 Lee High H
March 19 Union A
March 26 Ridgeview H
April 2 John Battle A
Coach: Jeremy Houseright
2019 record: 4-7 (2-4)
Key returners: Will Edwards, C, jr.; Carson Jenkins, RB/WR, jr.; Luke Reed, QB, sr.; Brady Edwards, DL/LB, jr.; Ethan Fleming, DB/LB, soph.
Promising newcomers: Luke Bledsoe, QB, fr.; Eli McMurray, WR, fr.; Brendan Cassidy, RB, soph.; Cyrus Gibson, DE, soph; Cameron Dolan, LB, soph
Key losses: Michael Calhoun, RB; Jon Sallee, TE; Kert Gibson, OL; D’Andre Mack, RB
Outlook: Gate City began the 2019 season with a 1-5 record. Behind the power running of Calhoun and the creativity of Reed, the Blue Devils rallied with three straight wins.
The surge ended in a 20-19 playoff loss at Union. Operating from a spread offense, GC led 19-13 with a 7:47 left before Union crafted a game-winning 65-yard drive.
Seven starters return but Houseright must replace 13 seniors. So far, that lack of experience has been evident as the Blue Devils have lost to John Battle (16-6) and Abingdon (62-20).
After missing two key cogs on offense in the opener, GC passed for 200 yards against Abingdon.
Coach’s Quote: “The leadership of last year’s seniors will be missed, but these other guys are following their example. We’ve got a bunch of young kids who are growing up in a hurry and laying it on the line. We’re flying around, but we’ve got to get better.”
Schedule
Feb. 22 John Battle L, 16-6
Feb. 27 Abingdon L, 62-20
March 5 Union H
March 12 Wise Central A
March 19 Ridgeview H
April 2 Lee High A
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Brad Ricker
2019 record: 2-8 (1-5)
Key returners: Jack Thurston, QB/DB; Zach Moore, RB; Nash Clifton, OL/DL; Miguel Blanco, OL/LB; Nick Lail, WR/DB; Shannon Wohlford, RB/ DL; Christian Dula, DB
Promising newcomers: Broadie Bailey; Brayden Bailey; Braxton Emerson
Key losses: Tyler McCloud, OL; Eddie Rodriguez, OL; Jonah Welch, OL
Outlook: John Battle created a buzz in the first week of the season with a 16-6 win at Gate City.
With Thurston directing the veer offense, the Trojans rushed for 221 yards. Thurston (86 yards rushing) and Moore (60 yards) set the pace.
The rugged Clifton was one of several players on the reworked line who opened up running holes.
The Trojans also held Gate City to 84 total yards, including 10 yards rushing.
Due to issues with coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols within the John Battle program, both last week’s game at Wise County Central and this week’s contest against Ridgeview were postponed.
Thurston passed for six scores as a junior as Battle posted wins over Virginia High and Lee High.
Coach’s Quote: “This group is fun to be around. They work extremely hard and we are extremely grateful to have a season.”
Schedule
Feb. 22 Gate City W, 16-6
Feb. 27 Wise Central ppd.
March 5 Ridgeview ppd.
March 12 Union H
March 26 Lee High H
April 2 Abingdon H
Lee High Generals
Coach: Alec Haston
2019 record: 0-10 (0-6)
Key returners: Ethan Blanken, WR/DB, sr.; Jonathan Blanken, FB/LB, sr.; Nick Napier, RB/LB, sr.; Richard Lovell, OL/DL, jr.; Jordan Laster, LB, jr.; Brennan Ely, TE/DL, jr.; Tanner Laster, QB, jr.; Trent Baker, RB/LB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Logan Grace, WR, sr.; Drew Sturgill, RB/LB, soph.
Key losses: Noah Sage, OL; Justice Fannon, WR; Colee Cotrell, OL; Bryce Clark, DB; Jayden Spain, LB; Hunter Parkey, WR/K
Outlook: Lee High has posted a 2-18 record the past two seasons. The last victory came against Eastside in the fourth week of the 2018 campaign.
The struggles have continued this season, as the Generals have been outscored by a total of 70-0 in losses to Union and Ridgeview.
On the bright side, Lee High features experience at several positions.
Tanner Laster led the team in rushing and scored 11 touchdowns in 2019, while Landon Laster led the team in tackles over the second half of the season.
Lovell recorded 46 knockdown blocks, 35 tackles and four sacks. Ethan Blanken is a playmaker on offense and defense, while Jonathan Blanken is the top returning tackler. Ely can be a force at tight end.
Nick Napier, who was slowed by injuries as a junior, is a team captain who ranked second in the team in rushing as a junior
Fannon is now playing at Bluefield College, while Sage is in the Virginia Tech football program.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a good group of returning players at several key positions. We also have a promising group of newcomers that we think can contribute immediately.”
