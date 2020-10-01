 Skip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sullivan East boys, girls take conference championships
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sullivan East boys, girls take conference championships

east

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

East sweeps TRC titles

The Sullivan East High School Patriots swept the team and individual titles at Thursday’s Three Rivers Conference cross country meet at Doe River Gorge in Hampton, Tennessee.

Drew Ledford (18:10.5) finished first for the East boys, while Mandy Lowery (20:36.7) blitzed the field to win the girls race for the victorious Patriots.

The Sullivan East boys beat runner-up Elizabethton by 20 points as Jacob Witcher (third, 19:07), Lance Littlejohn (fourth, 19:22.9), James Shirk (fifth, 19:29.7), Carson Latham (seventh, 19:44.4) and Andrew Perry (10th, 20:10) also had top-10 finishes.

Lowery won the girls race by more than a minute over runner-up Cara Taylor of Sullivan South. Emma Aubrey (third, 23:12.1), Jayla Vance (fifth, 25:01.6), Zoe Dougherty (sixth, 25:59.1), Emily Fain (seventh, 26:42.0) and Riley Skaggs (eighth, 27:46.5) had top-10 finishes too for the Patriots.

