PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Mountain 7 District Football Capsules

Abingdon Falcons
Coach: Garrett Amburgey
Spring 2021 Record: 6-1 (5-0)
Key returners: Malique Hounshell, RB, sr.; Desean Lucas, OL, jr.; Bishop Cook, DB, sr.; Peyton McClanahan, WR, sr.; Charlie Sturgill, OL, sr.; Cole Lambert, QB, sr.; Haynes Carter, WR, sr.; Kadin Hounshell, OL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Alex Lucas, OL, fr.; Lucas Honaker, QB, fr.; Lucas Brooks, QB, soph.
Key losses: Martin Lucas, RB; Jake Johnson, LB; Tyler Harless, DB; Reese Jones, DL; Eli Ratcliffe, LB; Alex Odle, OL
Outlook: Abingdon generated some of the best numbers in school history on offense and defense last season en route to the Mountain 7 District title and a berth in the Region 3D title game.
The Falcons must replace 17 seniors, including current William & Mary running back Martin Lucas.
But depth has been a strongpoint for the Falcons in recent years, and this season is no exception. The media day roster featured 48 players, with 14 seniors and 11 returning starters.
McClanahan has the best resume among the skill players. The 6-foot-3 athlete, who is one of the hardest workers on the team, caught nine TD passes and averaged 20 yards per receptions en route to being selected as the top offensive player in the district.
Malique Hounshell, cousin of Martin, served an apprenticeship in the backfield and has the speed and size necessary for a breakout year.
Dasean Lucas, younger brother of Martin, is a dominant force on the line along with Sturgill. Dasean is also the centerpiece of the defense at tackle, while Cook is steady at cornerback.
Blessed by a balanced offense and physical defense, AHS earned just the fourth unbeaten regular season mark in school history last season.
After opening the Class 3 playoffs with a 42-0 win against Carroll County, the Falcons fell 26-8 at Lord Botetourt in the regional title game.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got the bulls-eye on our back again, so we’ve got to stay hungry to make sure we stay on stop.”
ROSTER
1 Cole Lambert
2 Haynes Carter
3 Lucas Honaker
4 Isaac Brooks
5 Brayden Self
7 Caden Sheffield
8 Xander Brown
9 Jack Ferguson
10 Alex Hawkins
11 Jackson Holmes
15 Neal Pochyla
16 Max Ferguson
17 Lucas Brooks
18 Jackson Lane
20 Peyton McClanahan
21 Timmy Jessee
22 Malique Hounshell
23 Owen Barr
24 Bishop Cook
25 Gage King
27 Christian Foran
32 Waylon Bowers
33 Braiden Mock
34 Louden Cummins
41 Noah Miller
42 Tobias Reid
44 Isaac Doss
50 Charlie Sturgill
51 Gage Crabtree
52 Sage Blevins
54 Lucas Droguett
55 Dasean Lucas
56 Alex Lucas
57 Noah Gilliam
58 Landon Hibbitts
62 Aiden Chapman
63 Logan Brady
64 Eli Singleton
65 Kadin Hounshell
70 Derek Penley
71 Mason Hale
72 Turner Remine
73 Cole Remine
74 Paul Widener
75 Jacob McDiffett
76 Bradley Lunsford
78 Landon Fuller
88 Melvin Helton
Gate City Blue Devils
Coach: Jeremy Houseright
Spring 2021 Record: 2-5 (1-5)
Key returners: Carson Jenkins, RB, sr.; Brady Edwards, LB, sr.; Ethan Fleming, DB, jr.; Luke Bledsoe, QB, soph.
Promising newcomer: Malachi Carico, jr.
Key losses: Luke Reed, QB
Outlook: The Blue Devils have not posted a winning record since 2014 and roster numbers have become an issue.
That’s why Houseright has been stressing a renewed commitment to the culture of the program, while also helping to energize the once-mighty youth league system.
Gate City opened last season with a 16-6 loss to John Battle. The Blue Devils then dropped four more games by commanding margins before putting together victories against Lee High and Marion.
Despite battling an injury, Reed played a key role with his leadership and versatility on both sides of the ball.
