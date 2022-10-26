 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
agate

Prep Cross Country

  • 0
Randy Smith Classic - XC

Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee captured the girls portion of the Randy Smith Classic on Thursday at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol. 

 EMILY BALL / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Prep Cross Country

Cumberland District

At Wise County Fairgrounds

BOYS

Team Scores

Castlewood 24, J.I. Burton 34, Rye Cove 63

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 17:43.30; 2. Robert Emershaw (JIB), 19:18; 3. Maddox Barnette (Castlewood), 19:41.20; 4. Jacob Bush (Castlewood), 20:05.60; 5. Eli Day (Thomas Walker), 20:41.90; 6. Caleb Ghammashi (Eastside), 20:49.20; 7. Heath Kiser (Castlewood), 21:09.40; 8. Ben Cochrane (JIB), 21:16.80; 9. Dalton Sturgill (JIB), 21:22.30; 10. Clifton Goode (RC), 21:33.40.

John I. Burton 9 21:33.40

People are also reading…

GIRLS

Team Scores

Rye Cove 26, J.I. Burton 30

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 21:45.50; 2. Jozalyn Phillips (Castlewood), 24:44.10; 3. Kaylen Fields (JIB), 24:52.40; 4. Alexa Goins (RC), 25:00.80; 5. Amelia Lewis (Thomas Walker), 25:31; 6. Morgyn Bledsoe (RC), 25:53.50; 7. Abby Lewis (RC), 26:21.10; 8. Madison Adair (JIB), 26:29.90; 9. Katelyn Chapman (RC), 27:09.10; 10. Maggie Adams (JIB), 27:16.70

Hogoheegee District

At Lebanon Primary

BOYS

Team Scores

Lebanon 15, Rural Retreat 57, Holston 68

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Derek Mitchell (L), 16:24.1; 2. Alec Deckard (L), 17:01.2; 3. Eli Taylor (L), 17:50.2; 4. Carter Dillon (L), 18:25.6; 5. Blake Chafin (L), 18:33.7; 6. Mason Lee (Chilhowie), 18:34.5; 7. Ethan King (L), 18:38.5; 8. Emmitt Breeding (L), 18:45.2; 9. Caleb Holley (Patrick Henry), 18:55.8; 10. Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 19:42.8

GIRLS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 21, Lebanon 41, Rural Retreat 52

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Zoe Davenport (PH), 22:37; 2. Amaura Laudie (PH), 23:15.7; 3. Katie Jones (L), 23:39.3; 4. Annabelle Fiscus (RR), 23:39.3; 5. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 23:49.7; 6. Riley Trogdon (PH), 24:17.1; 7. Annabelle Finney (PH), 24:59.9; 8. Annina Burks (Holston), 25:50.4; 9. Claire Lachniet (PH), 26:20.7; 10. Willow Dunford (Lebanon), 26:49.5

Mountain 7 District

At Wise County Fairgrounds

BOYS

Team Scores

Union 37, Abingdon 37, Wise County Central 58, Lee High 106, John Battle 123, Gate City 161

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Jack Bundy (A), 16:50.60; 2. Rives Boltwood (A), 16:54.10; 3. Dorian Almer (U), 17:11.20; 4. Chad Douglas (U), 17:38.20; 5. Gregory Poisson (A), 17:43.20; 6. Patton Shortt (Central), 18:02.70; 7. Eli Penix (Lee), 18:12.40; 8. Ean Schenck (U), 18:23.70; 9. Gavin Bolling (U), 18:29.50; 10. Todd Pillion II (A), 18:32.50.

Notes: Union won the team title on a tiebreaker

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 19, Wise County Central 56, John Battle 65, Union 97

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Makaleigh Jessee (A), 19:40.40; 2. Lydia Slemp (Central), 20:21.30; 3. Josie Jackson (A), 21:17.10; 4. Amanda Ferrante (A), 21:27; 5. Cecelia Johnson (A), 21:28.40; 6. Elaina Bakker (A), 21:33; 7. Ameera Youmessi (Central), 22:12; 8. Rebekah Slemp (Central), 22:31; 9. Elizabeth Richardson (JB), 22:48; 10. Aleah Dorn (A), 22:52.10.

Southwest District

At Sugar Hollow Park

BOYS

Team Scores

Tazewell 38, Virginia High 43, Marion 43

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (M), 17:29.60; 2. Ian Rhudy (T), 17:29.70; 3. Gamble Stevens (VHS), 17:43; 4. Jacob White (Graham), 18:26. 5. Drake Young (T), 18:28; 6. Jeramy Salks (M), 18:40.90; 7. Ambrose Tyson (T), 18:55.70; 8. Calvin Dowell (T), 18:56.20; 9. Mason Harrington (VHS), 19:21; 10. Gage Coleman (VHS), 19:29.60.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Virginia High 24, Tazewell 50, Graham 56, Marion 80

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Abigail RHudy (T), 18:48.95; 2. Myra Kariuki (VHS), 20:40.10; 3. Lauren Keene (T), 21:38.39; 4. Lucy Tester (VHS), 22:10.14; 5. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 23:08.42; 6. Tori Kariuki (VHS), 23:25.13; 7. Matisyn Hutton (VHS), 24:03.73; 8. Ruby Hoerter (M), 25:04.33; 9. Lauren Pearce (G), 25:23.08; 10. Molly Jones (G), 25:31.59.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts