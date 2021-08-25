PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Runners to converge on South Holston Dam for ‘Run for the Hills’

Most sports include periodic stops in the action.

There is no such thing in cross country. You start, and don’t stop until the finish line.

“I think that is one of the things that makes this sport so unique is that it requires so much hard work and effort,” Sullivan East cross country coach Christian Watson said. “To be that runner that you want to be you have to put in the work on your own and that is doing those runs on the weekend when you are not with anybody or doing those runs when it rains or you are supposed to run on your own and we don’t have practice as a team.

“I think a lot of the kids understand that. If you are going cross country just to hang out, you probably picked the wrong sport to do it just because you are not going to be hanging out too much.”

The “unofficial” start of another area cross country season begins Saturday when the annual Run for the Hills is held at South Holston Dam. The event is open to high school, middle and elementary boys and girls, with the varsity girls starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 9:15. The last of six different races on what promises to be a stifling hot day will begin at 11:45 a.m.

It might be the opening act of the season, but it is certainly is far from a breeze for the competitors.