When Reed was forced to focus on defense, Bledsoe handled the quarterback chores. Bledsoe brings more experience to the backfield this fall, but the difference maker on offense is Jenkins.
The William & Mary recruit is one of the fastest athletes in far Southwest Virginia. The primary spot for Jenkins is running back, but he’s dangerous at any position.
The Blue Devils allowed 34 points per game in the spring, but Fleming and Edwards are proven stoppers.
Coach’s Quote: “We finished up last season by winning our two last two games, and we’re trying to use that as momentum.”
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Brad Ricker
Spring 2021 Record: 2-3 (2-2)
Key returners: Miguel Blanco, LB, sr.; Zach Moore, RB, sr.; Deven Musser, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Jessee Owens, OL, soph.; Gavin Chappell, OL, soph.; Braxton Emerson, QB, soph.; Broadie Bailey, WR, soph.
Key losses: Shannon Wohlford, RB; Jack Thurston, QB; Nick Lail, WR
Outlook: John Battle has recorded just four winning records since 1999, and more obstacles loom.
Following a 2-3 season hampered by two COVID-19 cancellations, the media day roster included only six seniors.
Ricker must find replacements for the reliable Lail (6 TD receptions) and the rugged Wohlford at fullback.
A new look emerged in the preseason with Blanco moving from the offensive line to the backfield. Blanco, one of the strongest players in the Battle program, played running back at the youth league level.
Emerson should test defenses with his versatility and intelligence.
Musser and junior center Benji Shaffer are the leaders on the offensive line.
Blanco is a consistent tackler at linebacker, where he will be joined junior Chris Faust.
After defeating Gate City and Lee High, the Trojans ended last season with a 40-21 loss to Virginia High in a VHSL Plus-One game.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re young, but these kids are learning how we want the program and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Lee High Generals
Coach: Joey Carroll
Spring 2021 Record: 0-7 (0-6)
Key returners: Tanner Laster, QB, sr.; Grayson Huff, RB, soph.; Connor Roop, RB, jr.; Junior Lovell, OL, sr.; Cameron Moore, WR, sr.
Promising newcomers: Brynnen Pendergraft, QB, fr.; Cayden Tickner, LB, soph.
Key losses: Nick Napier, RB; Ethan Blanken, DB
Outlook: Carroll faces one of the biggest challenges in far Southwest Virginia.
Handicapped by instability in the coaching ranks, Lee High has lost 23 straight games.
The Generals never scored more than 16 points last season and dropped a 21-14 decision to Lebanon in a VHSL Plus-One game.
With a mix of newcomers from the basketball team, the media day roster was up to 38 players.
The Generals struggled to establish any sort of balance on offense under former coach Alec Haston, but Laster is a veteran at quarterback.
Carroll is counting on Huff to spark the running back, while Moore is a big target at receiver.
Lee High led John Battle in the fourth quarter late last season before giving up a 75-yard touchdown pass and falling 23-16.
Carroll, a former football standout at Lee High, went 48-41 in eight seasons as the head coach at Marion from 2011-18. He spent the past two years at Person High School in Roxboro, North Carolina.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re trying to do some things different. We’ve got a great coaching staff, and the kids have responded well.”
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Todd Tiller
Spring 2021 Record: 3-1 (2-1)
Key returners: Cannon Hill, WR, jr.; Brandon Beavers, WR, jr.; Caden Gibson, DL, sr.; Koda Counts, WR, jr.; Zander Boggs, DE, sr.; Shane Deel, DL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Ryan O’Quinn, QB, fr.; Gabe Hackney, RB, soph.
Key losses: Trenton Adkins, RB; Nick Phillips, QB; Lucas Deel, OL; Landon Knepp, PK
Outlook: With a veteran offense fronted by the record-setting Adkins, Ridgeview entered the spring season with high expectations.
Due to an issue with COVID-19 that forced two cancellations, the season ended in heartbreak as the Wolfpack missed the playoffs.
Adkins is now in the football program at the University of Toledo after accounting for over 6,000 yards rushing and 91 touchdowns. The strong-armed Phillips is also gone after a productive two-year run.
