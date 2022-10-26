Prep Cross Country
Cumberland District
At Wise County Fairgrounds
BOYS
Team Scores
Castlewood 24, J.I. Burton 34, Rye Cove 63
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 17:43.30; 2. Robert Emershaw (JIB), 19:18; 3. Maddox Barnette (Castlewood), 19:41.20; 4. Jacob Bush (Castlewood), 20:05.60; 5. Eli Day (Thomas Walker), 20:41.90; 6. Caleb Ghammashi (Eastside), 20:49.20; 7. Heath Kiser (Castlewood), 21:09.40; 8. Ben Cochrane (JIB), 21:16.80; 9. Dalton Sturgill (JIB), 21:22.30; 10. Clifton Goode (RC), 21:33.40.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Rye Cove 26, J.I. Burton 30
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 21:45.50; 2. Jozalyn Phillips (Castlewood), 24:44.10; 3. Kaylen Fields (JIB), 24:52.40; 4. Alexa Goins (RC), 25:00.80; 5. Amelia Lewis (Thomas Walker), 25:31; 6. Morgyn Bledsoe (RC), 25:53.50; 7. Abby Lewis (RC), 26:21.10; 8. Madison Adair (JIB), 26:29.90; 9. Katelyn Chapman (RC), 27:09.10; 10. Maggie Adams (JIB), 27:16.70
Hogoheegee District
At Lebanon Primary
BOYS
Team Scores
Lebanon 15, Rural Retreat 57, Holston 68
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Derek Mitchell (L), 16:24.1; 2. Alec Deckard (L), 17:01.2; 3. Eli Taylor (L), 17:50.2; 4. Carter Dillon (L), 18:25.6; 5. Blake Chafin (L), 18:33.7; 6. Mason Lee (Chilhowie), 18:34.5; 7. Ethan King (L), 18:38.5; 8. Emmitt Breeding (L), 18:45.2; 9. Caleb Holley (Patrick Henry), 18:55.8; 10. Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 19:42.8
GIRLS
Team Scores
Patrick Henry 21, Lebanon 41, Rural Retreat 52
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Zoe Davenport (PH), 22:37; 2. Amaura Laudie (PH), 23:15.7; 3. Katie Jones (L), 23:39.3; 4. Annabelle Fiscus (RR), 23:39.3; 5. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 23:49.7; 6. Riley Trogdon (PH), 24:17.1; 7. Annabelle Finney (PH), 24:59.9; 8. Annina Burks (Holston), 25:50.4; 9. Claire Lachniet (PH), 26:20.7; 10. Willow Dunford (Lebanon), 26:49.5
Mountain 7 District
At Wise County Fairgrounds
BOYS
Team Scores
Union 37, Abingdon 37, Wise County Central 58, Lee High 106, John Battle 123, Gate City 161
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Jack Bundy (A), 16:50.60; 2. Rives Boltwood (A), 16:54.10; 3. Dorian Almer (U), 17:11.20; 4. Chad Douglas (U), 17:38.20; 5. Gregory Poisson (A), 17:43.20; 6. Patton Shortt (Central), 18:02.70; 7. Eli Penix (Lee), 18:12.40; 8. Ean Schenck (U), 18:23.70; 9. Gavin Bolling (U), 18:29.50; 10. Todd Pillion II (A), 18:32.50.
Notes: Union won the team title on a tiebreaker
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 19, Wise County Central 56, John Battle 65, Union 97
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Makaleigh Jessee (A), 19:40.40; 2. Lydia Slemp (Central), 20:21.30; 3. Josie Jackson (A), 21:17.10; 4. Amanda Ferrante (A), 21:27; 5. Cecelia Johnson (A), 21:28.40; 6. Elaina Bakker (A), 21:33; 7. Ameera Youmessi (Central), 22:12; 8. Rebekah Slemp (Central), 22:31; 9. Elizabeth Richardson (JB), 22:48; 10. Aleah Dorn (A), 22:52.10.
Southwest District
At Sugar Hollow Park
BOYS
Team Scores
Tazewell 38, Virginia High 43, Marion 43
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (M), 17:29.60; 2. Ian Rhudy (T), 17:29.70; 3. Gamble Stevens (VHS), 17:43; 4. Jacob White (Graham), 18:26. 5. Drake Young (T), 18:28; 6. Jeramy Salks (M), 18:40.90; 7. Ambrose Tyson (T), 18:55.70; 8. Calvin Dowell (T), 18:56.20; 9. Mason Harrington (VHS), 19:21; 10. Gage Coleman (VHS), 19:29.60.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Virginia High 24, Tazewell 50, Graham 56, Marion 80
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Abigail RHudy (T), 18:48.95; 2. Myra Kariuki (VHS), 20:40.10; 3. Lauren Keene (T), 21:38.39; 4. Lucy Tester (VHS), 22:10.14; 5. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 23:08.42; 6. Tori Kariuki (VHS), 23:25.13; 7. Matisyn Hutton (VHS), 24:03.73; 8. Ruby Hoerter (M), 25:04.33; 9. Lauren Pearce (G), 25:23.08; 10. Molly Jones (G), 25:31.59.