Schedule
Feb. 22 Union L, 28-0
Feb. 27 Ridgeview L, 42-0
March 12 Abingdon A
March 19 Wise Central H
March 26 John Battle A
April 2 Gate City H
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Todd Tiller
2019 record: 9-3 (5-1)
Key returners: Nick Phillips, QB, sr.; Trenton Adkins, RB, sr.; Andrew Edwards, OL, sr.; Lucas Deel, OL, sr.; Colt Fletcher, TE/LB, sr.; Cannon Hill, WR/LB, soph.; Caden Gibson, DL, jr.; Shane Deel, DL, jr.; Austin Cook, LB, jr.; Zander Boggs, DB, jr.; Landon Knepp, PK, sr.
Promising newcomers: Zak Owens, OL, soph.; Brandon Beavers, WR, soph.; Koda Counts, WR/LB, soph.
Key losses: Alijah Sproles, Joey Yates
Outlook: Ridgeview earned the top seed in the region in 2019 as Adkins collected 2,856 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns.
After thumping Marion 49-7 in the first round of the playoffs, the Wolfpack allowed 246 yards rushing in a 14-7 loss to Wise County Central.
Except for three linemen, most of the offense returns intact. The Toledo-bound Adkins will generate attention from fans and defensive coordinators.
Phillips, who threw for seven scores in the 2019 regular season, will look to keep defenders honest.
So far this season, Adkins has rushed for 185 yards. Phillips has thrown for 234 yards and five scores, with Counts catching three touchdowns.
Coach’s Quote: “I feel we have the talent and potential to battle for the district championship. At the end of the day, we’re just thankful to be able to play.”
Schedule
Feb. 22 Wise Central L, 14-7
Feb. 27 Lee High W, 42-0
March 5 John Battle ppd.
March 19 Gate City A
March 26 Abingdon A
April 2 Union A
Union Bears
Coach: Travis Turner
2019 record: 9-3 (5-1)
Key returners: Brody Gibson, QB; Xavier Lomax, RB/LB; Ethan Mabe, TE/DL; Zack Hall, OL; Carson Ray, OL; Malachi Jenkins, WR/DB; Alex Rasnick, WR/DB; Tanner Jervis, DL; C.J. Jones, LB; Trey Smith, LB
Promising newcomers: None listed
Key losses: Mason Polier; Antwan Jenkins; Trevor Wagner; Bryce Guerrant
Outlook: With Polier setting a torrid pace on offense and defense in 2019, Union tied Ridgeview for the district title and advanced to the second round of the Region D playoffs.
The fun run stopped there, as the Bears dropped a 48-7 decision to Graham. Union managed just two first downs and 101 total yards in a game that featured a running clock for the entire second half.
A total of 13 starters return, while gritty athletes such as Johnny Satterfield, Peyton Honeycutt and basketball star Bradley Bunch figure to earn prominent roles.
Lomax, who was slowed by injury in 2019, has been the breakout star so far this season. He accounted for 127 yards rushing and three scores as the Bears blanked Lee High. The defense, led by Jones at linebacker, allowed just 86 yards against the Generals.
Union has either won or tied for five district titles since the consolidated school opened.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a good group of skill players returning that have gained a lot of experience, and we have a young group of linemen. We’re looking forward to getting these guys developed for a bright future. It’s been a strange year, and our community is excited for Union football.
Schedule
Feb. 22 Lee High W, 28-0
March 5 Gate City A
March 12 John Battle A
March 19 Abingdon H
March 26 Wise Central H
March 2 Ridgeview A
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Luke Owens
2019 record: 10-3 (4-2)
Key returners: Ethan Mullins, QB/DB, jr.; C.J. Crabtree, WB, sr.; Matthew Boggs, WB/LB, jr.; Ben Brickey, WR/DB, sr.; Noah Bolling, FB/LB, sr.; Tyson Tester, TE/LB, jr.; Austin Eldridge, DE, sr.; Daniel Hawkins, DE, jr.; Brady Sturgill, DT, soph.; Devan Dingus, DT, sr.; Logan Mullins, LB, jr.; Maddox Reynolds, S, jr.
Promising newcomers: Braeden Church, WR/DB, soph.; Dustin Sturgill, FB/LB, soph.; Aaron Salyer, OL, jr.
Key losses: Josh Price, OL
Outlook: Interest has been building in the Wise Country Central program thanks to a young cast of athletes who have gradually gained experience together as starters.
The Warriors powered their way to the 2019 Region 2D title game before falling 43-14 to Graham. Before 2019, Central had a 0-4 playoff record since the school opened in 2011.
Ethan Mullins passed for 953 yards and rushed for 501 in 2019 from the Wing-T attack, while Crabtree supplied 1,877 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns.
Bolling (559 yards) and Boggs (585 yards rush) combined for 20 scores, while Brickey generated 532 yards receiving.
The good news continued in the opening game this season, as the Warriors took a 14-7 win against Ridgeview. Crabtree rushed for 57 yards, while Bolling contributed 46 yards and both touchdowns.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m very excited about the season. We have a lot of veteran players that have played in a lot of games. We finished the year strong (in 2019) and we need to build on that.”
Schedule
Feb. 22 Ridgeview W, 14-7
Feb. 26 John Battle ppd.
March 5 Abingdon H
March 12 Gate City H
March 19 Lee High A
March 26 Union A