The good news comes with the return of Hill, who missed all of last season with a hip injury. The junior will serve a variety of roles and help ease the transition for O’Quinn at quarterback.
Tiller has been retooling with 10 seniors and 15 returning starters.
Boggs, Hackney and Austin Cook will see time in the backfield. Beavers and Counts combined for eight TD receptions last season.
The offensive line is comprised of five juniors.
Shane Deel anchors the defense at nose guard, while Beavers is a force in the secondary.
Ridgeview ended the spring with a wild 38-34 victory over Richlands in a VHSL Plus-One game, as Adkins delivered a masterful performance on offense and defense.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re always talking about the culture in our program. A big part of that is overcoming adversity and turning an uncomfortable situation into something comfortable.”
Union Bears
Coach: Travis Turner
Spring 2021 Record: 6-3 (3-2)
Key returners: Zavier Lomax, RB, sr.; Ethan Mabe, DL, sr.; Tanner Jervis, DL, sr.; Peyton Honeycutt, RB, jr. Johnny Satterfield, RB, jr.; Zach Hall, OL, jr.; Keyandre Davis, DE, sr.; Bradley Bunch, QB, sr.
Promising newcomer: Keyshawn Anderson, LB, soph.
Key losses: Brody Gibson, QB; Carson Ray, OL; C.J. Jones, LB
Outlook: Turner was named the Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year after the Bears posted two upset wins in the Region 2D playoffs.
After winning six games with just seven seniors, the Bears now feature a veteran squad full of playmakers.
The fun starts at running back, where the speedy Lomax returned from injury to score 15 touchdowns.
Honeycutt and Satterfield run with a mix of power and quickness. Satterfield already has hero status following his game-winning 59-yard run against Graham in the opening playoff game.
The 6-foot-5 Bunch, who will direct the offense at quarterback, is one of the top all-around athletes in the area. In addition to passing for four scores last season, Bunch was selected as the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s player of the year in basketball after guiding the Bears to the Class 2 title.
Hall and junior Jacob Hamilton are returning starters on the offensive line, while senior Malachi Jenkins is a veteran at receiver.
Mabe and Davis are a proven tandem at defensive end. Honeycutt and Lomax are solid at linebacker.
Before falling 51-20 to eventual Class 2 state champion Appomattox, Union downed Graham (30-24) and Wise Central (14-13) en route to the Region 2D title.
Coach’s Quote: “Those were two good wins for our program. We were a young football team and nobody really gave us a chance.”
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Luke Owens
Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (4-1)
Key returners: Tyson Tester, LB, sr.; Ethan Mullins, QB, sr.; Matthew Boggs, RB, sr.; Logan Mullins, LB, sr.; Daniel Hawkins, OL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Braeden Church, QB, jr.; Talen Yates, DB, fr.
Key losses: C.J. Crabtree, RB; Devan Dingus, DL; Noah Bolling, FB; Ben Brickey, WR.
Outlook: As a former star offensive lineman at Grundy High School and Virginia Tech, Owens has long favored a power-based running attack.
With relentless running back C.J. Crabtree churning out yards the past few years, that ground and pound approach has been productive for the Warriors.
But now that Crabtree has graduated, Owens said his team will need to be creative on offense.
Look for Tester, a solid blocker at tight end, to play a prominent in that creativity by joining Boggs at wingback.
Ethan Mullins will branch out from his normal quarterback position to work at slotback and wingback.
Tester collected 82 tackles en route to first-team Class 2 all-state at linebacker. He is joined by junior Dustin Sturgill at inside linebacker.
The secondary features Ethan Mullins, another Class 2 all-state honoree.
For the second straight year, Wise Central fell short in the Region 2 championship. Owens said that 14-13 setback to Union continues to serve as motivational fuel.
Coach’s Quote: “We remember that game. We have as much athleticism as we’ve ever had. It’s just different.”
Coaches Poll
1. Union
2. Abingdon
3. Wise County Central
4. Ridgeview
5. Gate City
6. John Battle
7. Lee High