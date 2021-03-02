PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Mountain 7 District Football Preview Capsules

Gate City Blue Devils

Coach: Jeremy Houseright

2019 record: 4-7 (2-4)

Key returners: Will Edwards, C, jr.; Carson Jenkins, RB/WR, jr.; Luke Reed, QB, sr.; Brady Edwards, DL/LB, jr.; Ethan Fleming, DB/LB, soph.

Promising newcomers: Luke Bledsoe, QB, fr.; Eli McMurray, WR, fr.; Brendan Cassidy, RB, soph.; Cyrus Gibson, DE, soph; Cameron Dolan, LB, soph

Key losses: Michael Calhoun, RB; Jon Sallee, TE; Kert Gibson, OL; D’Andre Mack, RB

Outlook: Gate City began the 2019 season with a 1-5 record. Behind the power running of Calhoun and the creativity of Reed, the Blue Devils rallied with three straight wins.

The surge ended in a 20-19 playoff loss at Union. Operating from a spread offense, GC led 19-13 with a 7:47 left before Union crafted a game-winning 65-yard drive.

Seven starters return but Houseright must replace 13 seniors. So far, that lack of experience has been evident as the Blue Devils have lost to John Battle (16-6) and Abingdon (62-20).

After missing two key cogs on offense in the opener, GC passed for 200 yards against Abingdon.

Coach’s Quote: “The leadership of last year’s seniors will be missed, but these other guys are following their example. We’ve got a bunch of young kids who are growing up in a hurry and laying it on the line. We’re flying around, but we’ve got to get better.”

Schedule

Feb. 22 John Battle L, 16-6

Feb. 27 Abingdon L, 62-20

March 5 Union H

March 12 Wise Central A

March 19 Ridgeview H

April 2 Lee High A

John Battle Trojans

Coach: Brad Ricker

2019 record: 2-8 (1-5)

Key returners: Jack Thurston, QB/DB; Zach Moore, RB; Nash Clifton, OL/DL; Miguel Blanco, OL/LB; Nick Lail, WR/DB; Shannon Wohlford, RB/ DL; Christian Dula, DB

Promising newcomers: Broadie Bailey; Brayden Bailey; Braxton Emerson

Key losses: Tyler McCloud, OL; Eddie Rodriguez, OL; Jonah Welch, OL

Outlook: John Battle created a buzz in the first week of the season with a 16-6 win at Gate City.

With Thurston directing the veer offense, the Trojans rushed for 221 yards. Thurston (86 yards rushing) and Moore (60 yards) set the pace.

The rugged Clifton was one of several players on the reworked line who opened up running holes.

The Trojans also held Gate City to 84 total yards, including 10 yards rushing.

Due to issues with coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols within the John Battle program, both last week’s game at Wise County Central and this week’s contest against Ridgeview were postponed.

Thurston passed for six scores as a junior as Battle posted wins over Virginia High and Lee High.

Coach’s Quote: “This group is fun to be around. They work extremely hard and we are extremely grateful to have a season.”

Schedule

Feb. 22 Gate City W, 16-6

Feb. 27 Wise Central ppd.

March 5 Ridgeview ppd.

March 12 Union H

March 26 Lee High H

April 2 Abingdon H

Lee High Generals

Coach: Alec Haston

2019 record: 0-10 (0-6)

Key returners: Ethan Blanken, WR/DB, sr.; Jonathan Blanken, FB/LB, sr.; Nick Napier, RB/LB, sr.; Richard Lovell, OL/DL, jr.; Jordan Laster, LB, jr.; Brennan Ely, TE/DL, jr.; Tanner Laster, QB, jr.; Trent Baker, RB/LB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Logan Grace, WR, sr.; Drew Sturgill, RB/LB, soph.

Key losses: Noah Sage, OL; Justice Fannon, WR; Colee Cotrell, OL; Bryce Clark, DB; Jayden Spain, LB; Hunter Parkey, WR/K

Outlook: Lee High has posted a 2-18 record the past two seasons. The last victory came against Eastside in the fourth week of the 2018 campaign.

The struggles have continued this season, as the Generals have been outscored by a total of 70-0 in losses to Union and Ridgeview.

On the bright side, Lee High features experience at several positions.

Tanner Laster led the team in rushing and scored 11 touchdowns in 2019, while Landon Laster led the team in tackles over the second half of the season.

Lovell recorded 46 knockdown blocks, 35 tackles and four sacks. Ethan Blanken is a playmaker on offense and defense, while Jonathan Blanken is the top returning tackler. Ely can be a force at tight end.

Nick Napier, who was slowed by injuries as a junior, is a team captain who ranked second in the team in rushing as a junior

Fannon is now playing at Bluefield College, while Sage is in the Virginia Tech football program.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a good group of returning players at several key positions. We also have a promising group of newcomers that we think can contribute immediately.”

