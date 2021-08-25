PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Runners to converge on South Holston Dam for ‘Run for the Hills’

Most sports include periodic stops in the action.
There is no such thing in cross country. You start, and don’t stop until the finish line.
“I think that is one of the things that makes this sport so unique is that it requires so much hard work and effort,” Sullivan East cross country coach Christian Watson said. “To be that runner that you want to be you have to put in the work on your own and that is doing those runs on the weekend when you are not with anybody or doing those runs when it rains or you are supposed to run on your own and we don’t have practice as a team.
“I think a lot of the kids understand that. If you are going cross country just to hang out, you probably picked the wrong sport to do it just because you are not going to be hanging out too much.”
The “unofficial” start of another area cross country season begins Saturday when the annual Run for the Hills is held at South Holston Dam. The event is open to high school, middle and elementary boys and girls, with the varsity girls starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 9:15. The last of six different races on what promises to be a stifling hot day will begin at 11:45 a.m.
It might be the opening act of the season, but it is certainly is far from a breeze for the competitors.
“It is pretty hilly. It is called Run For The Hills. Pretty much all of it is in the grass,” said Watson, who replaced Ryan Williamson as coach of the Patriots. “As they are going up through the dam, they go through the woods, which makes it extremely unique. Not many races in our area do things like that.
“Just to have it where it is located, the dam being so big to this community and this area for a long, long time with the jobs and the TVA and everything like that, it is really cool to see. There are some breezes off that river when they are generating so hopefully we might get some of those on Saturday morning.”
As of Wednesday runners from 19 high schools and 29 middle schools were slated to be part of the festivities. In addition to the host Patriots, other area high schools involved includes Daniel Boone, Tennessee High, John Battle, Dobyns-Bennett, Lebanon, West Ridge, Tazewell and more from an area rich in cross country tradition. Virginia schools are back after being unable to attend the previous two years.
Watson, a former middle school runner who now runs everything from 5Ks to marathons for a local running club, recalls such standout runners as Luke Meade, a former runner at Sullivan East, who is now an All-American cross country participant at the University of Arkansas. There is also John Battle alumni Brad and Brent Swiney, Sullivan Central’s Nick Horne and Macy Carrier from Tennessee High among so many others.
“There is a pedigree in our area of cross country and just kind of the level and the expectations that it has. I feel like so many of the kids in our area do appreciate it and understand what it means and lots of runners that have come through,” he said. “I think it is really cool to see just how the community embraces everyone around that. I think the sport in general, it takes a lot of guts, takes a lot of courage, but the ones who are doing it are really loving it at heart.”
While noted local female runners Jenna Hutchins (Science Hill) and Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High) will not participate on Saturday, among those who will include Sullivan East senior Mandy Lowery, along with Daniel Boone sibling duo of Conner and Kamryn Wingfield, who finished in the top 15 in the state meet last season.
“[Mandy] is one of the best in the region. Super competitive, she has got a killer mentality,” said Watson, who replaced Williamson when he became the assistant principal at Sullivan East Middle School. “We are expecting big things from her this year. She has been working really hard, set a couple of school records in the track season. She has kind of just built off what she has established the last couple of years and looking to put that work this year.”
Watson also likes the potential and leadership of his boys squad, which includes juniors Jacob Witcher and Carson Latham, along with sophomore James Shirk.
“They have kind of taken the role of being the captains of the team, making sure everyone is held responsible, making sure everybody just stays in line and doing what they need to do on the weekends,” Watson said. “I am expecting big things from them to kind of take big strides both in their running, but also in that leadership role of kind of guiding the team to what they want it to be this year and the next couple of years for sure.”
Watson, who ran cross country in middle school before getting into running again after college, is excited to play a role in whatever happens on local trails in the future.
“I am really excited to just kind of continue the legacy. We have had incredible history of this sport in our school just from the numerous runners and the great coaches,” he said. “It is kind of an honor for me because Coach Williamson is one of my best friends and it is really cool to be able to take over for him, having learned from him and take the things that he has taught me and the things I have learned and put them together and carry on that legacy.
“I am extremely excited to see what the future holds, both for our sport personally here at the school and in the area too. It is really neat, because I see it all the time, I wish that more people in our area understood like how cool running is. One my goals is just to make it more noticeable in the community and the area. I think it is getting there for sure so I just want to continue on that legacy both here at the school and the community.”
