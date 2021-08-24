PREP FOOTBALL: 2021 Mountain 7 District Football Capsules

After winning six games with just seven seniors, the Bears now feature a veteran squad full of playmakers.

The fun starts at running back, where the speedy Lomax returned from injury to score 15 touchdowns.

Honeycutt and Satterfield run with a mix of power and quickness. Satterfield already has hero status following his game-winning 59-yard run against Graham in the opening playoff game.

The 6-foot-5 Bunch, who will direct the offense at quarterback, is one of the top all-around athletes in the area. In addition to passing for four scores last season, Bunch was selected as the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s player of the year in basketball after guiding the Bears to the Class 2 title.

Hall and junior Jacob Hamilton are returning starters on the offensive line, while senior Malachi Jenkins is a veteran at receiver.

Mabe and Davis are a proven tandem at defensive end. Honeycutt and Lomax are solid at linebacker.

Before falling 51-20 to eventual Class 2 state champion Appomattox, Union downed Graham (30-24) and Wise Central (14-13) en route to the Region 2D title.