Schedule

Feb. 22 Union L, 28-0

Feb. 27 Ridgeview L, 42-0

March 12 Abingdon A

March 19 Wise Central H

March 26 John Battle A

April 2 Gate City H

Ridgeview Wolfpack

Coach: Todd Tiller

2019 record: 9-3 (5-1)

Key returners: Nick Phillips, QB, sr.; Trenton Adkins, RB, sr.; Andrew Edwards, OL, sr.; Lucas Deel, OL, sr.; Colt Fletcher, TE/LB, sr.; Cannon Hill, WR/LB, soph.; Caden Gibson, DL, jr.; Shane Deel, DL, jr.; Austin Cook, LB, jr.; Zander Boggs, DB, jr.; Landon Knepp, PK, sr.

Promising newcomers: Zak Owens, OL, soph.; Brandon Beavers, WR, soph.; Koda Counts, WR/LB, soph.

Key losses: Alijah Sproles, Joey Yates

Outlook: Ridgeview earned the top seed in the region in 2019 as Adkins collected 2,856 yards rushing and 47 touchdowns.

After thumping Marion 49-7 in the first round of the playoffs, the Wolfpack allowed 246 yards rushing in a 14-7 loss to Wise County Central.

Except for three linemen, most of the offense returns intact. The Toledo-bound Adkins will generate attention from fans and defensive coordinators.

Phillips, who threw for seven scores in the 2019 regular season, will look to keep defenders honest.

So far this season, Adkins has rushed for 185 yards. Phillips has thrown for 234 yards and five scores, with Counts catching three touchdowns.

Coach’s Quote: “I feel we have the talent and potential to battle for the district championship. At the end of the day, we’re just thankful to be able to play.”

Schedule

Feb. 22 Wise Central L, 14-7

Feb. 27 Lee High W, 42-0

March 5 John Battle ppd.

March 19 Gate City A

March 26 Abingdon A

April 2 Union A

Union Bears

Coach: Travis Turner

2019 record: 9-3 (5-1)

Key returners: Brody Gibson, QB; Xavier Lomax, RB/LB; Ethan Mabe, TE/DL; Zack Hall, OL; Carson Ray, OL; Malachi Jenkins, WR/DB; Alex Rasnick, WR/DB; Tanner Jervis, DL; C.J. Jones, LB; Trey Smith, LB

Promising newcomers: None listed

Key losses: Mason Polier; Antwan Jenkins; Trevor Wagner; Bryce Guerrant

Outlook: With Polier setting a torrid pace on offense and defense in 2019, Union tied Ridgeview for the district title and advanced to the second round of the Region D playoffs.

The fun run stopped there, as the Bears dropped a 48-7 decision to Graham. Union managed just two first downs and 101 total yards in a game that featured a running clock for the entire second half.

A total of 13 starters return, while gritty athletes such as Johnny Satterfield, Peyton Honeycutt and basketball star Bradley Bunch figure to earn prominent roles.

Lomax, who was slowed by injury in 2019, has been the breakout star so far this season. He accounted for 127 yards rushing and three scores as the Bears blanked Lee High. The defense, led by Jones at linebacker, allowed just 86 yards against the Generals.

Union has either won or tied for five district titles since the consolidated school opened.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a good group of skill players returning that have gained a lot of experience, and we have a young group of linemen. We’re looking forward to getting these guys developed for a bright future. It’s been a strange year, and our community is excited for Union football.

Schedule

Feb. 22 Lee High W, 28-0

March 5 Gate City A

March 12 John Battle A

March 19 Abingdon H

March 26 Wise Central H

March 2 Ridgeview A

Wise County Central Warriors

Coach: Luke Owens

2019 record: 10-3 (4-2)

Key returners: Ethan Mullins, QB/DB, jr.; C.J. Crabtree, WB, sr.; Matthew Boggs, WB/LB, jr.; Ben Brickey, WR/DB, sr.; Noah Bolling, FB/LB, sr.; Tyson Tester, TE/LB, jr.; Austin Eldridge, DE, sr.; Daniel Hawkins, DE, jr.; Brady Sturgill, DT, soph.; Devan Dingus, DT, sr.; Logan Mullins, LB, jr.; Maddox Reynolds, S, jr.

Promising newcomers: Braeden Church, WR/DB, soph.; Dustin Sturgill, FB/LB, soph.; Aaron Salyer, OL, jr.

Key losses: Josh Price, OL

Outlook: Interest has been building in the Wise Country Central program thanks to a young cast of athletes who have gradually gained experience together as starters.

The Warriors powered their way to the 2019 Region 2D title game before falling 43-14 to Graham. Before 2019, Central had a 0-4 playoff record since the school opened in 2011.

Ethan Mullins passed for 953 yards and rushed for 501 in 2019 from the Wing-T attack, while Crabtree supplied 1,877 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns.

Bolling (559 yards) and Boggs (585 yards rush) combined for 20 scores, while Brickey generated 532 yards receiving.

The good news continued in the opening game this season, as the Warriors took a 14-7 win against Ridgeview. Crabtree rushed for 57 yards, while Bolling contributed 46 yards and both touchdowns.

Coach’s Quote: “I’m very excited about the season. We have a lot of veteran players that have played in a lot of games. We finished the year strong (in 2019) and we need to build on that.”

Schedule

Feb. 22 Ridgeview W, 14-7

Feb. 26 John Battle ppd.

March 5 Abingdon H

March 12 Gate City H

March 19 Lee High A

March 26 Union A